net

network

by Tomás Pollak
0.6.0 (see all)

The missing network utilities in Node.js.

Overview

4.7K

102

2mos ago

15

4

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Network Utilies for Node.js

Install

$ npm install network

Usage

Get public IP

Returns your public IP address, as reported by DynDNS.org or other services.

var network = require('network');

network.get_public_ip(function(err, ip) {
  console.log(err || ip); // should return your public IP address
})
CLI
$ network public_ip

Get private IP

Returns the IP address assigned to your first active network inteface.

network.get_private_ip(function(err, ip) {
  console.log(err || ip); // err may be 'No active network interface found'.
})
CLI
$ network private_ip

Get gateway IP

Returns the IP of the gateway that your active network interface is linked to.

network.get_gateway_ip(function(err, ip) {
  console.log(err || ip); // err may be 'No active network interface found.'
})
CLI
$ network gateway_ip

Get active interface

Returns the IP, MAC address and interface type for the active network interface. On OS X and Linux you also get the IP of its assigned gateway.

network.get_active_interface(function(err, obj) {

  /* obj should be:

  { name: 'eth0',
    ip_address: '10.0.1.3',
    mac_address: '56:e5:f9:e4:38:1d',
    type: 'Wired',
    netmask: '255.255.255.0',
    gateway_ip: '10.0.1.1' }

  */
})
CLI
$ network active_interface

Get interfaces list

Returns list of network interfaces, including MAC addresses and the such, just as in the example above.

network.get_interfaces_list(function(err, list) {

  /* list should be:

  [{
    name: 'eth0',
    ip_address: '10.0.1.3',
    mac_address: '56:e5:f9:e4:38:1d',
    type: 'Wired',
    netmask: '255.255.255.0',
    gateway_ip: '10.0.1.1' 
   },
   { ... }, { ... }]

  */
})
CLI
$ network interfaces_list

Copyright

Written by Tomás Pollak. Copyright (c) Fork, Ltd.

License

MIT.

