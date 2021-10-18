Generate a URL for opening a new GitHub release with prefilled tag, body, and other fields

GitHub supports prefilling a new release by setting certain search parameters. This package simplifies generating such URL.

Install

$ npm install new-github-release-url

Usage

import newGithubReleaseUrl from 'new-github-release-url' ; import open from 'open' ; const url = newGithubReleaseUrl({ user : 'sindresorhus' , repo : 'new-github-release-url' , body : '





---

I\'m a human. Please be nice.' }); await open(url);

API

Returns a URL string.

options

Type: object

You are required to either specify the repoUrl option or both the user and repo options.

repoUrl

Type: string

The full URL to the repo.

user

Type: string

GitHub username or organization.

repo

Type: string

GitHub repo.

tag

Type: string

The tag name of the release.

target

Type: string \ Default: The default branch

The branch name or commit SHA to point the release's tag at, if the tag doesn't already exist.

title

Type: string

The title of the release.

GitHub shows the tag name when not specified.

body

Type: string

The description text of the release.

isPrerelease

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Whether the release should be marked as a pre-release.

