Neu

Neu is a free crisp cohesive growing icon set library that provides wide range categories. Based on 24px grid, it will match with any of your app, website, design project.

Created with a simple basic object, combine it with other shapes, and finish it with passion.

1508 in total and counting.

Have a feedback or issue about it? Feel free to email me.

How to use

Simply visit the Wiki for more detailed information about it.

Icons

You can see the complete code list at neuicons.com.

Also, you can see the the full icons preview here. Separated each category.

Categories:

Accessibility 23 icons

Animal 25 icons

Arrow 30 icons

Brand 31 icons

Building 38 icons

Business and Finance 90 icons

Design 89 icons

Development 48 icons

Ecommerce 46 icons

Emoji 20 icons

Fashion 85 icons

File 48 icons

Food 57 icons

Furniture 50 icons

Game 48 icons

Gesture 32 icons

Holiday 55 icons

Interface 323 icons

Kitchen 30 icons

Medical 35 icons

Music 45 icons

Nature 25 icons

Space 25 icons

Sports 35 icons

Technology 30 icons

Text 35 icons

Transportation 25 icons

Users 35 icons

Weather 50 icons

Request icons

Need an icon but you don't see it? Feel free to request it here.

License

Neu icons is available under the MIT License.

Credit

Neu logo is created by Royyan Wijaya and revamped by Aldo Picaso

Shout out to people who helped me about this project Raizal I.N. Pregnanta Victor Manu Yahya Fadhlulloh Al-Fatih