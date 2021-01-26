Encode failure into your program.
This package contains a
Result type that represents either success (
Ok) or failure (
Err).
For asynchronous tasks,
neverthrow offers a
ResultAsync class which wraps a
Promise<Result<T, E>> and gives you the same level of expressivity and control as a regular
Result<T, E>.
ResultAsync is
thenable meaning it behaves exactly like a native
Promise<Result> ... except you have access to the same methods that
Result provides without having to
await or
.then the promise! Check out the wiki for examples and best practices.
Need to see real-life examples of how to leverage this package for error handling? See this repo: https://github.com/parlez-vous/server
eslint-plugin-neverthrow
Result)
ResultAsync)
> npm install neverthrow
eslint-plugin-neverthrow
As part of
neverthrows bounty program, user mdbetancourt created
eslint-plugin-neverthrow to ensure that errors are not gone unhandled.
Install by running:
> npm install eslint-plugin-neverthrow
With
eslint-plugin-neverthrow, you are forced to consume the result in one of the following three ways:
.match
.unwrapOr
._unsafeUnwrap
This ensures that you're explicitly handling the error of your
Result.
This plugin is essentially a porting of Rust's
must-use attribute.
neverthrow exposes the following:
ok convenience function to create an
Ok variant of
Result
err convenience function to create an
Err variant of
Result
Ok class and type
Err class and type
Result Type as well as namespace / object from which to call
Result.fromThrowable
ResultAsync class
okAsync convenience function to create a
ResultAsync containing an
Ok type
Result
errAsync convenience function to create a
ResultAsync containing an
Err type
Result
combine utility function that allows you to turn
Result<T, E>[] into
Result<T[], E>, or a
ResultAsync<T, E>[] into
ResultAsync<T[], E> (just like
Promise.all)
import {
ok,
Ok,
err,
Err,
Result,
okAsync,
errAsync,
ResultAsync,
combine,
fromThrowable,
fromPromise,
fromSafePromise,
} from 'neverthrow'
Check out the wiki for help on how to make the most of
neverthrow.
If you find this package useful, please consider sponsoring me or simply buying me a coffee!
Result)
ok
Constructs an
Ok variant of
Result
Signature:
ok<T, E>(value: T): Ok<T, E> { ... }
Example:
import { ok } from 'neverthrow'
const myResult = ok({ myData: 'test' }) // instance of `Ok`
myResult.isOk() // true
myResult.isErr() // false
err
Constructs an
Err variant of
Result
Signature:
err<T, E>(error: E): Err<T, E> { ... }
Example:
import { err } from 'neverthrow'
const myResult = err('Oh noooo') // instance of `Err`
myResult.isOk() // false
myResult.isErr() // true
Result.isOk (method)
Returns
true if the result is an
Ok variant
Signature:
isOk(): boolean { ... }
Result.isErr (method)
Returns
true if the result is an
Err variant
Signature:
isErr(): boolean { ... }
Result.map (method)
Maps a
Result<T, E> to
Result<U, E> by applying a function to a contained
Ok value, leaving an
Err value untouched.
This function can be used to compose the results of two functions.
Signature:
class Result<T, E> {
map<U>(callback: (value: T) => U): Result<U, E> { ... }
}
Example:
const { getLines } from 'imaginary-parser'
// ^ assume getLines has the following signature:
// getLines(str: string): Result<Array<string>, Error>
// since the formatting is deemed correct by `getLines`
// then it means that `linesResult` is an Ok
// containing an Array of strings for each line of code
const linesResult = getLines('1\n2\n3\n4\n')
// this Result now has a Array<number> inside it
const newResult = linesResult.map(
(arr: Array<string>) => arr.map(parseInt)
)
newResult.isOk() // true
Result.mapErr (method)
Maps a
Result<T, E> to
Result<T, F> by applying a function to a contained
Err value, leaving an
Ok value untouched.
This function can be used to pass through a successful result while handling an error.
