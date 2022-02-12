openbase logo
Readme

Netlify CLI

Coverage Status npm version downloads netlify-status security

Interact with Netlify from the comfort of your CLI.

See the CLI command line reference to get started and the docs on using Netlify Dev to run your site locally.

Table of Contents

Click to expand

Installation

Netlify CLI requires Node.js version 12 or above. To install, run the following command from any directory in your terminal:

npm install netlify-cli -g

When using the CLI in a CI environment we recommend installing it locally as a development dependency, instead of globally. To install locally, run the following command from the root directory of your project:

npm install --save-dev netlify-cli

Important: Running npm install netlify-cli -g in CI means you're always installing the latest version of the CLI, including breaking changes. When you install locally and use a lock file you guarantee reproducible builds. To manage CLI updates we recommend using an automated tool like renovate or dependabot.

Alternatively you may also use Homebrew: brew install netlify-cli (thanks @cglong).

Usage

Installing the CLI globally provides access to the netlify command.

netlify [command]

# Run `help` for detailed information about CLI commands
netlify [command] help

Documentation

To learn how to log in to Netlify and start deploying sites, visit the documentation on Netlify.

For a full command reference, see the list below, or visit cli.netlify.com.

Commands

addons

(Beta) Manage Netlify Add-ons

Subcommanddescription
addons:authLogin to add-on provider
addons:configConfigure add-on settings
addons:createAdd an add-on extension to your site
addons:deleteRemove an add-on extension to your site
addons:listList currently installed add-ons for site

api

Run any Netlify API method

build

(Beta) Build on your local machine

completion

(Beta) Generate shell completion script

Subcommanddescription
completion:installGenerates completion script for your preferred shell

deploy

Create a new deploy from the contents of a folder

dev

Local dev server

Subcommanddescription
dev:execExec command
dev:traceTrace command

env

(Beta) Control environment variables for the current site

Subcommanddescription
env:getGet resolved value of specified environment variable (includes netlify.toml)
env:importImport and set environment variables from .env file
env:listLists resolved environment variables for site (includes netlify.toml)
env:migrateMigrate environment variables from one site to another
env:setSet value of environment variable
env:unsetUnset an environment variable which removes it from the UI

functions

Manage netlify functions

Subcommanddescription
functions:buildBuild functions locally
functions:createCreate a new function locally
functions:invokeTrigger a function while in netlify dev with simulated data, good for testing function calls including Netlify's Event Triggered Functions
functions:listList functions that exist locally
functions:serve(Beta) Serve functions locally

graph

(Beta) Control the Netlify Graph functions for the current site

Subcommanddescription
graph:config:writeWrite a .graphqlrc.json file to the current directory for use with local tooling (e.g. the graphql extension for vscode)
graph:editLaunch the browser to edit your local graph functions from Netlify
graph:handlerGenerate a handler for a Graph operation given its name. See graph:operations for a list of operations.
graph:libraryGenerate the Graph function library
graph:operationsList all of the locally available operations
graph:pullPull down your local Netlify Graph schema, and process pending Graph edit events

init

Configure continuous deployment for a new or existing site. To create a new site without continuous deployment, use netlify sites:create

Link a local repo or project folder to an existing site on Netlify

lm

Handle Netlify Large Media operations

Subcommanddescription
lm:infoShow large media requirements information.
lm:installConfigures your computer to use Netlify Large Media
lm:setupConfigures your site to use Netlify Large Media

login

Login to your Netlify account

open

Open settings for the site linked to the current folder

Subcommanddescription
open:adminOpens current site admin UI in Netlify
open:siteOpens current site url in browser

sites

Handle various site operations

Subcommanddescription
sites:createCreate an empty site (advanced)
sites:create-template(Beta) Create a site from a starter template
sites:deleteDelete a site
sites:listList all sites you have access to

status

Print status information

Subcommanddescription
status:hooksPrint hook information of the linked site

switch

Switch your active Netlify account

Unlink a local folder from a Netlify site

watch

Watch for site deploy to finish

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for more info on how to make contributions to this project.

Development

You'll need to follow these steps to run Netlify CLI locally:

uninstall any globally installed versions of netlify-cli
clone and install deps for https://github.com/netlify/cli
npm link from inside the cli folder

Now you're both ready to start testing and to contribute to the project!

License

MIT. See LICENSE for more details.

100
Karthik RavishankarBengaluru India46 Ratings36 Reviews
I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)
11 days ago

I have been an avid user of Netlify for a long time now. I have always loved the fact that it provides a lot of features in it for free and is a developer's best friend! I love this library in particular because it lets me use Netlify on CLI which makes it perfect for me as I'm more of a CLI person. The BEST PART about netlify-cli is that you can use it for enterprise app deployments and it supports SAML SSO Logins! In simple words, it can do almost everything that the Netlify Console allows you to do. I have configured automatic deployments on many applications in the past using netlify-cli. One such instance is in one of my repos at https://github.com/uravgkarthik/karthik-writes/blob/master/package.json#L29 where I was trying to build a Personal Blog Site! I also hosted it on https://karthik-writes.netlify.app/

0
Ricardo A. Vargas R.Dominican Republic63 Ratings52 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

This is by far one of the best CLI tools is used for DevOps and Static site provisioning. Netlify is one of the greatest JAM STACK providers and competes with Heroku and Linenode as the leaders of the PaaS business model. This tool is highly integrated with Netlify and provides a lot of tools to simplify your deployment process without too much effort. I really love this tool for deployment.

0
Manisha43 Ratings72 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

i'm using this library from last 3 year and i really love this package this help's me a lot for deploying me web app to netlify-cli in very less time this package is easy to use using this package you can use netlify-cli cli this make our work more easy must try

0
Sukumu3 Ratings0 Reviews
5 months ago
Jeremy MonsonSanta Clara, CA9 Ratings0 Reviews
October 7, 2020

