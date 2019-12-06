HTML reporter for Newman that provides the information about the collection run in HTML format. This needs to be used in conjunction with Newman so that it can recognize HTML reporting options.

Install

The installation should be global if newman is installed globally, local otherwise. (Replace -g from the command below with -S for a local installation)

npm install -g newman-reporter-html

Usage

In order to enable this reporter, specify html in Newman's -r or --reporters option.

newman run https://www.getpostman.com/collections/631643-f695cab7-6878-eb55-7943-ad88e1ccfd65-JsLv -r html

Options

With Newman CLI

CLI Option Description --reporter-html-export <path> Specify a path where the output HTML file will be written to disk. If not specified, the file will be written to newman/ in the current working directory. --reporter-html-template <path> Specify a path to the custom template which will be used to render the HTML report. This option depends on --reporter html and --reporter-html-export being present in the run command. If this option is not specified, the default template is used

Custom templates (currently handlebars only) can be passed to the HTML reporter via --reporter-html-template <path> with --reporters html and --reporter-html-export . The default template is used in all other cases.

With Newman as a Library

The CLI functionality is available for programmatic use as well.

const newman = require ( 'newman' ); newman.run({ collection : require ( './examples/sample-collection.json' ), reporters : 'html' , reporter : { html : { export : './htmlResults.html' , template : './customTemplate.hbs' } } }, function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'collection run complete!' ); });

Compatibility

newman-reporter-html newman node v0.1.0 >= v3.10.0 >= v6.x v1.0.0 >= v4.0.0 >= v6.x

Troubleshooting

Reporter not found

The reporter and newman must be installed at the same level, the installation should be global if newman is installed globally, local otherwise.

Getting different HTML output

You are most probably getting in-built reporter output used in older versions of newman, Please check the newman's compatibility section above.

If you are facing any other problem, please check the open issues or create new.

Community Support

If you are interested in talking to the Postman team and fellow Newman users, you can find us on our Postman Community Forum . Feel free to drop by and say hello. You'll find us posting about upcoming features and beta releases, answering technical support questions, and contemplating world peace.

Sign in using your Postman account to participate in the discussions and don't forget to take advantage of the search bar - the answer to your question might already be waiting for you! Don’t want to log in? Then lurk on the sidelines and absorb all the knowledge.

