Generate a URL for opening a new GitHub issue with prefilled title, body, and other fields

GitHub supports prefilling a new issue by setting certain search parameters. This package simplifies generating such URL.

Install

npm install new-github-issue-url

Usage

import newGithubIssueUrl from 'new-github-issue-url' ; import open from 'open' ; const url = newGithubIssueUrl({ user : 'sindresorhus' , repo : 'new-github-issue-url' , body : '





---

I\'m a human. Please be nice.' }); await open(url);

Try the URL\ (Don't click the "Submit new issue" button!)

If you use Electron, check out electron-util 's openNewGitHubIssue() method.

API

Returns a URL string.

options

Type: object

You are required to either specify the repoUrl option or both the user and repo options.

repoUrl

Type: string

The full URL to the repo.

user

Type: string

GitHub username or organization.

repo

Type: string

GitHub repo.

body

Type: string

The issue body.

title

Type: string

The issue title.

template

Type: string

Use an issue template.

For example, if you want to use a template at ISSUE_TEMPLATE/unicorn.md , you would specify unicorn.md here.

labels

Type: string[]

The labels for the issue.

Requires the user to have the permission to add labels.

milestone

Type: string

The milestone for the issue.

Requires the user to have the permission to add milestone.

assignee

Type: string

The user to assign to the issue.

Requires the user to have the permission to add assignee.

projects

Type: string[]

The projects to add the issue to.

The project reference format is user/repo/<project-number> , for example, if the URL to the project is https://github.com/sindresorhus/some-repo/projects/3 , the project reference would be sindresorhus/some-repo/3 .

Requires the user to have the permission to add projects.