Signature:
class Result<T, E> {
mapErr<F>(callback: (error: E) => F): Result<T, F> { ... }
}
Example:
import { parseHeaders } 'imaginary-http-parser'
// imagine that parseHeaders has the following signature:
// parseHeaders(raw: string): Result<SomeKeyValueMap, ParseError>
const rawHeaders = 'nonsensical gibberish and badly formatted stuff'
const parseResult = parseHeaders(rawHeaders)
parseResult.mapErr(parseError => {
res.status(400).json({
error: parseError
})
})
parseResult.isErr() // true
Result.unwrapOr (method)
Unwrap the
Ok value, or return the default if there is an
Err
Signature:
class Result<T, E> {
unwrapOr<T>(value: T): T { ... }
}
Example:
const myResult = err('Oh noooo')
const multiply = (value: number): number => value * 2
const unwrapped: number = myResult.map(multiply).unwrapOr(10)
Result.andThen (method)
Same idea as
map above. Except you must return a new
Result.
The returned value will be a
Result. As of
v4.1.0-beta, you are able to return distinct error types (see signature below). Prior to
v4.1.0-beta, the error type could not be distinct.
This is useful for when you need to do a subsequent computation using the inner
T value, but that computation might fail.
Additionally,
andThen is really useful as a tool to flatten a
Result<Result<A, E2>, E1> into a
Result<A, E2> (see example below).
Signature:
class Result<T, E> {
// Note that the latest version lets you return distinct errors as well.
// If the error types (E and F) are the same (like `string | string`)
// then they will be merged into one type (`string`)
andThen<U, F>(
callback: (value: T) => Result<U, F>
): Result<U, E | F> { ... }
}
Example 1: Chaining Results
import { err, ok } from 'neverthrow'
const sq = (n: number): Result<number, number> => ok(n ** 2)
ok(2)
.andThen(sq)
.andThen(sq) // Ok(16)
ok(2)
.andThen(sq)
.andThen(err) // Err(4)
ok(2)
.andThen(err)
.andThen(sq) // Err(2)
err(3)
.andThen(sq)
.andThen(sq) // Err(3)
Example 2: Flattening Nested Results
// It's common to have nested Results
const nested = ok(ok(1234))
// notNested is a Ok(1234)
const notNested = nested.andThen((innerResult) => innerResult)
Result.asyncAndThen (method)
Same idea as
andThen above, except you must return a new
ResultAsync.
The returned value will be a
ResultAsync.
Signature:
class Result<T, E> {
asyncAndThen<U, F>(
callback: (value: T) => ResultAsync<U, F>
): ResultAsync<U, E | F> { ... }
}
Result.orElse (method)
Takes an
Err value and maps it to a
Result<T, SomeNewType>. This is useful for error recovery.
Signature:
class Result<T, E> {
orElse<A>(
callback: (error: E) => Result<T, A>
): Result<T, A> { ... }
}
Example:
enum DatabaseError {
PoolExhausted = 'PoolExhausted',
NotFound = 'NotFound',
}
const dbQueryResult: Result<string, DatabaseError> = err(DatabaseError.NotFound)
const updatedQueryResult = dbQueryResult.orElse((dbError) =>
dbError === DatabaseError.NotFound
? ok('User does not exist') // error recovery branch: ok() must be called with a value of type string
//
//
// err() can be called with a value of any new type that you want
// it could also be called with the same error value
//
// err(dbError)
: err(500)
)
Result.match (method)
Given 2 functions (one for the
Ok variant and one for the
Err variant) execute the function that matches the
Result variant.
Match callbacks do not necessitate to return a
Result, however you can return a
Result if you want to.
Signature:
class Result<T, E> {
match<A>(
okCallback: (value: T) => A,
errorCallback: (error: E) => A
): A => { ... }
}
match is like chaining
map and
mapErr, with the distinction that with
match both functions must have the same return type.
