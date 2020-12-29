openbase logo
nps

netlify-plugin-submit-sitemap

by Cassius
0.2.3 (see all)

Automatically submit your sitemap after production build

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

813

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Netlify Build Plugin: Automatically submit your sitemap after every production build

Automatically submit your sitemap to Google, Bing, and Yandex after every production build!

This plugin will notify the search engines after every production build about your latest sitemap. The plugin can be used without any configuration if using the defaults.

Usage

You can install this plugin in the Netlify UI from this direct in-app installation link or from the Plugins directory.

To use file-based installation, add the following lines to your netlify.toml file:

[build]
  publish = "public"

[[plugins]]
  package = "netlify-plugin-submit-sitemap"

    [plugins.inputs]

    # The base url of your site (optional, default = main URL set in Netlify)
    baseUrl = "https://example.com"

    # Path to the sitemap URL (optional, default = /sitemap.xml)
    sitemapPath = "/sitemap.xml"

    # Enabled providers to submit sitemap to (optional, default = 'google', 'bing', 'yandex'). Possible providers are currently only 'google', 'bing', 'yandex'.
    providers = [
        "google",
        "bing",
        "yandex"
    ]

Note: The [[plugins]] line is required for each plugin, even if you have other plugins in your netlify.toml file already.

To complete file-based installation, from your project's base directory, use npm, yarn, or any other Node.js package manager to add this plugin to devDependencies in package.json.

npm install -D netlify-plugin-submit-sitemap

