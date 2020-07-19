openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nit

network-information-types

by Suguru Inatomi
0.1.0 (see all)

Type definitions for Network Information API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.6K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

network-information-types

npm version

Type definition for Network Information API

Caveat

This is a temporary solution until TypeScript adds support for this API as built-in types. See https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/27186 .

Usage

  • Install Package via npm
  • Edit your tsconfig.json
  • Now you get navigator.connection with its type!

Install

$ yarn add -D network-information-types

tsconfig.json

network-information-types is a ambient types that modify global navigator type, so it MUST be added in types.

Package names in types array are resolved with typeRoots. By default, typesRoots is just ./node_modules/@types. To resolve network-information-types package, add the relative path directly as below.

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    ...
    "types": [
        "./node_modules/network-information-types"
    ]
  },
}

Use the types

Now you can access navigator.connection property as NetworkInformation object.

navigator.connection and its properties are all optional because browser support for each is separated. See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/NetworkInformation#Browser_compatibility .

// Example: http://wicg.github.io/netinfo/#example-1
if (navigator.connection) {
  // Get the connection type.
  const type: ConnectionType = navigator.connection.type;

  // Get an upper bound on the downlink speed of the first network hop
  const max: number = navigator.connection.downlinkMax;

  const changeHandler = (e: Event) => {
    // Handle change to connection here.
  };

  // Register for event changes.
  navigator.connection.onchange = changeHandler;

  // Alternatively.
  navigator.connection.addEventListener('change', changeHandler);
}

Author

Suguru Inatomi: https://github.com/lacolaco

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial