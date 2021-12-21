Checklinks helps you keep all your asset references correct and avoid embarrassing broken links to your internal pages, or even to external pages you link out to.

Checklinks will traverse your pages dependency graph and report on any missing assets. It will find broken links, broken fragment links, inefficient redirect chains and potential mixed content warnings.

Under the hood the hyperlink package is doing all the work. If you need more granular control or want to add a different TAP-reporter you can opt to use hyperlink directly in your own build tooling instead of using this plugin.

Installation

You can install this plugin in the Netlify UI from this direct in-app installation link or from the Plugins directory.

For file-based installation, add the following lines to your netlify.toml file:

[[plugins]] package = "netlify-plugin-checklinks"

Note: The [[plugins]] line is required for each plugin, even if you have other plugins in your netlify.toml file already.

To complete file-based installation, from your project's base directory, use npm, yarn, or any other Node.js package manager to add the plugin to devDependencies in package.json .

npm install -D netlify-plugin-checklinks

Configuration

Checklinks works out of the box, but can be improved upon with some improved knowledge about your site.

These are the configuration options with their default values:

[[plugins]] package = "netlify-plugin-checklinks" [plugins.inputs] entryPoints = [ "*.html", ] recursive = true pretty = true skipPatterns = [] todoPatterns = [] checkExternal = false followSourceMaps = false

License

BSD 3-Clause License