The differences between
match and chaining
map and
mapErr are that:
match both functions must have the same return type
A
match unwraps the
Result<T, E> into an
A (the match functions' return type)
Example:
// map/mapErr api
// note that you DON'T have to append mapErr
// after map which means that you are not required to do
// error handling
computationThatMightFail().map(console.log).mapErr(console.error)
// match api
// works exactly the same as above since both callbacks
// only perform side effects,
// except, now you HAVE to do error handling :)
computationThatMightFail().match(console.log, console.error)
// Returning values
const attempt = computationThatMightFail()
.map((str) => str.toUpperCase())
.mapErr((err) => `Error: ${err}`)
// `attempt` is of type `Result<string, string>`
const answer = computationThatMightFail().match(
(str) => str.toUpperCase(),
(err) => `Error: ${err}`
)
// `answer` is of type `string`
If you don't use the error parameter in your match callback then
match is equivalent to chaining
map with
unwrapOr:
const answer = computationThatMightFail().match(
(str) => str.toUpperCase(),
() => 'ComputationError'
)
// `answer` is of type `string`
const answer = computationThatMightFail()
.map((str) => str.toUpperCase())
.unwrapOr('ComputationError')
Result.asyncMap (method)
Similar to
map except for two things:
Promise
ResultAsync
You can then chain the result of
asyncMap using the
ResultAsync apis (like
map,
mapErr,
andThen, etc.)
Signature:
class Result<T, E> {
asyncMap<U>(
callback: (value: T) => Promise<U>
): ResultAsync<U, E> { ... }
}
Example:
import { parseHeaders } 'imaginary-http-parser'
// imagine that parseHeaders has the following signature:
// parseHeaders(raw: string): Result<SomeKeyValueMap, ParseError>
const asyncRes = parseHeaders(rawHeader)
.map(headerKvMap => headerKvMap.Authorization)
.asyncMap(findUserInDatabase)
Note that in the above example if
parseHeaders returns an
Err then
.map and
.asyncMap will not be invoked, and
asyncRes variable will resolve to an
Err when turned into a
Result using
await or
.then().
Result.fromThrowable (static class method)
Although Result is not an actual JS class, the way that
fromThrowablehas been implemented requires that you call
fromThrowableas though it were a static method on
Result. See examples below.
The JavaScript community has agreed on the convention of throwing exceptions. As such, when interfacing with third party libraries it's imperative that you wrap third-party code in try / catch blocks.
This function will create a new function that returns an
Err when the original
function throws.
It is not possible to know the types of the errors thrown in the original
function, therefore it is recommended to use the second argument
errorFn to
map what is thrown to a known type.
Example:
import { Result } from 'neverthrow'
type ParseError = { message: string }
const toParseError = (): ParseError => ({ message: "Parse Error" })
const safeJsonParse = Result.fromThrowable(JSON.parse, toParseError)
// the function can now be used safely, if the function throws, the result will be an Err
const res = safeJsonParse("{");
ResultAsync)
okAsync
Constructs an
Ok variant of
ResultAsync
Signature:
okAsync<T, E>(value: T): ResultAsync<T, E>
Example:
import { okAsync } from 'neverthrow'
const myResultAsync = okAsync({ myData: 'test' }) // instance of `ResultAsync`
const myResult = await myResultAsync // instance of `Ok`
myResult.isOk() // true
myResult.isErr() // false
errAsync
Constructs an
Err variant of
ResultAsync
Signature:
errAsync<T, E>(error: E): ResultAsync<T, E>
Example:
import { errAsync } from 'neverthrow'
const myResultAsync = errAsync('Oh nooo') // instance of `ResultAsync`
const myResult = await myResultAsync // instance of `Err`
myResult.isOk() // false
myResult.isErr() // true
ResultAsync.fromPromise (static class method)
Transforms a
Promise<T> that may throw into a
ResultAsync<T, E>.
The second argument handles the rejection case of the promise and maps the error from
unknown into some type
E.
