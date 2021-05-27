netlify-shortener Uses netlify's redirect functionality to make a personal URL shortener. Works beautifully :)

The problem

You want a URL shortener for your custom domain and you want an easy way to create and update URLs but you don't want to pay hundreds of dollars a year.

This solution

This relies on Netlify's _redirects file for building a super simple URL shortener where the URLs are managed on GitHub and Netlify handles the redirecting for you.

Table of Contents

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's dependencies :

npm install --save netlify-shortener

Usage

Your project should have a _redirects file that looks like this:

/example http:

This module exposes a binary that you should use in your package.json scripts. You also need to add a homepage to your package.json :

{ "homepage" : "https://jsair.io" , "scripts" : { "shorten" : "netlify-shortener" } }

Then you can run:

npm run shorten npm run shorten https://yahoo.com npm run shorten https://github.com gh

The netlify-shortener does a few things:

generates a short code if one is not provided validates your URL is a real URL adds the URL to the top of _redirects runs a git commit and push (this will trigger netlify to deploy your new redirect) Copies the short URL to your clipboard

Netlify's deploys are normally fast enough that the new URL should be deployed by the time you've shared it to someone.

Shell Function

If you want to be able to run this anywhere in the terminal, you can try making a custom function for your shell.

Shell Agnostic

Add the following executable definition to your package.json : { "bin" : { "shorten" : "cli.js" }} Create the cli.js file: require ( 'netlify-shortener' ) From your project directory, run the following to register the command globally: npm link

ScriptKit

You can use this script with ScriptKit which integrates with netlify-shortener as well.

Inspiration

URL shorteners for custom domains and custom short codes are insanely expensive. Hiveam.com was the best price-wise, but the price went up and it's super expensive as well.

Other Solutions

netlify-shortener-sh: plain shell script version

If you know more alternatives, please make a pull request and add it here!

