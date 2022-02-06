Multi-user VR on the Web
A framework for writing multi-user VR apps in HTML and JS.
Built on top of A-Frame.
You can read the release notes to know what changed in the latest releases.
Follow the NAF Getting Started tutorial to build your own example from scratch, including setting up a local server.
To run the examples on your own PC:
git clone https://github.com/networked-aframe/networked-aframe.git # Clone the repository.
cd networked-aframe
npm install # Install dependencies.
npm run dev # Start the local development server.
With the server running, browse the examples at
http://localhost:8080. Open another browser tab and point it to the same URL to see the other client.
For info on how to host your experience on the internet, see the NAF Hosting Guide.
<html>
<head>
<title>My Networked-Aframe Scene</title>
<script src="https://aframe.io/releases/1.2.0/aframe.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/socket.io/2.3.0/socket.io.slim.js"></script>
<script src="/easyrtc/easyrtc.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/networked-aframe@^0.8.0/dist/networked-aframe.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<a-scene networked-scene>
<a-assets>
<template id="avatar-template">
<a-sphere></a-sphere>
</template>
</a-assets>
<a-entity id="player" networked="template:#avatar-template;attachTemplateToLocal:false;" camera wasd-controls look-controls>
</a-entity>
</a-scene>
</body>
</html>
Open in two tabs if nobody else is online, or remix the code examples yourself.
Made something awesome with Networked-Aframe? Let us know and we'll include it here.
Networked-Aframe works by syncing entities and their components to connected users. To connect to a room you need to add the
networked-scene component to the
a-scene element. For an entity to be synced, add the
networked component to it. By default the
position and
rotation components are synced, but if you want to sync other components or child components you need to define a schema. For more advanced control over the network messages see the sections on Broadcasting Custom Messages and Options.
Required on the A-Frame
<a-scene> component.
<a-scene networked-scene="
serverURL: /;
app: <appId>;
room: <roomName>;
connectOnLoad: true;
onConnect: onConnect;
adapter: wseasyrtc;
audio: false;
video: false;
debug: false;
">
...
</a-scene>
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|serverURL
|Choose where the WebSocket / signalling server is located.
|/
|app
|Unique app name. Spaces are not allowed.
|default
|room
|Unique room name. Can be multiple per app. Spaces are not allowed. There can be multiple rooms per app and clients can only connect to clients in the same app & room.
|default
|connectOnLoad
|Connect to the server as soon as the webpage loads.
|true
|onConnect
|Function to be called when client has successfully connected to the server.
|onConnect
|adapter
|The network service that you wish to use, see adapters.
|wseasyrtc
|audio
|Turn on / off microphone audio streaming for your app. Only works if the chosen adapter supports it.
|false
|video
|Turn on / off video streaming for your app. Only works if the chosen adapter supports it.
|false
|debug
|Turn on / off Networked-Aframe debug logs.
|false
By default,
networked-scene will connect to your server automatically. To prevent this and instead have control over when to connect, set
connectOnLoad to false in
networked-scene. When you are ready to connect emit the
connect event on the
a-scene element.
AFRAME.scenes[0].emit('connect');
To disconnect simply remove the
networked-scene component from the
a-scene element.
AFRAME.scenes[0].removeAttribute('networked-scene');
Completely removing
a-scene from your page will also handle cleanly disconnecting.
<a-assets>
<template id="my-template">
<a-entity>
<a-sphere color="#f00"></a-sphere>
</a-entity>
</template>
<a-assets>
<!-- Attach local template by default -->
<a-entity networked="template: #my-template">
</a-entity>
<!-- Do not attach local template -->
<a-entity networked="template:#my-template;attachTemplateToLocal:false">
</a-entity>
Create an instance of a template to be synced across clients. The position and rotation will be synced by default. The
buffered-interpolation is added to allow for less network updates while keeping smooth motion.
Templates must only have one root element. When
attachTemplateToLocal is set to true, the attributes on this element will be copied to the local entity and the children will be appended to the local entity. Remotely instantiated entities will be a copy of the root element of the template with the
networked component added to it.
attachTemplateToLocal=true
<a-entity wasd-controls networked="template:#my-template">
</a-entity>
<!-- Locally instantiated as: -->
<a-entity wasd-controls networked="template:#my-template">
<a-sphere color="#f00"></a-sphere>
</a-entity>
<!-- Remotely instantiated as: -->
<a-entity networked="template:#my-template;networkId:123;">
<a-sphere color="#f00"></a-sphere>
</a-entity>
attachTemplateToLocal=false
<a-entity wasd-controls networked="template:#my-template;attachTemplateToLocal:false;">
</a-entity>
<!-- No changes to local entity on instantiation -->
<!-- Remotely instantiated as: -->
<a-entity networked="template:#my-template;networkId:123;">
<a-sphere color="#f00"></a-sphere>
</a-entity>
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|template
|A css selector to a template tag stored in
<a-assets>
|''
|attachTemplateToLocal
|Does not attach the template for the local user when set to false. This is useful when there is different behavior locally and remotely.
|true
|persistent
|On remote creator (not owner) disconnect, attempts to take ownership of persistent entities rather than delete them
|false
Currently only the creator of a network entity can delete it. To delete, simply delete the element from the HTML using regular DOM APIs and Networked-Aframe will handle the syncing automatically.
