new-component
Anyone else sick of writing the same component boilerplate, over and over?
This project is a globally-installable CLI for adding new React components. It's dead simple to use, and requires no configuration, although it's easy to customize it to fit your project's coding style.
Install via NPM:
# Using Yarn:
$ yarn global add new-component
# or, using NPM
$ npm i -g new-component
cd into your project's directory, and try creating a new component:
Your project will now have a new directory at
src/components/Button. This directory has two files:
// `Button/index.js`
export { default } from './Button';
// `Button/Button.js`
import React, { Component } from 'react';
class Button extends Component {
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
export default Button;
This structure might appear odd to you, with an
index.jsthat points to a named file. I've found this to be an optimal way to set up components; the
index.jsallows you to
importfrom the directory (eg.
import Button from 'components/Button'), while having
Button.jsmeans that you're never lost in a sea of
index.jsfiles in your editor.
This structure is not currently configurable, but I'm happy to consider implementing alternatives!
Configuration can be done through 3 different ways:
.new-component-config.json in your home directory (
~/.new-component-config.json).
.new-component-config.json in your project's root directory.
The resulting values are merged, with command-line values overwriting local values, and local values overwriting global ones.
Control the type of component created:
functional for a stateless functional component (default).
class for a traditional Component class,
pure-class for a PureComponent class,
Legacy
createClass components are not supported.
Usage:
Command line:
--type <value> or
-t <value>
JSON config:
{ "type": <value> }
Controls the desired directory for the created component. Defaults to
src/components
Usage:
Command line:
--dir <value> or
-d <value>
JSON config:
{ "dir": <value> }
Controls the file extension for the created components. Can be either
js (default) or
jsx.
Usage:
Command line:
--extension <value> or
-x <value>
JSON config:
{ "extension": <value> }
Delegate settings to Prettier, so that your new component is formatted as you'd like. Defaults to Prettier defaults.
For a full list of options, see the Prettier docs.
Usage:
Command line: N/A (Prettier config is only controllable through JSON)
JSON config:
{ "prettierConfig": { "key": "value" } }
Example:
{
"prettierConfig": {
"singleQuote": true,
"semi": false,
}
}
(Ideally, the plugin would consume your project's prettier settings automatically! But I haven't built this yet. PRs welcome!)
This has only been tested in macOS. I think it'd work fine in linux, but I haven't tested it. Windows is a big question mark (would welcome contribution here!).
To get started with development:
yarn install
node ../new-component/src/index.js --help
npm link then
new-component --help. Note: this will override any globally installed version of this package.