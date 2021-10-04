Create and build modern JavaScript applications with zero initial configuration

Neutrino combines the power of webpack with the simplicity of presets.

https://github.com/neutrinojs/neutrino

Neutrino is a companion tool which lets you build web and Node.js applications with shared presets or configurations. It intends to make the process of initializing and building projects much simpler by providing minimal development dependencies.

Neutrino uses webpack to build both web and Node.js projects by providing complete build presets which can be shared across targets and projects. You can use Neutrino base presets to get started building a variety of projects, create your own presets by extending the Neutrino core ones to be shared across your own projects or even by the community. Presets can even be manipulated on a project-by-project basis to handle almost any build situation your preset doesn't cover.

Documentation

See the Neutrino docs for details on installation, getting started, usage, and customizing.

Contributing

Thank you for wanting to help out with Neutrino! We are very happy that you want to contribute, and have put together this guide to help you get started. We want to do our best to help you make successful contributions and be part of our community.