By default, the
position and
rotation components on the root entity are synced.
To sync other components and components of child entities you need to define a schema per template. Here's how to define and add a schema:
NAF.schemas.add({
template: '#avatar-template',
components: [
'position',
'rotation',
'scale',
{
selector: '.hairs',
component: 'show-child'
},
{
selector: '.head',
component: 'material',
property: 'color'
},
]
});
Components of the root entity can be defined with the name of the component. Components of child entities can be defined with an object with both the
selector field, which uses a standard CSS selector to be used by
document.querySelector, and the
component field which specifies the name of the component. To only sync one property of a multi-property component, add the
property field with the name of the property.
Once you've defined the schema then add it to the list of schemas by calling
NAF.schemas.add(YOUR_SCHEMA).
Component data is retrieved by the A-Frame Component
data property. During the network tick each component's data is checked against its previous synced value; if the data object has changed at all it will be synced across the network.
To sync nested templates setup your HTML nodes like so:
<a-entity id="player" networked="template:#player-template;attachTemplateToLocal:false;" wasd-controls>
<a-entity camera look-controls networked="template:#head-template;attachTemplateToLocal:false;"></a-entity>
<a-entity hand-controls="hand:left" networked="template:#left-hand-template"></a-entity>
<a-entity hand-controls="hand:right" networked="template:#right-hand-template"></a-entity>
</a-entity>
In this example the head/camera, left and right hands will spawn their own templates which will be networked independently of the root player. Note: this parent-child relationship only works between one level, ie. a child entity's direct parent must have the
networked component.
NAF.connection.subscribeToDataChannel(dataType, callback)
NAF.connection.unsubscribeToDataChannel(dataType)
NAF.connection.broadcastData(dataType, data)
NAF.connection.broadcastDataGuaranteed(dataType, data)
NAF.connection.sendData(clientId, dataType, data)
NAF.connection.sendDataGuaranteed(clientId, dataType, data)
Subscribe and unsubscribe callbacks to network messages specified by
dataType. Broadcast data to all clients in your room with the
broadcastData functions. To send only to a specific client, use the
sendData functions instead.
|Parameter
|Description
|clientId
|ClientId to send this data to
|dataType
|String to identify a network message.
u is a reserved data type, don't use it pls
|callback
|Function to be called when message of type
dataType is received. Parameters:
function(senderId, dataType, data, targetId)
|data
|Object to be sent to all other clients
The owner of an entity is responsible for syncing its component data. When a user wants to modify another user's entity they must first take ownership of that entity. The ownership transfer example and the toggle-ownership component show how to take ownership of an entity and update it.
NAF.utils.takeOwnership(entityEl)
Take ownership of an entity.
NAF.utils.isMine(entityEl)
Check if you own the specified entity.
Events are fired when certain things happen in NAF. To subscribe to these events follow this pattern:
document.body.addEventListener('clientConnected', function (evt) {
console.error('clientConnected event. clientId =', evt.detail.clientId);
});
Events need to be subscribed after the
document.body element has been created. This could be achieved by waiting for the
document.body
onLoad method, or by using NAF's
onConnect function. Use the NAF Events Demo as an example.
List of events:
|Event
|Description
|Values
|clientConnected
|Fired when another client connects to you
evt.detail.clientId - ClientId of connecting client
|clientDisconnected
|Fired when another client disconnects from you
evt.detail.clientId - ClientId of disconnecting client
|entityCreated
|Fired when a networked entity is created
evt.detail.el - new entity
|entityRemoved
|Fired when a networked entity is deleted
evt.detail.networkId - networkId of deleted entity
The following events are fired on the
networked component. See the toggle-ownership component for examples.
