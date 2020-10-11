Neu is a free crisp cohesive growing icon set library that provides wide range categories. Based on 24px grid, it will match with any of your app, website, design project.
Created with a simple basic object, combine it with other shapes, and finish it with passion.
1508 in total and counting.
Have a feedback or issue about it? Feel free to email me.
Simply visit the Wiki for more detailed information about it.
You can see the complete
code list at neuicons.com.
Also, you can see the the full icons preview here. Separated each category.
Categories:
Need an icon but you don't see it? Feel free to request it here.
Neu icons is available under the MIT License.
Neu logo is created by Royyan Wijaya and revamped by Aldo Picaso
Shout out to people who helped me about this project Raizal I.N. Pregnanta Victor Manu Yahya Fadhlulloh Al-Fatih