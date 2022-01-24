This is an optional tool that helps with building or locally developing Netlify Functions with a simple webpack/babel build step. For function folders, there is also a small utility to install function folder dependencies.
The goal is to make it easy to write Lambda's with transpiled JS/TypeScript features and imported modules.
There are 3 ways to deploy functions to Netlify:
netlify-lambda or
tsc
Netlify-Lambda uses webpack to bundle up your functions and their dependencies for you, suiting the first approach. However, if you have native node modules (or other dependencies that don't expect to be bundled like the Firebase SDK) then you may want to try the other approaches. In particular, try
Netlify Dev.
If this sounds confusing, support is available through our regular channels.
netlify-lambda or both?
netlify-lambda for bundling multi-file functions or functions with node_module dependencies.
netlify-lambda,
tsc or your own build tool to do this, just point Netlify Dev at your build output with the
functions field in
netlify.toml.
netlify-lambda and the full proxy environment from Netlify Dev. If you have a npm script in
package.json for running
netlify-lambda serve ${functionsSourceFolder}, Netlify Dev will detect it and run it for you. This way, existing
netlify-lambda users will be able to use Netlify Dev with no change to their workflow
Function Builder detection is a very new feature with only simple detection logic for now, that we aim to improve over time. If it doesn't work well for you, you can simply not use Netlify Dev for now while we work out all your bug reports. 🙏🏼
You can see how to convert a Netlify-Lambda project to Netlify Dev as well as why and how they work together in this 48 min video here
We recommend installing locally rather than globally:
npm install netlify-lambda
This will ensure your build scripts don't assume a global install which is better for your CI/CD (for example with Netlify's buildbot).
If you don't have a
netlify.toml file, you'll need one (example). Define the
functions field where the functions will be built to and served from, e.g.
# example netlify.toml
[build]
command = "npm run build"
functions = "lambda" # netlify-lambda reads this
publish = "build"
We expose three commands:
netlify-lambda build <folder>
netlify-lambda install [folder]
## legacy command - only preserved for backward compatibility
netlify-lambda serve <folder>
netlify-lambda install
Sometimes your function folders will have dependencies unique to them, managed by a package.json local to that folder. This is a small utility function for installing those dependencies either on your local machine or as part of your build commands.
By default it just runs on the functions folder specified in
netlify.toml. Here's all you need to add to your
package.json (see this example):
// package.json
{
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "netlify-lambda install"
}
}
This is what you should do if you are just using Netlify Dev without
netlify-lambda.
If you're using
netlify-lambda serve or
build, however, you will want to run this install on the source folder rather than the dist/netlify.toml functions folder, so you should run it with the same exact folder name as with those other commands:
netlify-lambda install <folderName>
We don't anticipate you will use this as often but it can be handy.
netlify-lambda build
At a high level,
netlify-lambda takes a source folder (e.g.
src/lambda, specified in your command) and outputs it to a built folder, (e.g.
built-lambda, specified in your
netlify.toml file).
The
build function will run a single build of the functions in the folder.
The
serve function will start a dev server for the source folder and route requests with a
.netlify/functions/ prefix, with a default port of
9000:
folder/hello.js -> http://localhost:9000/.netlify/functions/hello
It also watches your files and restarts the dev server on change. Note: if you add a new file you should kill and restart the process to pick up the new file.
IMPORTANT:
netlify.toml file with a
functions field.
netlify-lambda folder, but those are only for supporting files to be imported by your top level function. Files that end with
.spec.* or
.test.* will be ignored so you can colocate your tests.
handler. We use Node v8 so
async functions are supported (beware common mistakes!). Read Netlify Functions docs for more info.
Read Netlify's documentation on environment variables.
netlify-lambda should respect the env variables you supply in
netlify.toml accordingly (except for deploy previews, which make no sense to locally emulate).
However, this is a relatively new feature, so if you encounter issues, file one.
If you need local-only environment variables that you don't place in
netlify.toml for security reasons, you can configure webpack to use a
.env file like in this example.
netlify-lambda serve (legacy command)
This command is pretty much superceded by Netlify Dev. We only keep it around for legacy/backward compatibility support reasons.
netlify-lambda serve (legacy command): Using with
create-react-app, Gatsby, and other development servers
react-scripts (the underlying library for
create-react-app) and other popular development servers often set up catchall serving for you; in other words, if you try to request a route that doesn't exist, the dev server will try to serve you
/index.html. This is problematic when you are trying to hit a local API endpoint like
netlify-lambda sets up for you - your browser will attempt to parse the
index.html file as JSON. This is why you may see this error:
Uncaught (in promise) SyntaxError: Unexpected token < in JSON at position 0
If this desribes your situation, then you need to proxy for local development. Read on. Don't worry it's easier than it looks.
netlify-lambda serve (legacy command): Proxying for local development
⚠️IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ THIS ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CORS ISSUES⚠️
When your function is deployed on Netlify, it will be available at
/.netlify/functions/function-name for any given deploy context. It is advantageous to proxy the
netlify-lambda serve development server to the same path on your primary development server.
