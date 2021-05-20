Netlify Build Plugin: Persist Hugo resources Between Builds

Persist Hugo resources folder between Netlify builds for huge build speed improvements! ⚡️

This plugin caches the resources folder after build. If you are processing many images, this would improve build duration significantly.

Usage

You can install this plugin in the Netlify UI from this direct in-app installation link or from the Plugins directory.

For file-based installation, add the following lines to your netlify.toml file:

[build] publish = "public" [[plugins]] package = "netlify-plugin-hugo-cache-resources" [plugins.inputs] debug = true srcdir = "path/to/website"

Note: The [[plugins]] line is required for each plugin, even if you have other plugins in your netlify.toml file already.

To complete file-based installation, from your project's base directory, use npm, yarn, or any other Node.js package manager to add the plugin to devDependencies in package.json .