Signature:
// fromPromise is a static class method
// also available as a standalone function
// import { fromPromise } from 'neverthrow'
ResultAsync.fromPromise<T, E>(
promise: Promise<T>,
errorHandler: (unknownError: unknown) => E)
): ResultAsync<T, E> { ... }
Example:
import { ResultAsync } from 'neverthrow'
import { insertIntoDb } from 'imaginary-database'
// insertIntoDb(user: User): Promise<User>
const res = ResultAsync.fromPromise(insertIntoDb(myUser), () => new Error('Database error'))
// `res` has a type of ResultAsync<User, Error>
ResultAsync.fromSafePromise (static class method)
Same as
ResultAsync.fromPromise except that it does not handle the rejection of the promise. Ensure you know what you're doing, otherwise a thrown exception within this promise will cause ResultAsync to reject, instead of resolve to a Result.
Signature:
// fromPromise is a static class method
// also available as a standalone function
// import { fromPromise } from 'neverthrow'
ResultAsync.fromSafePromise<T, E>(
promise: Promise<T>
): ResultAsync<T, E> { ... }
Example:
import { RouteError } from 'routes/error'
// simulate slow routes in an http server that works in a Result / ResultAsync context
// Adopted from https://github.com/parlez-vous/server/blob/2496bacf55a2acbebc30631b5562f34272794d76/src/routes/common/signup.ts
export const slowDown = <T>(ms: number) => (value: T) =>
ResultAsync.fromSafePromise<T, RouteError>(
new Promise((resolve) => {
setTimeout(() => {
resolve(value)
}, ms)
})
)
export const signupHandler = route<User>((req, sessionManager) =>
decode(userSignupDecoder, req.body, 'Invalid request body').map((parsed) => {
return createUser(parsed)
.andThen(slowDown(3000)) // slowdown by 3 seconds
.andThen(sessionManager.createSession)
.map(({ sessionToken, admin }) => AppData.init(admin, sessionToken))
})
)
ResultAsync.map (method)
Maps a
ResultAsync<T, E> to
ResultAsync<U, E> by applying a function to a contained
Ok value, leaving an
Err value untouched.
The applied function can be synchronous or asynchronous (returning a
Promise<U>) with no impact to the return type.
This function can be used to compose the results of two functions.
Signature:
class ResultAsync<T, E> {
map<U>(
callback: (value: T) => U | Promise<U>
): ResultAsync<U, E> { ... }
}
Example:
const { findUsersIn } from 'imaginary-database'
// ^ assume findUsersIn has the following signature:
// findUsersIn(country: string): ResultAsync<Array<User>, Error>
const usersInCanada = findUsersIn("Canada")
// Let's assume we only need their names
const namesInCanada = usersInCanada.map((users: Array<User>) => users.map(user => user.name))
// namesInCanada is of type ResultAsync<Array<string>, Error>
// We can extract the Result using .then() or await
namesInCanada.then((namesResult: Result<Array<string>, Error>) => {
if(namesResult.isErr()){
console.log("Couldn't get the users from the database", namesResult.error)
}
else{
console.log("Users in Canada are named: " + namesResult.value.join(','))
}
})
ResultAsync.mapErr (method)
Maps a
ResultAsync<T, E> to
ResultAsync<T, F> by applying a function to a contained
Err value, leaving an
Ok value untouched.
The applied function can be synchronous or asynchronous (returning a
Promise<F>) with no impact to the return type.
This function can be used to pass through a successful result while handling an error.
Signature:
class ResultAsync<T, E> {
mapErr<F>(
callback: (error: E) => F | Promise<F>
): ResultAsync<T, F> { ... }
}
Example:
const { findUsersIn } from 'imaginary-database'
// ^ assume findUsersIn has the following signature:
// findUsersIn(country: string): ResultAsync<Array<User>, Error>
// Let's say we need to low-level errors from findUsersIn to be more readable
const usersInCanada = findUsersIn("Canada").mapErr((error: Error) => {
// The only error we want to pass to the user is "Unknown country"
if(error.message === "Unknown country"){
return error.message
}
// All other errors will be labelled as a system error
return "System error, please contact an administrator."
})
// usersInCanada is of type ResultAsync<Array<User>, string>
usersInCanada.then((usersResult: Result<Array<User>, string>) => {
if(usersResult.isErr()){
res.status(400).json({
error: usersResult.error
})
}
else{
res.status(200).json({
users: usersResult.value
})
}
})
ResultAsync.unwrapOr (method)
Unwrap the
Ok value, or return the default if there is an
Err.
