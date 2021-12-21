openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
npc

netlify-plugin-checklinks

by Peter Müller
4.1.1 (see all)

Netlify build plugin check your links and asset references

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

228

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Netlify Checklinks Build Plugin

NPM version Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status Greenkeeper badge

Checklinks helps you keep all your asset references correct and avoid embarrassing broken links to your internal pages, or even to external pages you link out to.

Checklinks will traverse your pages dependency graph and report on any missing assets. It will find broken links, broken fragment links, inefficient redirect chains and potential mixed content warnings.

Under the hood the hyperlink package is doing all the work. If you need more granular control or want to add a different TAP-reporter you can opt to use hyperlink directly in your own build tooling instead of using this plugin.

Installation

You can install this plugin in the Netlify UI from this direct in-app installation link or from the Plugins directory.

For file-based installation, add the following lines to your netlify.toml file:

[[plugins]]
package = "netlify-plugin-checklinks"

Note: The [[plugins]] line is required for each plugin, even if you have other plugins in your netlify.toml file already.

To complete file-based installation, from your project's base directory, use npm, yarn, or any other Node.js package manager to add the plugin to devDependencies in package.json.

npm install -D netlify-plugin-checklinks

Configuration

Checklinks works out of the box, but can be improved upon with some improved knowledge about your site.

These are the configuration options with their default values:

[[plugins]]
package = "netlify-plugin-checklinks"

  [plugins.inputs]
  # An array of glob patterns for pages on your site
  # Recursive traversal will start from these
  entryPoints = [
    "*.html",
  ]

  # Recurse through all the links and asset references on your page, starting
  # at the entrypoints
  recursive = true

  # Checklinks outputs TAP (https://testanything.org/tap-version-13-specification.html)
  # by default. Enabling pretty mode makes the output easier on the eyes.
  pretty = true

  # You can mark some check as skipped, which will block checklinks
  # from ever attempting to execute them.
  # skipPatterns is an array of strings you can match against failing reports
  skipPatterns = []

  # You can mark some check as todo, which will execute the check, but allow failures.
  # todoPatterns is an array of strings you can match against failing reports
  todoPatterns = []

  # Report on all broken links to external pages.
  # Enabling this will make your tests more brittle, since you can't control
  # external pages.
  checkExternal = false

  # Enable to check references to source maps, source map sources etc.
  # Many build tools don't emit working references, so this is disabled by default
  followSourceMaps = false

License

BSD 3-Clause License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial