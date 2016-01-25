openbase logo
nes

never-ending-stream

by Matteo Collina
2.0.0 (see all)

Automatically restarts your stream for you when it ends

Documentation
Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

never-ending-stream

Automatically restarts your stream for you when it ends. This can be easily use to concatenate multiple streams.

Usage

'use strict'

var nes = require('never-ending-stream')
var from = require('from2')
var chunks = [new Buffer('hello'), new Buffer('world')]
var count = 0

var stream = nes(function () {
  if (count++ === 2) {
    // close the stream after 2 runs
    return null
  }

  var source = [].concat(chunks)

  return from.obj(function (size, next) {
    var chunk = source.shift() || null
    next(null, chunk)
  })
})

// prints
//  hello
//  world
//  hello
//  world
stream.on('data', function (data) {
  console.log(data.toString())
})

API

neverEndingStream([opts,] build([cb]))

Creates a binary never-ending stream, by concatenating all streams generated by build. build is called whenever the previous stream completes.

build can be synchronous or asynchronous:

  • if it accepts no callback, is synchronous, and it should return the stream, or null to close the never-ending-stream.

  • if it accepts a callback, is asynchronous, and you should call the callback when the next stream is ready, like cb(null, stream).

All other options will be passed to through2.

neverEndingStream.obj([opts, ], build([cb]))

Like neverEndingStream(), but with objectMode: true by default.

License

MIT

