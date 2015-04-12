Components for rendering a newforms Form using Bootstrap 3 CSS classes and conventions for layout.
<BootstrapForm> component.
<Container>,
<Row>,
<Col> and
<Field> components.
<BootstrapForm> component.
newforms-bootstrap can be used on the server, or bundled for the client using an npm-compatible packaging system such as Browserify or webpack.
npm install newforms-bootstrap
By default, newforms-bootstrap will be in development mode. To use it in
production mode, set the environment variable
NODE_ENV to
'production' when
bundling. To completely remove all development mode code, use a minifier that
performs dead-code elimination, such as
UglifyJS.
The browser bundle exposes a global
BootstrapForm variable and expects to
find global
React (React) and
forms
(newforms) variables to work with.
The uncompressed bundle is in development mode, so will log warnings about potential mistakes.
You can find it in the /dist directory.
Pass
BootstrapForm a Form instance as a
form prop.
Any component which accepts a
form prop can be used as a custom renderer for
newforms'
RenderForm component, which can also handle creation of a form
instance for you:
var forms = require('newforms')
var BootstrapForm = require('newforms-bootstrap')
var SignupForm = forms.Form.extend({
username: forms.CharField({maxLength: 20}),
// ...
})
var Signup = React.createClass({
_onSubmit() {
var form = this.refs.signupForm.getForm()
if (form.validate()) {
// ...
}
},
render() {
return <form onSubmit={this._onSubmit}>
<forms.RenderForm form={SignupForm} ref="signupForm">
<BootstrapForm/>
</forms.RenderForm>
<button>Sign Up</button>
</form>
}
})
To render a form as a Bootstrap grid, you can use the provided grid components:
var {Col, Container, Row, Field} = BootstrapForm
<forms.RenderForm form={ProductForm} ref="productForm">
<Container>
<Row>
<Field name="productName" md="8"/>
<Field name="tags" md="4"/>
</Row>
<Row>
<Field name="vendor" md="6"/>
<Field name="productType" md="6"/>
</Row>
<Row>
<Field name="productDescription" md="12"/>
</Row>
<Row>
<Col md="2">
I'm just a regular column.
</Col>
<Field name="sku" md="2"/>
<Field name="initialStockLevel" md="2"/>
<Field name="costPrice" md="2"/>
<Field name="wholesalePrice" md="2"/>
<Field name="retailPrice" md="2"/>
</Row>
</Container>
</forms.RenderForm>
To automatically split the 12 available Bootstrap grid units among columns, pass
an
autoColumns prop to a
Container or
Row component. For example, the
following rows would render identically:
<Row>
<Field name="vendor" md="6"/>
<Field name="productType" md="6"/>
</Row>
<Row autoColumns="md">
<Field name="vendor"/>
<Field name="productType"/>
</Row>
This takes into account any column widths and offsets which have been provided for the specified size unit, so this grid layout would render identically to the first grid layout example above:
<forms.RenderForm form={ProductForm} ref="productForm">
<Container autoColumns="md">
<Row>
<Field name="productName" md="8"/>
<Field name="tags"/>
</Row>
<Row>
<Field name="vendor"/>
<Field name="productType"/>
</Row>
<Row>
<Field name="productDescription"/>
</Row>
<Row>
<Col>
I'm just a regular column.
</Col>
<Field name="sku"/>
<Field name="initialStockLevel"/>
<Field name="costPrice"/>
<Field name="wholesalePrice"/>
<Field name="retailPrice"/>
</Row>
</Container>
</forms.RenderForm>
BootstrapForm props
form - a
Form instance.
spinner - the URL or data URI
for an image to be displayed when async validation is pending for a field or
the whole form.
This defaults to a data URI for a 14x14 circular grey spinner with a transparent background:
The following custom renderers are available for use. Note that the non-inline renderers will be automatically applied for you if you're using certain combinations of default fields and widgets.
BootstrapForm.CheckboxRenderer - renders choices as a list of checkboxes;
supports choice categories.
BootstrapForm.CheckboxInlineRenderer - renders flat choices as inline
checkboxes
BootstrapForm.RadioRenderer - renders choices as a list of radio buttons;
supports choice categories
BootstrapForm.RadioInlineRenderer - renders flat choices as inline radio
buttons
Use the inline renderers manually if you want to configure fields to render
inline checkbox or radio inputs using Bootstrap 3's
checkbox-inline and
radio-inline classes, respectively:
var StuffForm = forms.Form.extend({
stuff: forms.MultipleChoiceField({
choices: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5],
widget: forms.CheckboxSelectMultiple({renderer: BootstrapForm.CheckboxInlineRenderer})
})
})
Container
Renders a
.container or
.container-fluid.
Container props
form:
Form - the
Form instance to be rendered. Will be passed as a prop
to all children.
autoColumns:
String - a Bootstrap grid size unit (
xs,
sm,
md or
lg). If
provided, will be passed to all children.
fluid:
Boolean (default:
false) - if
true, the container will have the
.container-fluid class, otherwise it will be a
.container
className:
String - an additional class for the container element.
spinner:
String - as per
BootstrapForm, see above.
Row
Renders a
.row.
These should be nested directly under
Container components.
Row props
form:
Form - the
Form instance to be rendered. Will be passed as a prop
to all children.
autoColumns:
String - a Bootstrap grid size unit (
xs,
sm,
md or
lg).
If provided, the Row will ensure that all its children have a column width set for the specified size. If any of them do not, the number of available column units left (out of the 12 unit available in Bootstrap's grid system) after considering any widths and offsets which have been provided for the unit provided will be distibuted equally among children which need a width set.
If the remaining units cannot be split equally among the children, the initial children in the row will have the leftover units divided amongst them.
className:
String - an additional class for the container element.
Field
Renders a column containing a named form field.
These should be nested directly under
Row components.
Field props
Field is a specialisation of
Col, so it accepts all the sizing/offset props
described below plus the following:
form:
Form - the
Form instance to be rendered.
name:
String - the name of the field to be rendered.
Col
Renders a column, with contents manually provided as its children.
Note that
Field components generates their own column container, you do not
need to and should not wrap a
Field with a
Col
Col props
Column sizing props can be passed as a
String or
Number.
At least one of the following sizing props must be give to define the column's width:
xs
sm
md
lg
Additionally, the column's offset can be specified with the following props:
xsOffset
smOffset
mdOffset
lgOffset
className:
String - an additional class for the column element.
BootstrapForm and
Container will automatically patch the widgets of certain
fields for Bootstrap-compatible output.
These changes will be made the first time they renders a form - patching will only affect the form instance it was given.
ChoiceField with
RadioSelect
If the widget is using the default renderer, it will be replaced with
BootstrapForm.RadioRenderer.
MultipleChoiceField with
CheckboxSelectMultiple
If the widget is using the default renderer, it will be replaced with
BootstrapForm.CheckboxRenderer.
MultiValueField
If the field has fewer than 5 sub-fields and its widget is using the default
implementation of
MultiWidget.prototype.formatOutput(), the widget will be
given a Bootstrap-specific version of
formatOutput() which wraps the rendered
widgets as equally-distributed columns in a Bootstrap grid row.
BootstrapForm configuration
has-error/
has-success highlighting configurable