Works just like
Result.unwrapOr but returns a
Promise<T> instead of
T.
Signature:
class ResultAsync<T, E> {
unwrapOr<T>(value: T): Promise<T> { ... }
}
Example:
const unwrapped: number = await errAsync(0).unwrapOr(10)
// unwrapped = 10
ResultAsync.andThen (method)
Same idea as
map above. Except the applied function must return a
Result or
ResultAsync.
ResultAsync.andThen always returns a
ResultAsync no matter the return type of the applied function.
This is useful for when you need to do a subsequent computation using the inner
T value, but that computation might fail.
andThen is really useful as a tool to flatten a
ResultAsync<ResultAsync<A, E2>, E1> into a
ResultAsync<A, E2> (see example below).
Signature:
// Note that the latest version (v4.1.0-beta) lets you return distinct errors as well.
// If the error types (E and F) are the same (like `string | string`)
// then they will be merged into one type (`string`)
class ResultAsync<T, E> {
andThen<U, F>(
callback: (value: T) => Result<U, F> | ResultAsync<U, F>
): ResultAsync<U, E | F> { ... }
}
Example
const { validateUser } from 'imaginary-validator'
const { insertUser } from 'imaginary-database'
const { sendNotification } from 'imaginary-service'
// ^ assume validateUser, insertUser and sendNotification have the following signatures:
// validateUser(user: User): Result<User, Error>
// insertUser(user): ResultAsync<User, Error>
// sendNotification(user): ResultAsync<void, Error>
const resAsync = validateUser(user)
.andThen(insertUser)
.andThen(sendNotification)
// resAsync is a ResultAsync<void, Error>
resAsync.then((res: Result<void, Error>) => {
if(res.isErr()){
console.log("Oops, at least one step failed", res.error)
}
else{
console.log("User has been validated, inserted and notified successfully.")
}
})
ResultAsync.orElse (method)
Takes an
Err value and maps it to a
ResultAsync<T, SomeNewType>. This is useful for error recovery.
Signature:
class ResultAsync<T, E> {
orElse<A>(
callback: (error: E) => Result<T, A> | ResultAsync<T, A>
): ResultAsync<T, A> { ... }
}
ResultAsync.match (method)
Given 2 functions (one for the
Ok variant and one for the
Err variant) execute the function that matches the
ResultAsync variant.
The difference with
Result.match is that it always returns a
Promise because of the asynchronous nature of the
ResultAsync.
Signature:
class ResultAsync<T, E> {
match<A>(
okCallback: (value: T) => A,
errorCallback: (error: E) => A
): Promise<A> => { ... }
}
Example:
const { validateUser } from 'imaginary-validator'
const { insertUser } from 'imaginary-database'
// ^ assume validateUser and insertUser have the following signatures:
// validateUser(user: User): Result<User, Error>
// insertUser(user): ResultAsync<User, Error>
// Handle both cases at the end of the chain using match
const resultMessage = await validateUser(user)
.andThen(insertUser)
.match(
(user: User) => `User ${user.name} has been successfully created`,
(error: Error) => `User could not be created because ${error.message}`
)
// resultMessage is a string
combine
Combine lists of
Results or lists of
ResultAsyncs.
If you're familiar with
Promise.all, the combine function works conceptually the same.
combine works on both heterogeneous and homogeneous lists. This means that you can have lists that contain different kinds of
Results and still be able to combine them. Note that you cannot combine lists that contain both
Results and
ResultAsyncs.
The combine function takes a list of results and returns a single result. If all the results in the list are
Ok, then the return value will be a
Ok containing a list of all the individual
Ok values.
If just one of the results in the list is an
Err then the combine function returns that Err value (it short circuits and returns the first Err that it finds).
