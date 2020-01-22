A newman reporter for TeamCity. See the newman documentation for more info.
npm install -g newman
Install with npm
npm install -g newman-reporter-teamcity
Add a command line step to your TeamCity build with something like this. The
-r teamcity is the flag to enable TeamCity reporting.
newman run "https://www.getpostman.com/collections/<your-collection-url>" -x --delay-request 10 -r teamcity
The output will show up in your Build Log like this:
and in the Tests tab in TeamCity like this: