Persist Hugo resources folder between Netlify builds for huge build speed improvements! ⚡️
This plugin caches the
resources folder after build. If you are processing many images, this would improve build duration significantly.
You can install this plugin in the Netlify UI from this direct in-app installation link or from the Plugins directory.
For file-based installation, add the following lines to your
netlify.toml file:
[build]
publish = "public"
[[plugins]]
package = "netlify-plugin-hugo-cache-resources"
[plugins.inputs]
# If it should show more verbose logs (optional, default = true)
debug = true
# Relative path to source directory in case you use Hugo's "--s" option
srcdir = "path/to/website"
Note: The
[[plugins]] line is required for each plugin, even if you have other plugins in your
netlify.toml file already.
To complete file-based installation, from your project's base directory, use npm, yarn, or any other Node.js package manager to add the plugin to
devDependencies in
package.json.
npm install -D netlify-plugin-hugo-cache-resources