Formally speaking:
// homogeneous lists
function combine<T, E>(resultList: Result<T, E>[]): Result<T[], E>
// heterogeneous lists
function combine<T1, T2, E1, E2>(resultList: [ Result<T1, E1>, Result<T2, E2> ]): Result<[ T1, T2 ], E1 | E2>
function combine<T1, T2, T3, E1, E2, E3> => Result<[ T1, T2, T3 ], E1 | E2 | E3>
function combine<T1, T2, T3, T4, E1, E2, E3, E4> => Result<[ T1, T2, T3, T4 ], E1 | E2 | E3 | E4>
// ... etc etc ad infinitum
Additionally, this same function also works for
ResultAsync. And thanks to typescript function overloading, the types can be distinguished.
function combine<T, E>(asyncResultList: ResultAsync<T, E>[]): ResultAsync<T[], E>
combineWithAllErrors
Like
combine but without short-circuiting. Instead of just the first error value, you get a list of all error values of the input result list.
If only some results fail, the new combined error list will only contain the error value of the failed results, meaning that there is no guarantee of the length of the new error list.
Like
combine, it works for both
Result and
ResultAsync.
Function signature:
// homogeneous lists
function combineWithAllErrors<T, E>(resultList: Result<T, E>[]): Result<T[], E[]>
// heterogeneous lists
function combineWithAllErrors<T1, T2, E1, E2>(resultList: [ Result<T1, E1>, Result<T2, E2> ]): Result<[ T1, T2 ], (E1 | E2)[]>
function combineWithAllErrors<T1, T2, T3, E1, E2, E3> => Result<[ T1, T2, T3 ], (E1 | E2 | E3)[]>
function combineWithAllErrors<T1, T2, T3, T4, E1, E2, E3, E4> => Result<[ T1, T2, T3, T4 ], (E1 | E2 | E3 | E4)[]>
// ... etc etc ad infinitum
Example usage:
const resultList: Result<number, string>[] = [
ok(123),
err('boooom!'),
ok(456),
err('ahhhhh!'),
]
const result = combineWithAllErrors(resultList)
// result is Err(['boooom!', 'ahhhhh!'])
Top level export of
Result.fromThrowable.
Please find documentation at Result.fromThrowable
Top level export of
ResultAsync.fromPromise.
Please find documentation at ResultAsync.fromPromise
Top level export of
ResultAsync.fromSafePromise.
Please find documentation at ResultAsync.fromSafePromise
Result instances have two unsafe methods, aptly called
_unsafeUnwrap and
_unsafeUnwrapErr which should only be used in a test environment.
_unsafeUnwrap takes a
Result<T, E> and returns a
T when the result is an
Ok, otherwise it throws a custom object.
_unsafeUnwrapErr takes a
Result<T, E> and returns a
E when the result is an
Err, otherwise it throws a custom object.
That way you can do something like:
expect(myResult._unsafeUnwrap()).toBe(someExpectation)
However, do note that
Result instances are comparable. So you don't necessarily need to unwrap them in order to assert expectations in your tests. So you could also do something like this:
import { ok } from 'neverthrow'
// ...
expect(callSomeFunctionThatReturnsAResult("with", "some", "args")).toEqual(ok(someExpectation));
By default, the thrown value does not contain a stack trace. This is because stack trace generation makes error messages in Jest harder to understand. If you want stack traces to be generated, call
_unsafeUnwrap and / or
_unsafeUnwrapErr with a config object:
_unsafeUnwrapErr({
withStackTrace: true,
})
// ^ Now the error object will have a `.stack` property containing the current stack
If you find this package useful, please consider sponsoring me or simply buying me a coffee!
Although the package is called
neverthrow, please don't take this literally. I am simply encouraging the developer to think a bit more about the ergonomics and usage of whatever software they are writing.
Throwing and
catching is very similar to using
goto statements - in other words; it makes reasoning about your programs harder. Secondly, by using
throw you make the assumption that the caller of your function is implementing
catch. This is a known source of errors. Example: One dev
throws and another dev uses the function without prior knowledge that the function will throw. Thus, and edge case has been left unhandled and now you have unhappy users, bosses, cats, etc.
With all that said, there are definitely good use cases for throwing in your program. But much less than you might think.