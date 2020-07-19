Type definition for Network Information API
This is a temporary solution until TypeScript adds support for this API as built-in types. See https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/27186 .
navigator.connection with its type!
$ yarn add -D network-information-types
network-information-types is a ambient types that modify global
navigator type, so it MUST be added in
types.
Package names in
types array are resolved with
typeRoots. By default,
typesRoots is just
./node_modules/@types.
To resolve
network-information-types package, add the relative path directly as below.
{
"compilerOptions": {
...
"types": [
"./node_modules/network-information-types"
]
},
}
Now you can access
navigator.connection property as
NetworkInformation object.
navigator.connection and its properties are all optional because browser support for each is separated.
See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/NetworkInformation#Browser_compatibility .
// Example: http://wicg.github.io/netinfo/#example-1
if (navigator.connection) {
// Get the connection type.
const type: ConnectionType = navigator.connection.type;
// Get an upper bound on the downlink speed of the first network hop
const max: number = navigator.connection.downlinkMax;
const changeHandler = (e: Event) => {
// Handle change to connection here.
};
// Register for event changes.
navigator.connection.onchange = changeHandler;
// Alternatively.
navigator.connection.addEventListener('change', changeHandler);
}
Suguru Inatomi: https://github.com/lacolaco
MIT