



Simple, customizable utility for adding new React components to your project.

Anyone else sick of writing the same component boilerplate, over and over?

This project is a globally-installable CLI for adding new React components. It's dead simple to use, and requires no configuration, although it's easy to customize it to fit your project's coding style.

Features

Simple CLI interface for adding Component, PureComponent, or Stateless Functional components.

Uses Prettier to stylistically match the existing project.

Offers global config, which can be overridden on a project-by-project basis.

Colourful terminal output!

Quickstart

Install via NPM:

$ yarn global add new-component $ npm i -g new-component

cd into your project's directory, and try creating a new component:

Your project will now have a new directory at src/components/Button . This directory has two files:

export { default } from './Button' ;

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; class Button extends Component { render() { return < div /> ; } } export default Button;

This structure might appear odd to you, with an index.js that points to a named file. I've found this to be an optimal way to set up components; the index.js allows you to import from the directory (eg. import Button from 'components/Button' ), while having Button.js means that you're never lost in a sea of index.js files in your editor. This structure is not currently configurable, but I'm happy to consider implementing alternatives!

Configuration

Configuration can be done through 3 different ways:

Creating a global .new-component-config.json in your home directory ( ~/.new-component-config.json ).

in your home directory ( ). Creating a local .new-component-config.json in your project's root directory.

in your project's root directory. Command-line arguments.

The resulting values are merged, with command-line values overwriting local values, and local values overwriting global ones.

API Reference

Type

Control the type of component created:

functional for a stateless functional component (default).

for a stateless functional component (default). class for a traditional Component class,

for a traditional Component class, pure-class for a PureComponent class,

Legacy createClass components are not supported.

Usage:

Command line: --type <value> or -t <value>

JSON config: { "type": <value> }



Directory

Controls the desired directory for the created component. Defaults to src/components

Usage:

Command line: --dir <value> or -d <value>

JSON config: { "dir": <value> }



File Extension

Controls the file extension for the created components. Can be either js (default) or jsx .

Usage:

Command line: --extension <value> or -x <value>

JSON config: { "extension": <value> }



Prettier Config

Delegate settings to Prettier, so that your new component is formatted as you'd like. Defaults to Prettier defaults.

For a full list of options, see the Prettier docs.

Usage:

Command line: N/A (Prettier config is only controllable through JSON)

JSON config: { "prettierConfig": { "key": "value" } }



Example:

{ "prettierConfig" : { "singleQuote" : true , "semi" : false , } }

(Ideally, the plugin would consume your project's prettier settings automatically! But I haven't built this yet. PRs welcome!)

Platform Support

This has only been tested in macOS. I think it'd work fine in linux, but I haven't tested it. Windows is a big question mark (would welcome contribution here!).

Development

To get started with development: