A component used to authenticate with Netlify's Identity service.

Live demo

For usage example with React and React Router, please see our /example folder and read the README.

What is Netlify Identity

Netlify's Identity service is a plug-and-play microservice for handling site functionalities like signups, logins, password recovery, user metadata, and roles. You can use it from single page apps instead of rolling your own, and integrate with any service that understands JSON Web Tokens (JWTs).

Learn more about this service from this blog post.

Usage

Simply include the widget on your site, and things like invites, confirmation codes, etc, will start working.

You can add controls for the widget with HTML:

< html > < head > < title > A static website </ title > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://identity.netlify.com/v1/netlify-identity-widget.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div data-netlify-identity-menu > </ div > < div data-netlify-identity-button > Login with Netlify Identity </ div > </ body > </ html >

The widget will automatically attach itself to the window object as window.netlifyIdentity .

You can use this global object like this:

netlifyIdentity.open(); const user = netlifyIdentity.currentUser(); netlifyIdentity.on( 'init' , user => console .log( 'init' , user)); netlifyIdentity.on( 'login' , user => console .log( 'login' , user)); netlifyIdentity.on( 'logout' , () => console .log( 'Logged out' )); netlifyIdentity.on( 'error' , err => console .error( 'Error' , err)); netlifyIdentity.on( 'open' , () => console .log( 'Widget opened' )); netlifyIdentity.on( 'close' , () => console .log( 'Widget closed' )); netlifyIdentity.off( 'login' ); netlifyIdentity.off( 'login' , handler); netlifyIdentity.close(); netlifyIdentity.logout(); netlifyIdentity.refresh().then( ( jwt )=> console .log(jwt)) netlifyIdentity.setLocale( 'en' );

A note on script tag versioning

The v1 in the above URL is not pinned to the major version of the module API, and will only reflect breaking changes in the markup API.

Module API

Netlify Identity Widget also has a module API:

yarn add netlify-identity-widget

Import or require as usual:

const netlifyIdentity = require ( 'netlify-identity-widget' ); netlifyIdentity.init({ container : '#netlify-modal' , locale : 'en' }); netlifyIdentity.open(); netlifyIdentity.open( 'login' ); netlifyIdentity.open( 'signup' ); netlifyIdentity.on( 'init' , user => console .log( 'init' , user)); netlifyIdentity.on( 'login' , user => console .log( 'login' , user)); netlifyIdentity.on( 'logout' , () => console .log( 'Logged out' )); netlifyIdentity.on( 'error' , err => console .error( 'Error' , err)); netlifyIdentity.on( 'open' , () => console .log( 'Widget opened' )); netlifyIdentity.on( 'close' , () => console .log( 'Widget closed' )); netlifyIdentity.off( 'login' ); netlifyIdentity.off( 'login' , handler); netlifyIdentity.close(); netlifyIdentity.logout(); netlifyIdentity.refresh().then( ( jwt )=> console .log(jwt)) netlifyIdentity.setLocale( 'en' ); netlifyIdentity.gotrue;

You can pass an optional opts object to configure the widget when using the module API. Options include:

{ container : '#some-query-selector' ; APIUrl: 'https://www.example.com/.netlify/functions/identity' ; namePlaceholder: 'some-placeholder-for-Name' ; locale: 'en' ;

Generally avoid setting the APIUrl . You should only set this when your app is served from a domain that differs from where the identity endpoint is served. This is common for Cordova or Electron apps where you host from localhost or a file.

Localhost

When using the widget on localhost, it will prompt for your Netlify SiteURL the first time it is opened. Entering the siteURL populates the browser's localStorage.

This allows the widget to know which instance of Netlify Identity it should communicate with zero configuration.

E.g. If your Netlify site is served from the olddvdscreensaver.com domain name, enter the following when prompted by the widget when in development mode:

https :

List of Alternatives

Lowest level JS Library: If you want to use the official Javascript bindings to GoTrue, Netlify's underlying Identity service written in Go, use https://github.com/netlify/gotrue-js

React bindings: If you want a thin wrapper over Gotrue-js for React, react-netlify-identity is a "headless" library, meaning there is no UI exported and you will write your own UI to work with the authentication. https://github.com/sw-yx/react-netlify-identity

High level overlay: If you want a "widget" overlay that gives you a nice UI out of the box, with a somewhat larger bundle, check https://github.com/netlify/netlify-identity-widget

High level popup: If you want a popup window approach also with a nice UI out of the box, and don't mind the popup flow, check https://github.com/netlify/netlify-auth-providers

You can also see an example of wrapping netlify-identity-widget in a React Hook here: https://github.com/sw-yx/netlify-fauna-todo/blob/master/src/hooks/useNetlifyIdentity.js

FAQ

TypeScript Typings are maintained by @nkprince007 (see PR): npm install @types/netlify-identity-widget and then import * as NetlifyIdentityWidget from "netlify-identity-widget" (or import NetlifyIdentityWidget from "netlify-identity-widget" if you have --allowSyntheticDefaultImports on)

If you experience a 404 while testing the Netlify Identity Widget on a local environment, you can manually remove the netlifySiteURL from localStorage by doing the following in the console.

localStorage.removeItem( 'netlifySiteURL' );