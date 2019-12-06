HTML reporter for Newman that provides the information about the collection run in HTML format. This needs to be used in conjunction with Newman so that it can recognize HTML reporting options.
The installation should be global if newman is installed globally, local otherwise. (Replace -g from the command below with -S for a local installation)
$ npm install -g newman-reporter-html
In order to enable this reporter, specify
html in Newman's
-r or
--reporters option.
$ newman run https://www.getpostman.com/collections/631643-f695cab7-6878-eb55-7943-ad88e1ccfd65-JsLv -r html
|CLI Option
|Description
--reporter-html-export <path>
|Specify a path where the output HTML file will be written to disk. If not specified, the file will be written to
newman/ in the current working directory.
--reporter-html-template <path>
|Specify a path to the custom template which will be used to render the HTML report. This option depends on
--reporter html and
--reporter-html-export being present in the run command. If this option is not specified, the default template is used
Custom templates (currently handlebars only) can be passed to the HTML reporter via
--reporter-html-template <path> with
--reporters html and
--reporter-html-export.
The default template is used in all other cases.
The CLI functionality is available for programmatic use as well.
const newman = require('newman');
newman.run({
collection: require('./examples/sample-collection.json'), // can also provide a URL or path to a local JSON file.
reporters: 'html',
reporter: {
html: {
export: './htmlResults.html', // If not specified, the file will be written to `newman/` in the current working directory.
template: './customTemplate.hbs' // optional, this will be picked up relative to the directory that Newman runs in.
}
}
}, function (err) {
if (err) { throw err; }
console.log('collection run complete!');
});
|newman-reporter-html
|newman
|node
|v0.1.0
|>= v3.10.0
|>= v6.x
|v1.0.0
|>= v4.0.0
|>= v6.x
The reporter and newman must be installed at the same level, the installation should be global if newman is installed globally, local otherwise.
You are most probably getting in-built reporter output used in older versions of newman, Please check the newman's compatibility section above.
If you are facing any other problem, please check the open issues or create new.
This software is licensed under Apache-2.0. Copyright Postdot Technologies, Inc. See the LICENSE.md file for more information.