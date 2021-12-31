Network Utilies for Node.js

Install

npm install network

Usage

Get public IP

Returns your public IP address, as reported by DynDNS.org or other services.

var network = require ( 'network' ); network.get_public_ip( function ( err, ip ) { console .log(err || ip); })

CLI

network public_ip

Get private IP

Returns the IP address assigned to your first active network inteface.

network.get_private_ip( function ( err, ip ) { console .log(err || ip); })

CLI

network private_ip

Get gateway IP

Returns the IP of the gateway that your active network interface is linked to.

network.get_gateway_ip( function ( err, ip ) { console .log(err || ip); })

CLI

network gateway_ip

Get active interface

Returns the IP, MAC address and interface type for the active network interface. On OS X and Linux you also get the IP of its assigned gateway.

network.get_active_interface( function ( err, obj ) { })

CLI

network active_interface

Get interfaces list

Returns list of network interfaces, including MAC addresses and the such, just as in the example above.

network.get_interfaces_list( function ( err, list ) { })

CLI

network interfaces_list

Copyright

Written by Tomás Pollak. Copyright (c) Fork, Ltd.

License

MIT.