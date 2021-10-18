Generate a URL for opening a new GitHub issue with prefilled title, body, and other fields
GitHub supports prefilling a new issue by setting certain search parameters. This package simplifies generating such URL.
npm install new-github-issue-url
import newGithubIssueUrl from 'new-github-issue-url';
import open from 'open';
const url = newGithubIssueUrl({
user: 'sindresorhus',
repo: 'new-github-issue-url',
body: '\n\n\n---\nI\'m a human. Please be nice.'
});
//=> 'https://github.com/sindresorhus/new-github-issue-url/issues/new?body=%0A%0A%0A---%0AI%27m+a+human.+Please+be+nice.'
// Then open it
await open(url);
Try the URL\ (Don't click the "Submit new issue" button!)
If you use Electron, check out
electron-util's
openNewGitHubIssue() method.
Returns a URL string.
Type:
object
You are required to either specify the
repoUrl option or both the
user and
repo options.
Type:
string
The full URL to the repo.
Type:
string
GitHub username or organization.
Type:
string
GitHub repo.
Type:
string
The issue body.
Type:
string
The issue title.
Type:
string
Use an issue template.
For example, if you want to use a template at
ISSUE_TEMPLATE/unicorn.md, you would specify
unicorn.md here.
Type:
string[]
The labels for the issue.
Requires the user to have the permission to add labels.
Type:
string
The milestone for the issue.
Requires the user to have the permission to add milestone.
Type:
string
The user to assign to the issue.
Requires the user to have the permission to add assignee.
Type:
string[]
The projects to add the issue to.
The project reference format is
user/repo/<project-number>, for example, if the URL to the project is
https://github.com/sindresorhus/some-repo/projects/3, the project reference would be
sindresorhus/some-repo/3.
Requires the user to have the permission to add projects.