Say you are running
webpack-serve on port 8080 and
netlify-lambda serve on port 9000. Mounting
localhost:9000 to
/.netlify/functions/ on your
webpack-serve server (
localhost:8080/.netlify/functions/) will closely replicate what the final production environment will look like during development, and will allow you to assume the same function url path in development and in production.
create-react-app, see netlify/create-react-app-lambda for an example of how to do this with
create-react-app. setupProxy is partially documented in the CRA docs. You can also learn how to do this from scratch in a video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ldSM98nCHI
module.exports = {
mode: "development",
devServer: {
proxy: {
"/.netlify": {
target: "http://localhost:9000",
pathRewrite: { "^/.netlify/functions": "" }
}
}
}
};
Angular CLI
CORS issues when trying to use netlify-lambdas locally with angular? you need to set up a proxy.
Firstly make sure you are using relative paths in your app to ensure that your app will work locally and on Netlify, example below...
this.http.get("/.netlify/functions/jokeTypescript");
Then place a
proxy.config.json file in the root of your project, the contents should look something like...
{
"/.netlify/functions/*": {
"target": "http://localhost:9000",
"secure": false,
"logLevel": "debug",
"changeOrigin": true
}
}
key should match up with the location of your Transpiled
functions as defined in your
netlify.toml
target should match the port that the lambdas are being served on (:9000 by default)
When you run up your Angular project you need to pass in the proxy config with the flag
--proxy-config like so...
ng serve --proxy-config proxy.config.json
To make your life easier you can add these to your
scripts in
package.json
"scripts": {
"start": "ng serve --proxy-config proxy.config.json",
"build": "ng build --prod --aot && yarn nlb",
"nls": "netlify-lambda serve src_functions",
"nlb": "netlify-lambda build src_functions"
}
Obviously you need to run up
netlify-lambda &
angular at the same time.
Next.js
Next.js doesnt use Webpack Dev Server, so you can't modify any config in
next.config.js to get a proxy to run. However, since the CORS proxy issue only happens in dev mode (Functions are on the same domain when deployed on Netlify) you can run Next.js through a Node server for local development:
touch server.js
yarn add -D http-proxy-middleware express
// server.js
/* eslint-disable no-console */
const express = require("express");
const next = require("next");
const devProxy = {
"/.netlify": {
target: "http://localhost:9000",
pathRewrite: { "^/.netlify/functions": "" }
}
};
const port = parseInt(process.env.PORT, 10) || 3000;
const env = process.env.NODE_ENV;
const dev = env !== "production";
const app = next({
dir: ".", // base directory where everything is, could move to src later
dev
});
const handle = app.getRequestHandler();
let server;
app
.prepare()
.then(() => {
server = express();
// Set up the proxy.
if (dev && devProxy) {
const proxyMiddleware = require("http-proxy-middleware");
Object.keys(devProxy).forEach(function(context) {
server.use(proxyMiddleware(context, devProxy[context]));
});
}
// Default catch-all handler to allow Next.js to handle all other routes
server.all("*", (req, res) => handle(req, res));
server.listen(port, err => {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log(`> Ready on port ${port} [${env}]`);
});
})
.catch(err => {
console.log("An error occurred, unable to start the server");
console.log(err);
});
run your server and netlify-lambda at the same time:
// package.json
"scripts": {
"start": "cross-env NODE_ENV=dev npm-run-all --parallel start:app start:server",
"start:app": "PORT=3000 node server.js",
"start:server": "netlify-lambda serve functions"
},
and now you can ping Netlify Functions with locally emulated by
netlify-lambda!
For production deployment, you have two options:
next export to do static HTML export
serverless target option to run your site in a function as well.
Just remember to configure your
netlify.toml to point to the
Next.js build folder and your
netlify-lambda functions folder accordingly.
By default the webpack configuration uses
babel-loader to load all js files.
netlify-lambda will search for a valid babel config file in the functions directory first and look upwards up to the directory
netlify-lambda is run from (similar to how
babel-loader looks for a Babel config file).
If no babel config file is found, a few basic settings are used.
If you need to use additional webpack modules or loaders, you can specify an additional webpack config with the
-c/
--config option when running either
serve or
build.
For example, have a file with:
// webpack.functions.js
module.exports = {
optimization: { minimize: false }
};
Then specify
netlify-lambda serve --config ./webpack.functions.js. If using VSCode, it is likely that the
sourceMapPathOverrides have to be adapted for breakpoints to work. Read here for more info on how to modify the webpack config.
If you're using firebase SDK and other native modules, check this issue and use this plugin:
//./config/webpack.functions.js
const nodeExternals = require('webpack-node-externals');
module.exports = {
externals: [nodeExternals()],
};
The additional webpack config will be merged into the default config via webpack-merge's
merge.smart method.
