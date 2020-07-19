Type definition for Network Information API

Caveat

This is a temporary solution until TypeScript adds support for this API as built-in types. See https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/27186 .

Usage

Install Package via npm

Edit your tsconfig.json

Now you get navigator.connection with its type!

Install

yarn add -D network-information-types

network-information-types is a ambient types that modify global navigator type, so it MUST be added in types .

Package names in types array are resolved with typeRoots . By default, typesRoots is just ./node_modules/@types . To resolve network-information-types package, add the relative path directly as below.

{ "compilerOptions" : { ... "types" : [ "./node_modules/network-information-types" ] }, }

Use the types

Now you can access navigator.connection property as NetworkInformation object.

navigator.connection and its properties are all optional because browser support for each is separated. See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/NetworkInformation#Browser_compatibility .

if (navigator.connection) { const type : ConnectionType = navigator.connection.type; const max: number = navigator.connection.downlinkMax; const changeHandler = ( e: Event ) => { }; navigator.connection.onchange = changeHandler; navigator.connection.addEventListener( 'change' , changeHandler); }

Author

Suguru Inatomi: https://github.com/lacolaco

License

MIT