$ npm install network
Returns your public IP address, as reported by DynDNS.org or other services.
var network = require('network');
network.get_public_ip(function(err, ip) {
console.log(err || ip); // should return your public IP address
})
$ network public_ip
Returns the IP address assigned to your first active network inteface.
network.get_private_ip(function(err, ip) {
console.log(err || ip); // err may be 'No active network interface found'.
})
$ network private_ip
Returns the IP of the gateway that your active network interface is linked to.
network.get_gateway_ip(function(err, ip) {
console.log(err || ip); // err may be 'No active network interface found.'
})
$ network gateway_ip
Returns the IP, MAC address and interface type for the active network interface. On OS X and Linux you also get the IP of its assigned gateway.
network.get_active_interface(function(err, obj) {
/* obj should be:
{ name: 'eth0',
ip_address: '10.0.1.3',
mac_address: '56:e5:f9:e4:38:1d',
type: 'Wired',
netmask: '255.255.255.0',
gateway_ip: '10.0.1.1' }
*/
})
$ network active_interface
Returns list of network interfaces, including MAC addresses and the such, just as in the example above.
network.get_interfaces_list(function(err, list) {
/* list should be:
[{
name: 'eth0',
ip_address: '10.0.1.3',
mac_address: '56:e5:f9:e4:38:1d',
type: 'Wired',
netmask: '255.255.255.0',
gateway_ip: '10.0.1.1'
},
{ ... }, { ... }]
*/
})
$ network interfaces_list
Written by Tomás Pollak. Copyright (c) Fork, Ltd.
MIT.