Nothin but nets. HTTP client that works the same in node and browsers
Uses xhr for browsers and request for node
var nets = require("nets")
nets({ url: "http://placekitten.com/g/400/400" }, function(err, resp, body) {
// body is a Buffer containing the image
})
Note that
nets returns data as
Buffers by default, in both node and in browsers. You can pass
{encoding: undefined} to turn this off.
var nets = require("nets")
nets({
body: '{"foo": "bar"}',
url: "/foo",
method: "POST",
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
}, function done (err, resp, body) {
})