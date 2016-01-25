Automatically restarts your stream for you when it ends. This can be easily use to concatenate multiple streams.

Usage

var nes = require ( 'never-ending-stream' ) var from = require ( 'from2' ) var chunks = [ new Buffer( 'hello' ), new Buffer( 'world' )] var count = 0 var stream = nes( function ( ) { if (count++ === 2 ) { return null } var source = [].concat(chunks) return from .obj( function ( size, next ) { var chunk = source.shift() || null next( null , chunk) }) }) stream.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log(data.toString()) })

API

Creates a binary never-ending stream, by concatenating all streams generated by build . build is called whenever the previous stream completes.

build can be synchronous or asynchronous:

if it accepts no callback, is synchronous, and it should return the stream, or null to close the never-ending-stream .

if it accepts a callback, is asynchronous, and you should call the callback when the next stream is ready, like cb(null, stream) .

All other options will be passed to through2.

Like neverEndingStream() , but with objectMode: true by default.

License

MIT