List of ownership transfer events:
|Event
|Description
|Values
|ownership-gained
|Fired when a networked entity's ownership is taken
evt.detail.el - the entity whose ownership was gained
evt.detail.oldOwner - the clientId of the previous owner
|ownership-lost
|Fired when a networked entity's ownership is lost
evt.detail.el - the entity whose ownership was lost
evt.detail.newOwner - the clientId of the new owner
|ownership-changed
|Fired when a networked entity's ownership is changed
evt.detail.el - the entity whose ownership was lost
evt.detail.oldOwner - the clientId of the previous owner
evt.detail.newOwner - the clientId of the new owner
NAF can be used with multiple network libraries and services. An adapter is a class which adds support for a library to NAF. If you're just hacking on a small project or proof of concept you'll probably be fine with the default configuration and you can skip this section. Considerations you should make when evaluating different adapters are:
By default the
wseasyrtc adapter is used, which does not support audio and uses a TCP connection. This is not ideal for production deployments however due to inherent connection issues with WebRTC we've set it as the default. To support audio via WebRTC be sure the server is using https and change the adapter to
easyrtc (this uses UDP).
If you're interested in contributing to NAF a great opportunity is to add support for more adapters and send a pull request.
List of the supported adapters:
|Adapter
|Description
|Supports Audio/Video
|WebSockets or WebRTC
|How to start
|wseasyrtc
|DEFAULT - Uses the open-easyrtc library
|No
|WebSockets
npm run dev
|easyrtc
|Uses the open-easyrtc library
|Audio and Video (camera and screen share)
|WebRTC
npm run dev
|janus
|Uses the Janus WebRTC server and janus-plugin-sfu
|Audio and Video (camera OR screen share)
|WebRTC
|See naf-janus-adapter
|socketio
|SocketIO implementation without external library (work in progress, currently no maintainer)
|No
|WebSockets
npm run dev-socketio
|webrtc
|Native WebRTC implementation without external library (work in progress, currently no maintainer)
|Audio
|WebRTC
npm run dev-socketio
|Firebase
|Firebase for WebRTC signalling (currently no maintainer)
|No
|WebRTC
|See naf-firebase-adapter
|uWS
|Implementation of uWebSockets (currently no maintainer)
|No
|WebSockets
|See naf-uws-adapter
WebRTC in the table means that component updates is using WebRTC Datachannels (UDP) instead of the WebSocket (TCP). You still have a WebSocket for the signaling part.
See also the document NAF adapters comparison.
After adding
audio: true to the
networked-scene component (and using an adapter that supports it) you will not hear any audio by default. Though the audio will be streaming, it will not be audible until an entity with a
networked-audio-source is created. The audio from the owner of this entity will be emitted in 3D space from that entity's position. The
networked-audio-source component must be added to an entity (or a child of an entity) with the
networked component.
To quickly get started, try the Glitch NAF Audio Example (not updated to latest version).
To mute/unmute the microphone, you can use the following API (easyrtc and janus adapters):
NAF.connection.adapter.enableMicrophone(enabled)
where
enabled is
true or
false.
After adding
video: true (not needed for the janus adapter) to the
networked-scene component (and using an adapter that supports it) you will not see any video by default. Though the video will be streaming, it will not be visible until an entity using a mesh (
<a-plane> for example) with a
networked-video-source is created. The video from the owner of this entity will be visible in 3D space from that entity's position. The
networked-video-source component must be added to an
<a-plane> child entity of an entity with the
networked component.
This currently applies only to the easyrtc and janus adapters that supports the
getMediaStream(clientId, type="video") API.
See the Video Streaming example that shows the user camera without audio.
To disable/reenable the camera, you can use the following API (easyrtc adapter only):
NAF.connection.adapter.enableCamera(enabled)
where
enabled is
true or
false.
With the easyrtc adapter, you can add an additional video track like a screen
share with the
addLocalMediaStream and
removeLocalMediaStream API:
navigator.mediaDevices.getDisplayMedia().then((stream) => {
NAF.connection.adapter.addLocalMediaStream(stream, "screen");
});
NAF.connection.adapter.removeLocalMediaStream("screen");
See the Multi Streams example
that uses a second plane with
networked-video-source="streamName: screen" to
show the screen share to the other participants.
Be sure to look at the comments at the end of the html file of this example for known issues.
NAF.connection.isConnected()
Returns true if a connection has been established to the signalling server.
NAF.connection.getConnectedClients()
Returns the list of currently connected clients.
NAF.options.updateRate
Frequency the network component
sync function is called, per second. 10-20 is normal for most Social VR applications. Default is
15.
NAF.options.useLerp
By default when an entity is created the
aframe-lerp-component is attached to smooth out position and rotation network updates. Set this to false if you don't want the lerp component to be attached on creation.
/ (root)
/dist/
/server/
/examples/
/src/
/tests/
Interested in contributing? Open an issue or send a pull request.
This program is free software and is distributed under an MIT License.