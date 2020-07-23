newsapi

A node interface for NewsAPI.

Up-to-date news headlines and metadata in JSON from 70+ popular news sites. Powered by NewsAPI.org.

You will need an API key from https://newsapi.org.

Please look at their documentation to see how to use the API. The convenience functions provided by this module simply pass their options along as querystring parameters to the REST API, so the documentation is totally valid. There are some usage examples below to see how these options should be passed in.

If you use this in a project, add a 'powered by' attribution link back to NewsAPI.org

Add to your project

npm install newsapi --save

Test

API_KEY=<your api key> npm test

Example usage of v2 API

All methods support promises and node-style callbacks.

const NewsAPI = require ( 'newsapi' ); const newsapi = new NewsAPI( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); newsapi.v2.topHeadlines({ q : 'trump' , category : 'politics' , language : 'en' , country : 'us' }).then( response => { console .log(response); }); newsapi.v2.everything({ q : 'trump' , sources : 'bbc-news,the-verge' , domains : 'bbc.co.uk,techcrunch.com' , from : '2017-12-01' , to : '2017-12-12' , language : 'en' , sortBy : 'relevancy' , page : 2 }).then( response => { console .log(response); }); newsapi.v2.sources({ category : 'technology' , language : 'en' , country : 'us' }).then( response => { console .log(response); });

Example usage of v1 legacy API

const NewsAPI = require ( 'newsapi' ); const newsapi = new NewsAPI( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); newsapi.articles({ source : 'associated-press' , sortBy : 'top' }).then( articlesResponse => { console .log(articlesResponse); }); newsapi.sources({ category : 'technology' , language : 'en' , country : 'us' }).then( sourcesResponse => { console .log(sourcesResponse); }); newsapi.articles({ source : 'associated-press' , sortBy : 'top' }, (err, articlesResponse) => { if (err) console .error(err); else console .log(articlesResponse); });

Caching

NewsAPI's caching behavior. You can disable caching on a request level by adding the noCache: true option to your queries.

newsapi.v2.everything({ sources : 'bbc-news' }, { noCache : true }).then( response => { ... });

The following option has been added to requests by default and should resolve most CORS issues:

const reqOptions = { 'mode' : 'cors' , headers : { 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' : '*' } };

If that does not work for you, you can use the corsProxyUrl option in the NewsAPI constructor to customize the request url: