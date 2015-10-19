nets

Mac/Linux Windows

Nothin but nets. HTTP client that works the same in node and browsers

Uses xhr for browsers and request for node

get

var nets = require ( "nets" ) nets({ url : "http://placekitten.com/g/400/400" }, function ( err, resp, body ) { })

Note that nets returns data as Buffer s by default, in both node and in browsers. You can pass {encoding: undefined} to turn this off.

post