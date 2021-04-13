git clone https://github.com/kenigbolo/network-speed.git or use ssh
git clone git@github.com:kenigbolo/network-speed.git.
Basic Javascript Module used to check upload and download speed. Contributions are welcome.
This package has been published on
NPM and is freely available
according to the MIT license. To install via npm simply run
npm install network-speed.
The library exposes two functions
The checkDownloadSpeed accepts two arguments:
baseUrl - This refers to the url where the file is to be dowloaded from. This field is required to be of type
String
fileSizeInBytes - This refers to the size of the file to be downloaded. The file size is required to be of type
Number and should always be in
Bytes.
The return value is an object which contains the download speed representation in
bits/second(bps),
kolibits/second(kbs)and
megabits/second (mbs).
The checkUploadSpeed sends a randomly generated
20 kilobytes data stream to a given server endpoint and uses that to calculate the speed. It accepts only one argument in the form of a JavaScipt object
options argument - This refers to the needed arguments in making a http request in node. The signature is as follows
fileSizeInBytes - This refers to the size of the file to be uploaded. The file size is required to be of type
Number and should always be in
Bytes.
const options = {
// The hostname where the request would be made
hostname: 'https://your-domain-name',
// The port of the host
port: 80,
// The endpoint available for uploading the data stream
path: '/speed-checker-upload',
// The http methos
method: 'POST',
headers: {
// Format being used. Currently we just send a json file stream
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
},
};
PS - For optimal results please use your own predefined endpoints defined on your sever for checking the speed as the servers used in this project are simply test servers and could be taken down anytime. Always use the https protocol
import NetworkSpeed from 'network-speed'; // ES6
const NetworkSpeed = require('network-speed'); // ES5
const testNetworkSpeed = new NetworkSpeed();
getNetworkDownloadSpeed();
async function getNetworkDownloadSpeed() {
const baseUrl = 'https://eu.httpbin.org/stream-bytes/500000';
const fileSizeInBytes = 500000;
const speed = await testNetworkSpeed.checkDownloadSpeed(baseUrl, fileSizeInBytes);
console.log(speed);
}
getNetworkUploadSpeed();
async function getNetworkUploadSpeed() {
const options = {
hostname: 'www.google.com',
port: 80,
path: '/catchers/544b09b4599c1d0200000289',
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
},
};
const fileSizeInBytes = 2000000
const speed = await testNetworkSpeed.checkUploadSpeed(options, fileSizeInBytes);
console.log(speed);
}
running
npm start will trigger the test usage file to run and calculate your
upload/download speed using some test servers
See the test usage file