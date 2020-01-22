openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nrt

newman-reporter-teamcity

by Brandon Smyth
0.1.12 (see all)

A newman reporter for TeamCity.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.4K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

newman-reporter-teamcity

A newman reporter for TeamCity. See the newman documentation for more info.

Getting Started

  1. Install newman
  2. Install newman-reporter-teamcity
  3. Add to your TeamCity build
  4. Party! partyparrot

Prerequisites

  1. TeamCity
  2. npm
  3. newman
npm install -g newman

Installing

Install with npm

npm install -g newman-reporter-teamcity

Add a command line step to your TeamCity build with something like this. The -r teamcity is the flag to enable TeamCity reporting.

newman run "https://www.getpostman.com/collections/<your-collection-url>" -x --delay-request 10 -r teamcity

The output will show up in your Build Log like this:

TeamCity Log View

and in the Tests tab in TeamCity like this:

TeamCity Tests View

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial