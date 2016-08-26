First of all, neuron is not designed for human developers to use directly. Most usually, it works together with neuron-cli.
Neuron is a full feature CommonJS module loader which makes your node-style modules run in browsers.
'^a.b.c',
'~a.b.c',
'>=a.b.c', etc.
require.resolve(),
__filename, and
__dirname for browsers which is similar to node.js.
With Neuron, we write web modules exactly the same as we work with node.js, with no Module/Wrappings, no *MD, etc.
Neuron is designed to run in the background without your concern, UNLIKE RequireJS and many other loaders.
Frequent configurations, for more, just see
Configuration section.
<script src="/dist/neuron.js"></script>
<script>
facade('hello', {
name: 'John'
});
</script>
npm install
node node/build
With ecma5 compatibility
npm install
node node/build ecma5
facade(identifier);
facade(identifier, data);
identifier
String module name with version, seperated with
'@'. For example:
'async@0.1.0'
data
Object will be passed as the parameter of the
module.exports.
Method
facade loads a module. If the
module.exports is a function,
facade method will run the function with
data as its only parameter.
We call this kind of modules as facade modules which is much like the
bins of nodejs.
String module identifier.
To require modules. See CommonJS Module/1.0
String module identifier.
function(exports) callback must be passed, or
require.async will do nothing.
Asynchronously loads a module by
id, and then passes the module
exports to
callback.
You should always pass the
callback parameter because neuron can not make sure the exact time when a module is loaded asynchronously.
It is NOT a good practice if the logic of your code relies on the result of the
require.async()d module without a callback.
String the relative path to be resolved according to the current module.
Returns the resolved absolute path of the resource.
Returns
undefined if
path is not a relative path.
Returns
undefined if
path is even outside the current package.
Neuron CORE supplies no high-level APIs, which means that neuron core only cares about module dependencies and module wrapping while will do nothing about things such as fetching modules from remote server and injecting them into the current document, and never cares about where a specific module should come from.
neuron.config(settings);
function(id)
Method to resolve the module id into url paths.
By default, it works with
settings.path, and resolves the module id into
settings.path
+ id
// '@facebook/react@1.0.0/react.js' -> 'facebook/react@1.0.0/react.js'
.replace(/^@/, '')
// 'facebook/react@1.0.0/react.js'
// -> 'facebook/react/1.0.0/react.js'
// -> '/mod/facebook/react@1.0.0/react.js'
.replace('@', '/');
String
CommonJS module path, like
NODE_PATH, default to
'/mod/'.
Pay attension that
path will not be resolved to absolute url. So if you don't want a relative
path, don't forget
'http://'.
Actually,
settings.path only works with
settings.resolve and provides a simple way to customize the base path of the package resources. If you defines your own
settings.resolve,
settings.path will be useless.
String|Array.<id>
To tell neuron loader that those modules are already loaded, and prevent duplicate loading.
If
String, we can separate different ids with
'|' (comma).
neuron.config({
loaded: ['jquery@1.9.2', 'async@0.2.9']
});
Object
The directed graph of all dependencies, which could be parsed by neuron-graph.
The arithmetics to generate the graph is complicated and hard to describe, see https://github.com/kaelzhang/neuron/blob/master/doc/graph.md for details (Too Long; Don't Read)
You should NEVER write this method by hands.
ALWAYS use builders(such as neuron-builder) to generate this method.
define(identifier, dependencies, factory, options);
Format:
<package-name>@<version>/<path-with-extension>
Type:
string
The real pathname relative to the root directory of the package.
Array.<id>
function(require, exports, module, __filename, __dirname){}
Type
Boolean
whether the module is the main entry, i.e. the
package.main field in package.json
Type
Object
<id>:<full-module-id>.
require('./a')
require('./lib')
// ->
// map: {
// './a': 'my@1.0.0/a.js'
// // require a directory
// './lib': 'my@1.0.0/lib/index.js'
// }
neuron.js
A package to get the JavaScript file of neuron.
var neuron = require('neuron.js');
neuron.version(); // 10.1.0
neuron.content(function(err, content){
content; // The file content of neuron.js
});
Returns
String the version of neuron for browsers, not the version of npm module
neuronjs
path
function(err)
Writes the content of neuron.js to the
dest
function(err, content)
Buffer the buffer of the content of neuron.js
Gets the content of neuron.js