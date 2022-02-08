openbase logo
Downloads/wk

7.3K

GitHub Stars

15K

7d ago

Contributors

505

0

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Average Rating

5.0/51
gautamkrishnar

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Netlify CMS

GitHub license Netlify Status npm version Build Status FOSSA Status PRs Welcome

netlifycms.org

A CMS for static site generators. Give users a simple way to edit and add content to any site built with a static site generator.

Community Chat

Join us on Slack

How It Works

Netlify CMS is a single-page app that you pull into the /admin part of your site.

It presents a clean UI for editing content stored in a Git repository.

You setup a YAML config to describe the content model of your site, and typically tweak the main layout of the CMS a bit to fit your own site.

When a user navigates to /admin/ they'll be prompted to log in, and once authenticated they'll be able to create new content or edit existing content.

Read more about Netlify CMS Core Concepts.

Installation and Configuration

The Netlify CMS can be used in two different ways.

  • A Quick and easy install, that requires you to create a single HTML file and a configuration file. All the CMS JavaScript and CSS are loaded from a CDN. To learn more about this installation method, refer to the Quick Start Guide
  • A complete, more complex install, that gives you more flexibility but requires that you use a static site builder with a build system that supports npm packages.

Contributing

New contributors are always welcome! Check out CONTRIBUTING.md to get involved.

Change Log

This project adheres to Semantic Versioning. Every release is documented on the Github Releases page.

License

Netlify CMS is released under the MIT License. Please make sure you understand its implications and guarantees.

Thanks

Services

These services support Netlify CMS development by providing free infrastructure.

travis-ci browserstack Cypress.io

100
Gautam krishna RKerala, India24 Ratings31 Reviews
Full Stack Developer, Open-source Maintainer & Contributor | Software Engineer @RedHatOfficial | @duckduckgo community leader | Polyglot
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I've used Netlify cms on lots of my community projects. If you have a static site generator Netlify cms is the way to go. It will convert any static site to a dynamic one. Admin pannel is really good and easy to customize. You can even write your own custom components using react. This is definitely worth a try if you are planning to build a website using Github pages and Hugo, It also supports several other static site generators.

0

