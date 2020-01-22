A newman reporter for TeamCity. See the newman documentation for more info.

Getting Started

Install newman Install newman-reporter-teamcity Add to your TeamCity build Party!

Prerequisites

TeamCity npm newman

npm install -g newman

Installing

Install with npm

npm install -g newman-reporter-teamcity

Add a command line step to your TeamCity build with something like this. The -r teamcity is the flag to enable TeamCity reporting.

newman run "https://www.getpostman.com/collections/<your-collection-url>" -x --delay-request 10 -r teamcity

The output will show up in your Build Log like this:

and in the Tests tab in TeamCity like this: