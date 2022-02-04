This package instruments your application for performance monitoring with New Relic.
In order to take full advantage of this package, make sure you have a New Relic account before starting. Available features, such as slow transaction traces, will vary based on account level.
As with any instrumentation tool, please test before using in production.
To use New Relic's Node.js agent entails these three steps, which are described in detail below:
newrelic package
To install the agent for performance monitoring, use your favorite npm-based package manager and install the
newrelic package into your application:
$ npm install newrelic
Then, copy the stock configuration file to your program's base folder:
$ cp ./node_modules/newrelic/newrelic.js ./<your destination>
Now, add your New Relic license key and application/service name to that file:
/* File: newrelic.js */
'use strict'
/**
* New Relic agent configuration.
*
* See lib/config/default.js in the agent distribution for a more complete
* description of configuration variables and their potential values.
*/
exports.config = {
app_name: ['Your application or service name'],
license_key: 'your new relic license key',
/* ... rest of configuration .. */
}
newrelic module loaded first by using node's
-r/--require flag.
$ node -r newrelic your-program.js
If you cannot control how your program is run, you can load the
newrelic module before any other module in your program.
const newrelic = require('newrelic')
/* ... the rest of your program ... */
For more information on getting started, check the Node.js docs.
There are several modules that can be installed and configured to accompany the Node.js agent:
There are several modules included within the Node.js agent to add more instrumentation for 3rd party modules:
The
newrelic module returns an object with the Node.js agent's API methods attached.
const newrelic = require('newrelic')
/* ... */
newrelic.addCustomAttribute('some-attribute', 'some-value')
You can read more about using the API over on the New Relic documentation site.
These are the steps to work on core agent features, with more detail below:
npm
Fork and clone this GitHub repository:
$ git clone git@github.com:your-user-name/node-newrelic.git $ cd node-newrelic
Install the project's dependences:
$ npm install
Then you're all set to start programming.
$ npm run services
$ npm run test
Available test suites include:
$ npm run unit
$ npm run integration
$ npm run versioned
$ npm run lint
$ npm run smoke
Here are some resources for learning more about the agent:
Configuring the agent using
newrelic.js or environment variables
Should you need assistance with New Relic products, you are in good hands with several support channels.
If the issue has been confirmed as a bug or is a feature request, please file a GitHub issue.
Support Channels
At New Relic we take your privacy and the security of your information seriously, and are committed to protecting your information. We must emphasize the importance of not sharing personal data in public forums, and ask all users to scrub logs and diagnostic information for sensitive information, whether personal, proprietary, or otherwise.
We define “Personal Data” as any information relating to an identified or identifiable individual, including, for example, your name, phone number, post code or zip code, Device ID, IP address and email address.
Please review New Relic’s General Data Privacy Notice for more information.
See our roadmap, to learn more about our product vision, understand our plans, and provide us valuable feedback.
We encourage your contributions to improve the Node.js agent! Keep in mind when you submit your pull request, you'll need to sign the CLA via the click-through using CLA-Assistant. You only have to sign the CLA one time per project.
If you have any questions, or to execute our corporate CLA, required if your contribution is on behalf of a company, please drop us an email at opensource@newrelic.com.
A note about vulnerabilities
As noted in our security policy, New Relic is committed to the privacy and security of our customers and their data. We believe that providing coordinated disclosure by security researchers and engaging with the security community are important means to achieve our security goals.
If you believe you have found a security vulnerability in this project or any of New Relic's products or websites, we welcome and greatly appreciate you reporting it to New Relic through HackerOne.
If you would like to contribute to this project, review these guidelines.
To all contributors, we thank you! Without your contribution, this project would not be what it is today. We also host a community project page dedicated to New Relic Node Agent.
The Node.js agent is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.
The Node.js agent also uses source code from third-party libraries. You can find full details on which libraries are used and the terms under which they are licensed in the third-party notices document.
It is super easy to use in any node project, you just have to install npm package and require in main js and done. Now you can monitor your websire and application audience's performance, browser, operating system. It's performances monitor provide realtime data. It's dashboard looks messy for beginners. its documentation is well documented and beginner friendly.
I've recently started using NewRelic on Heroku. This is a great package to see measure APIs performance of our backend application. We can see the Apdex score of the applications in real time.
Newrelic is the best cloud-based Infrastructure that provides flexible, dynamic server monitoring for website and application, It's amp performances monitor is Easy to use and provides real-time data. It's dashboard looks messy for beginners. Didn't encounter any major bugs until now and also have a quite well-written documentation for reference.