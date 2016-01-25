Automatically restarts your stream for you when it ends. This can be easily use to concatenate multiple streams.
'use strict'
var nes = require('never-ending-stream')
var from = require('from2')
var chunks = [new Buffer('hello'), new Buffer('world')]
var count = 0
var stream = nes(function () {
if (count++ === 2) {
// close the stream after 2 runs
return null
}
var source = [].concat(chunks)
return from.obj(function (size, next) {
var chunk = source.shift() || null
next(null, chunk)
})
})
// prints
// hello
// world
// hello
// world
stream.on('data', function (data) {
console.log(data.toString())
})
Creates a binary never-ending stream, by concatenating all streams
generated by
build.
build is called whenever the
previous stream completes.
build can be synchronous or asynchronous:
if it accepts no callback, is synchronous, and it should return the
stream, or
null to close the
never-ending-stream.
if it accepts a callback, is asynchronous, and you should call the
callback when the next stream is ready, like
cb(null, stream).
All other options will be passed to through2.
Like
neverEndingStream(), but with
objectMode: true by default.
MIT