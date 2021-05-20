openbase logo
nph

netlify-plugin-hugo-cache-resources

by Cassius
0.2.1 (see all)

A netlify plugin to cache Hugo resources

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Netlify Build Plugin: Persist Hugo resources Between Builds

Persist Hugo resources folder between Netlify builds for huge build speed improvements! ⚡️

This plugin caches the resources folder after build. If you are processing many images, this would improve build duration significantly.

Usage

You can install this plugin in the Netlify UI from this direct in-app installation link or from the Plugins directory.

For file-based installation, add the following lines to your netlify.toml file:

[build]
  publish = "public"

[[plugins]]
  package = "netlify-plugin-hugo-cache-resources"

    [plugins.inputs]
    # If it should show more verbose logs (optional, default = true)
    debug = true
    # Relative path to source directory in case you use Hugo's "--s" option
    srcdir = "path/to/website"

Note: The [[plugins]] line is required for each plugin, even if you have other plugins in your netlify.toml file already.

To complete file-based installation, from your project's base directory, use npm, yarn, or any other Node.js package manager to add the plugin to devDependencies in package.json.

npm install -D netlify-plugin-hugo-cache-resources

