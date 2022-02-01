TestRail reporter for Newman.
npm install newman-reporter-testrail --global
Include the letter C. You may map more than one test case to an assertion.
pm.test("C226750 C226746 Status code is 200", function () {
pm.response.to.have.status(200);
});
|Name
|Description
|TESTRAIL_DOMAIN
|TestRail domain. Do not include protocol.
|TESTRAIL_USERNAME
|TestRail username / email.
|TESTRAIL_APIKEY
|TestRail API key.
|TESTRAIL_PROJECTID
|TestRail project id.
|Name
|Description
|TESTRAIL_RUNID
|TestRail run id. Update a specific run instead of creating a new run. Can use the string "latest" to update latest run.
|TESTRAIL_SUITEID
|TestRail suite id. Mandatory in multi-suite projects. Do not use in single-suite projects.
|TESTRAIL_MILESTONEID
|Milestone to link test to.
|TESTRAIL_VERSION
|Version of API tested.
|TESTRAIL_TITLE
|Title of test run to create.
|TESTRAIL_INCLUDEALL
|Whether to include all tests in run, regardless of whether actually run by Newman. Defaults to true.
|TESTRAILCUSTOM*
|A fixed testrail field, where * is the field key
|TESTRAIL_LOGGING
|Output logging. Options are full, headers, none. Defaults to full. Use the none or headers option if you are getting a "Request Entity Too Large" error.
|TESTRAIL_PASSED_ID
|The ID of a custom status to use for Passed. Defaults to 1 which is the value for the Passed status.
|TESTRAIL_FAILED_ID
|The ID of a custom status to use for Failed. Defaults to 5 which is the value for the Failed status.
|TESTRAIL_SKIPPED_ID
|The ID of a custom status to use for Skipped. Defaults to 4 which is the value for the Skipped status.
|TESTRAIL_STEPS
|Project uses test steps. Test cases that share the same case id are assumed to be steps for the same test case. Defaults to false.
|TESTRAIL_STEPRESULT_KEY
|If TESTRAIL_STEPS is set to true and your TestRail configuration changed the Step Results field to another value then you can set this env variable to the correct name. By default this is set to "step_results".
|TESTRAIL_TITLE_MATCHING
|Attempt to fetch test cases from server and match via case name instead of id
You can use direnv to easily maintain directory-specific options.
You may also set some or all of these variables using bash exports or by declaring directly in the run command.
-r testrail
Example:
TESTRAIL_DOMAIN=example.testrail.com TESTRAIL_USERNAME=exampleuser
TESTRAIL_APIKEY=yourkey TESTRAIL_PROJECTID=99 TESTRAIL_TITLE="Dev-API Regression"
newman run my-collection.postman_collection.json -r testrail,cli