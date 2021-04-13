openbase logo
network-speed

by Kenigbolo Meya Stephen
2.1.1 (see all)

Node light weight module to check network speed (upload/download)

npm
GitHub
CDN

5.8K

60

10mos ago

9

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

DEVELOPERS GUIDE

Build Status

Getting Started

  • Clone the application with git clone https://github.com/kenigbolo/network-speed.git or use ssh git clone git@github.com:kenigbolo/network-speed.git.

Dependencies

  • NPM 6.6

Description

Basic Javascript Module used to check upload and download speed. Contributions are welcome.

NPM

This package has been published on NPM and is freely available according to the MIT license. To install via npm simply run npm install network-speed.

Functionality

The library exposes two functions

  • checkDownloadSpeed
  • checkUploadSpeed

checkDownloadSpeed

The checkDownloadSpeed accepts two arguments:

  1. The baseUrl - This refers to the url where the file is to be dowloaded from. This field is required to be of type String
  2. The fileSizeInBytes - This refers to the size of the file to be downloaded. The file size is required to be of type Number and should always be in Bytes.

The return value is an object which contains the download speed representation in bits/second(bps), kolibits/second(kbs) and megabits/second (mbs).

checkUploadSpeed

The checkUploadSpeed sends a randomly generated 20 kilobytes data stream to a given server endpoint and uses that to calculate the speed. It accepts only one argument in the form of a JavaScipt object

  1. The options argument - This refers to the needed arguments in making a http request in node. The signature is as follows
  2. The fileSizeInBytes - This refers to the size of the file to be uploaded. The file size is required to be of type Number and should always be in Bytes.
const options = {
  // The hostname where the request would be made
  hostname: 'https://your-domain-name',
  // The port of the host
  port: 80,
  // The endpoint available for uploading the data stream
  path: '/speed-checker-upload',
  // The http methos
  method: 'POST',
  headers: {
    // Format being used. Currently we just send a json file stream
    'Content-Type': 'application/json',
  },
};

PS - For optimal results please use your own predefined endpoints defined on your sever for checking the speed as the servers used in this project are simply test servers and could be taken down anytime. Always use the https protocol

Usage

import NetworkSpeed from 'network-speed'; // ES6
const NetworkSpeed = require('network-speed');  // ES5
const testNetworkSpeed = new NetworkSpeed();

getNetworkDownloadSpeed();

async function getNetworkDownloadSpeed() {
  const baseUrl = 'https://eu.httpbin.org/stream-bytes/500000';
  const fileSizeInBytes = 500000;
  const speed = await testNetworkSpeed.checkDownloadSpeed(baseUrl, fileSizeInBytes);
  console.log(speed);
}

getNetworkUploadSpeed();

async function getNetworkUploadSpeed() {
  const options = {
    hostname: 'www.google.com',
    port: 80,
    path: '/catchers/544b09b4599c1d0200000289',
    method: 'POST',
    headers: {
      'Content-Type': 'application/json',
    },
  };
  const fileSizeInBytes = 2000000
  const speed = await testNetworkSpeed.checkUploadSpeed(options, fileSizeInBytes);
  console.log(speed);
}

StandAlone

running npm start will trigger the test usage file to run and calculate your upload/download speed using some test servers See the test usage file

