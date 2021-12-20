Netlify Subfont Build Plugin

Subfont post-processes your web page to analyse you usage of web fonts, then reworks your webpage to use an optimal font loading strategy for the best performance. It will also aggressively subset your fonts to speed up the time to font download.

Subfont will generate some new files, fonts and CSS, and will add immutable cache headers for them automatically.

See Peter Müller's presentation of Subfont at Fronteers 2019.

Subfont is compatible with Google Fonts and local fonts.

Installation

You can install this plugin in the Netlify UI from this direct in-app installation link or from the Plugins directory.

For file-based installation, add the following lines to your netlify.toml file:

[[plugins]] package = "netlify-plugin-subfont"

Note: The [[plugins]] line is required for each plugin, even if you have other plugins in your netlify.toml file already.

To complete file-based installation, from your project's base directory, use npm, yarn, or any other Node.js package manager to add the plugin to devDependencies in package.json .

npm install -D netlify-plugin-subfont

Configuration

Subfont works out of the box, but can be improved upon with some improved knowledge about your site.

These are the configuration options with their default values:

[[plugins]] package = "netlify-plugin-subfont" [plugins.inputs] entryPoints = [ "*.html", ] recursive = true fontDisplay = "swap" inlineCss = false inlineFonts = false fallbacks = true

License

BSD 3-Clause License