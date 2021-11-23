NetstorageAPI: Akamai Netstorage API for Node.js

NetstorageAPI is Akamai Netstorage (File/Object Store) API for Node.js 4.0+ with native http module.

Important

Akamai does not maintain or regulate this package. While it can be incorporated to assist you in API use, Akamai Technical Support will not offer assistance and Akamai cannot be held liable if issues arise from its use.

Installation

To install Netstorage API with npm global:

npm install --global netstorageapi

or as a development dependency for your project:

npm install --save netstorageapi

Example

const Netstorage = require ( 'netstorageapi' ) const config = { hostname : 'astinobj-nsu.akamaihd.net' , keyName : 'astinobj' , key : 'xxxxxxxxxx' , cpCode : '407617' , ssl : false , } const ns = new Netstorage(config) const local_source = 'hello.txt' const netstorage_destination = `/ ${config.cpCode} /hello.txt` ns.upload(local_source, netstorage_destination, (error, response, body) => { if (error) { console .log( `Got error: ${error.message} ` ) } if (response.statusCode == 200 ) { console .log(body) } });

Methods

delete

Syntax:

ns.delete(NETSTORAGE_PATH, callback(err, response, body))

Parameters: Name Type Description NETSTORAGE_PATH string full path for the file, not the directory

dir

Syntax:

ns.dir(NETSTORAGE_PATH|OPTIONS, callback(err, response, body))

Parameters : Name Type Description NETSTORAGE_PATH string full path for the directory OPTIONS object JSON object containing options for the dir method

Valid Options:

{ path : '/your/path' , actions : { max_entries : integer, start : '/start/path' , end : '/end/path/' , prefix : 'object-prefix' , slash : 'both' } }

list

Syntax:

ns.list(NETSTORAGE_PATH|OPTIONS, callback(err, response, body))

Parameters : Name Type Description NETSTORAGE_PATH string full path to the file/directory OPTIONS object JSON object containing options for the list method

Valid Options:

{ path : '/your/path' , actions : { max_entries : integer, end : '/end/path/' } }

download

Syntax:

ns.download(NETSTORAGE_SOURCE, LOCAL_DESTINATION, callback(err, response, body))

Parameters: Name Type Description NETSTORAGE_SOURCE string Path to the file in NetStorage LOCAL_DESTINATION string Location on the local host to write the downloaded file to (Optional value)

du

Syntax:

ns.du(NETSTORAGE_PATH, callback(err, response, body))

Parameters: Name Type Description NETSTORAGE_PATH string full path to the file/directory

mkdir

Syntax:

ns.mkdir(DIRECTORY_NAME, callback(err, response, body))

Parameters: Name Type Description DIRECTORY_NAME string Full path to the directory you wish to create

mtime

Syntax:

ns.mtime(NETSTORAGE_PATH, UNIX_TIME, callback(err, response, body))

Parameters: Name Type Description NETSTORAGE_PATH string full path to the file/directory UNIX_TIME integer Unix time to set the mtime of the file to. Note that millisecond accuracy is not supported

Syntax:

ns.quick_delete(NETSTORAGE_DIR, callback(err, response, body))

Parameters: Name Type Description NETSTORAGE_DIR string full path to the directory you wish to delete

rename

Syntax:

ns.rename(NETSTORAGE_TARGET, NETSTORAGE_DESTINATION, callback(err, response, body))

Parameters: Name Type Description NETSTORAGE_TARGET string full path to the original file/directory NETSTORAGE_DESTINATION string full path to the renamed file/directory

rmdir

Syntax:

ns.rmdir(NETSTORAGE_DIR, callback(err, response, body))

Parameters: Name Type Description NETSTORAGE_DIR string full path to the empty object you wish to delete

stat

Syntax:

ns.stat(NETSTORAGE_PATH, callback(err, response, body))

Parameters: Name Type Description NETSTORAGE_PATH string full path to the file/directory you wish to stat

symlink

Syntax:

ns.symlink(NETSTORAGE_SOURCE, NETSTORAGE_TARGET, callback(err, response, body))

Parameters: Name Type Description NETSTORAGE_SOURCE string full path to the original file NETSTORAGE_TARGET string full path of the new symlinked file to create

upload

Syntax:

ns.upload(LOCAL_SOURCE, NETSTORAGE_DESTINATION, callback(err, response, body))

Parameters: Name Type Description LOCAL_SOURCE string Path to the local file you wish to upload NETSTORAGE_DESTINATION string Path to the location you wish to upload the file. Note that if you omit the actual filename, the source filename is used. You may only upload files using the API, not directories.

Testing

Unit tests for all of the above methods are executed via the test script. Prior to testing, create an api-config.json file in the test directory using the provided example for the required values. The excellent Mocha and ChaiJS libraries are used for all tests:

npm install --global mocha chai npm test

Author

Astin Choi (achoi@akamai.com)

License

Copyright 2016 Akamai Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.