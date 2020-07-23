openbase logo
newsapi

by Ben Zarras
2.4.1 (see all)

A promise-based node interface for NewsAPI

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js News API

Readme

newsapi

A node interface for NewsAPI.

npm npm Build Status

Up-to-date news headlines and metadata in JSON from 70+ popular news sites. Powered by NewsAPI.org.

You will need an API key from https://newsapi.org.

Please look at their documentation to see how to use the API. The convenience functions provided by this module simply pass their options along as querystring parameters to the REST API, so the documentation is totally valid. There are some usage examples below to see how these options should be passed in.

If you use this in a project, add a 'powered by' attribution link back to NewsAPI.org

Add to your project

$ npm install newsapi --save

Test

$ API_KEY=<your api key> npm test

Example usage of v2 API

All methods support promises and node-style callbacks.

const NewsAPI = require('newsapi');
const newsapi = new NewsAPI('YOUR_API_KEY');

// To query top headlines
// All options passed to topHeadlines are optional, but you need to include at least one of them
newsapi.v2.topHeadlines({
  q: 'trump',
  category: 'politics',
  language: 'en',
  country: 'us'
}).then(response => {
  console.log(response);
  /*
    {
      status: "ok",
      articles: [...]
    }
  */
});

// To query everything
// You must include at least one q, source, or domain
newsapi.v2.everything({
  q: 'trump',
  sources: 'bbc-news,the-verge',
  domains: 'bbc.co.uk,techcrunch.com',
  from: '2017-12-01',
  to: '2017-12-12',
  language: 'en',
  sortBy: 'relevancy',
  page: 2
}).then(response => {
  console.log(response);
  /*
    {
      status: "ok",
      articles: [...]
    }
  */
});

// To query sources
// All options are optional
newsapi.v2.sources({
  category: 'technology',
  language: 'en',
  country: 'us'
}).then(response => {
  console.log(response);
  /*
    {
      status: "ok",
      sources: [...]
    }
  */
});

Example usage of v1 legacy API

const NewsAPI = require('newsapi');
const newsapi = new NewsAPI('YOUR_API_KEY');

// To query articles:
newsapi.articles({
  source: 'associated-press', // required
  sortBy: 'top' // optional
}).then(articlesResponse => {
  console.log(articlesResponse);
  /*
    {
      status: "ok",
      source: "associated-press",
      sortBy: "top",
      articles: [...]
    }
   */
});

// To query sources:
newsapi.sources({
  category: 'technology', // optional
  language: 'en', // optional
  country: 'us' // optional
}).then(sourcesResponse => {
  console.log(sourcesResponse);
  /*
    {
      status: "ok",
      sources: [...]
    }
  */
});

// For both methods you can also use traditional Node callback style:
newsapi.articles({
  source: 'associated-press',
  sortBy: 'top'
}, (err, articlesResponse) => {
  if (err) console.error(err);
  else console.log(articlesResponse);
});

Caching

NewsAPI's caching behavior. You can disable caching on a request level by adding the noCache: true option to your queries.

newsapi.v2.everything({
  sources: 'bbc-news'
}, {
  noCache: true
}).then(response => {
  ...
});

UPDATE: CORS issue fix

The following option has been added to requests by default and should resolve most CORS issues:

const reqOptions = { 'mode': 'cors', headers: { 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*' } };

If that does not work for you, you can use the corsProxyUrl option in the NewsAPI constructor to customize the request url:

const newsapi = new NewsAPI('YOUR_API_KEY', { corsProxyUrl: 'https://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com/' });