The default webpack configuration uses
babel-loader with a few basic settings.
However, if any valid Babel config file is found in the directory
netlify-lambda is run from, or folders above it (useful for monorepos), it will be used instead of the default one.
It is possible to disable this behaviour by passing
--babelrc false.
If you need to run different babel versions for your lambda and for your app, check this issue to override your webpack babel-loader.
We added
.ts and
.mjs support recently - check here for the PR and usage tips.
@babel/preset-typescript
npm install --save-dev @babel/preset-typescript
You may also want to add
typescript @types/node @types/aws-lambda.
.babelrc:
{
"presets": [
"@babel/preset-typescript",
[
"@babel/preset-env",
{
"targets": {
"node": true
}
}
]
],
"plugins": [
"@babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties",
"@babel/plugin-transform-object-assign",
"@babel/plugin-proposal-object-rest-spread"
]
}
@types/aws-lambda installed, your lambda functions can use the community typings for
Handler, Context, Callback. See the typescript instructions in create-react-app-lambda for an example.
Check https://github.com/sw-yx/create-react-app-lambda-typescript for a CRA + Lambda full Typescript experience.
There are additional CLI options:
-h --help
-c --config
-p --port
-s --static
-t --timeout
-b --babelrc
If you need to use additional webpack modules or loaders, you can specify an additional webpack config with the
-c/
--config option when running either
serve or
build.
For example, have a file with:
// webpack.functions.js
module.exports = {
optimization: { minimize: false }
};
Then specify
netlify-lambda serve --config ./webpack.functions.js.
(This is for local dev/serving only) The default function timeout is 10 seconds. If you need to adjust this because you have requested extra timeout, pass a timeout number here. Thanks to @naipath for this feature.
The serving port can be changed with the
-p/
--port option.
If you need an escape hatch and are building your lambda in some way that is incompatible with our build process, you can skip the build with the
-s or
--static flag. More info here.
Defaults to
true
Use a Babel config file found in the directory
netlify-lambda is run from. This can be useful when you have conflicting babel-presets, more info here
Make sure to read the docs on how Netlify Functions and Netlify Identity work together. Basically you have to make your request with an
authorization header and a
Bearer token with your Netlify Identity JWT supplied. You can get this JWT from any of our Identity solutions from gotrue-js to netlify-identity-widget.
Since for practical purposes we cannot fully emulate Netlify Identity locally, we provide simple JWT decoding inside the
context of your function. This will give you back the
user info you need to work with.
Minor note: For the
identity field, since we are not fully emulating Netlify Identity, we can't give you details on the Identity instance, so we give you unambiguous strings so you know not to rely on it locally:
NETLIFY_LAMBDA_LOCALLY_EMULATED_IDENTITY_URL and
NETLIFY_LAMBDA_LOCALLY_EMULATED_IDENTITY_TOKEN. In production, of course, Netlify Functions will give you the correct
identity.url and
identity.token fields. We find we dont use this info often in our functions so it is not that big of a deal in our judgment.
To debug lambdas, it can be helpful to turn off minification and enable logging. Prepend the
serve command with npm's package runner npx, e.g.
npx --node-arg=--inspect netlify-lambda serve ....
tsconfig.json if typescript is used)
For example, to customize the webpack config you can have a file with:
// webpack.functions.js
module.exports = {
optimization: { minimize: false }
};
You can see a sample project with this setup here.
So you can run something like
npx --node-arg=--inspect netlify-lambda serve --config ./webpack.functions.js. If using VSCode, it is likely that the
sourceMapPathOverrides have to be adapted for breakpoints to work. Read here for more info on how to modify the webpack config.
Netlify Functions run in Node v8.10 and you may need to run the same version to mirror the environment locally. Also make sure to check that you aren't committing one of these common Node 8 mistakes in Lambda!
Special warning on
node-fetch:
node-fetch and webpack currently don't work well together. You will have to use the default export in your code:
const fetch = require("node-fetch").default; // not require('node-fetch')
Don't forget to search our issues in case someone has run into a similar problem you have!
You can do a great deal with lambda functions! Here are some examples for inspiration:
These libraries pair very well for extending your functions capability:
If you wish to serve the full website from lambda, check this issue.
If you wish to run this server for testing, check this issue.
If you wish to emulate more Netlify functionality locally, check this repo: https://github.com/8eecf0d2/netlify-local. We are considering merging the projects here.
All of the above are community maintained and not officially supported by Netlify.
localhost:9000 instead of
localhost:9000/.netlify/functions/myfunction https://github.com/netlify/netlify-lambda/commit/bfebc0921a45d4f730b910b680e40e04928f7c29#diff-3288939317efd62bfc509440d662cacaR191
install command https://mobile.twitter.com/swyx/status/1162038490298818562