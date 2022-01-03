Check for accessibility issues on critical pages of your Netlify website.
🚧 Note: This plugin is pre-release software. Until version 1.0.0 is released, its API could change at any time. If you experience unexpected behavior while using this plugin, check the changelog for any changes you might have missed, and please feel free to report an issue or submit a pull request about any issues you encounter.
This plugin uses
pa11y (which in turn uses
axe-core) to check your Netlify project for accessibility issues.
If issues are found, the plugin generates a report which provides:
By default, the plugin checks all your site's pages for violations of WCAG 2.1 level AA, and fails the site build if any a11y issues are found.
The demo site is an Eleventy blog containing some pages that have accessibility issues: https://netlify-plugin-a11y-demo.netlify.com/
alt attribute.
With these errors, the logs for the demo look like this:
9:49:36 PM: Results for URL: file:///opt/build/repo/demo/404.html
9:49:36 PM: • Error: ARIA hidden element must not contain focusable elements (https://dequeuniversity.com/rules/axe/4.3/aria-hidden-focus?application=axeAPI)
9:49:36 PM: ├── aria-hidden-focus
9:49:36 PM: ├── #content-not-found. > a
9:49:36 PM: └── <a class="direct-link" href="#content-not-found." aria-hidden="true">#</a>
9:49:36 PM: • Error: Elements must have sufficient color contrast (https://dequeuniversity.com/rules/axe/4.3/color-contrast?application=axeAPI)
9:49:36 PM: ├── color-contrast
9:49:36 PM: ├── html > body > main > p > a
9:49:36 PM: └── <a href="/" style="color:#aaa">home</a>
9:49:36 PM: 2 Errors
9:49:36 PM: Results for URL: file:///opt/build/repo/demo/posts/2018-05-01/index.html
9:49:36 PM: • Error: Images must have alternate text (https://dequeuniversity.com/rules/axe/4.3/image-alt?application=axeAPI)
9:49:36 PM: ├── image-alt
9:49:36 PM: ├── html > body > main > div:nth-child(2) > figure > img
9:49:36 PM: └── <img src="/img/cats-570x720.png" width="570" height="720">
9:49:36 PM: Creating deploy upload records
9:49:36 PM: 1 Errors
9:49:36 PM: Results for URL: file:///opt/build/repo/demo/contact-me/index.html
9:49:36 PM: • Error: Form elements must have labels (https://dequeuniversity.com/rules/axe/4.3/label?application=axeAPI)
9:49:36 PM: ├── label
9:49:36 PM: ├── html > body > main > div:nth-child(2) > form > textarea
9:49:36 PM: └── <textarea height="auto" rows="10" width="100%" style="width: 100%"></textarea>
9:49:36 PM: 1 Errors
9:49:36 PM: 4 accessibility issues found! Check the logs for more information.
To install the plugin in the Netlify UI, use this direct in-app installation link or go to the plugins directory.
When installed this way, the plugin follows its default behavior, which is to check all your site's pages for violations of WCAG 2.1 level AA, and fail the site build if any a11y issues are found.
To change the plugin's behavior, you'll want to install it throigh your
netlify.toml file.
netlify.toml file
First, install the plugin as a dev dependency. If you're using NPM to manage your packages, run the following:
npm install --save-dev @netlify/plugin-a11y
If you're using Yarn, run the following:
yarn add --dev @netlify/plugin-a11y
Next, add
@netlify/plugin-a11y to the plugins section of your
netlify.toml file.
[[plugins]]
package = "@netlify/plugin-a11y"
⚠️ In
.toml files, whitespace is important! Make sure
package is indented two spaces.
If you want to use the plugin's default settings (check all pages of your site for violations of WCAG 2.1 level AA; fail the netlify build if issues are found), this is all you need to do. If you want to change the way the plugin behaves, read on to the next section.
If you've installed the plugin via
netlify.toml, you can add a
[[plugins.inputs]] field to change how the plugin behaves. This table outlines the inputs the plugin accepts. All of them are optional.
|Input name
|Description
|Value type
|Possible values
|Default value
checkPaths
|Indicates which pages of your site to check
|Array of strings
|Any directories or HTML files in your project
['/']
failWithIssues
|Whether the build should fail if a11y issues are found
|Boolean
true or
false
true
ignoreDirectories
|Directories that should not be checked for a11y issues
|Array of strings
|Any directories in your project
[]
ignoreElements
|Indicates elements that should be ignored by a11y testing
|String (CSS selector)
|Comma-separated string of CSS selectors
undefined
wcagLevel
|The WCAG standard level against which pages are checked
|String
'WCAG2A' or
'WCAGA2A' or
'WCAG2AAA'
'WCAG2AA'
Here's how these inputs can be used in
netlify.toml, with comments to explain how each input affects the plugin's behavior:
[[plugins]]
package = "@netlify/plugin-a11y"
[plugins.inputs]
# Check all HTML files in this project (the default behavior)
checkPaths = ['/']
# Do not fail the build if a11y issues are found
failWithIssues = false
# Ignore all HTML files in `/admin`
ignoreDirectories = ['/admin']
# Ignore any accessibility issues associated with an element matching this selector
ignoreElements = '.jumbotron > h2'
# Perform a11y check against WCAG 2.1 AAA
wcagLevel = 'WCAG2AAA'