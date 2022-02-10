A Netlify OpenAPI client that works in the browser and Node.js.

Usage

import { NetlifyAPI } from 'netlify' const client = new NetlifyAPI( '1234myAccessToken' ) const sites = await client.listSites()

Using OpenAPI operations

import { NetlifyAPI } from 'netlify' const client = new NetlifyAPI( '1234myAccessToken' ) const sites = await client.listSites() const site = await client.createSite({ body : { name : `my-awesome-site` , }, }) await client.deleteSite({ site_id : siteId })

API

client = new NetlifyAPI([accessToken], [opts])

Create a new instance of the Netlify API client with the provided accessToken .

accessToken is optional. Without it, you can't make authorized requests.

opts includes:

const opts = { userAgent : 'netlify/js-client' , scheme : 'https' , host : 'api.netlify.com' , pathPrefix : '/api/v1' , accessToken : '1234myAccessToken' , agent : undefined , globalParams : {}, }

A setter/getter that returns the accessToken that the client is configured to use. You can set this after the class is instantiated, and all subsequent calls will use the newly set accessToken .

A getter that returns the formatted base URL of the endpoint the client is configured to use.

OpenAPI Client methods

The client is dynamically generated from the OpenAPI definition file. Each method is is named after the operationId name of each operation. To see a list of available operations, please see the OpenAPI website.

Every OpenAPI operation has the following signature:

response = await client.operationId([params], [opts])

Performs a call to the given endpoint corresponding with the operationId . Returns a promise resolved with the body of the response, or rejected with an error with the details about the request attached. Rejects if the status > 400.

params is an object that includes any of the required or optional endpoint parameters.

is an object that includes any of the required or optional endpoint parameters. params.body should be an object which gets serialized to JSON automatically. Any object can live here but refer to the OpenAPI specification for allowed fields in a particular request body. It can also be a function returning an object.

should be an object which gets serialized to JSON automatically. Any object can live here but refer to the OpenAPI specification for allowed fields in a particular request body. It can also be a function returning an object. If the endpoint accepts binary , params.body can be a Node.js readable stream or a function returning one (e.g. () => fs.createReadStream('./foo') ). Using a function is recommended.

const params = { any_param_needed, paramsCanAlsoBeCamelCase, body : { an : 'arbitrary js object' , }, }

Optional opts can include any property you want passed to node-fetch . The headers property is merged with some defaultHeaders .

const opts = { headers : { 'User-agent' : 'netlify-js-client' , accept : 'application/json' , }, }

All operations are conveniently consumed with async/await:

try { const siteDeploy = await client.getSiteDeploy({ siteId : '1234abcd' , deploy_id : '4567' , }) } catch { }

If the response includes json in the contentType header, fetch will deserialize the JSON body. Otherwise the text of the response is returned.

API Flow Methods

Some methods have been added in addition to the open API operations that make certain actions simpler to perform.

accessToken = await client.getAccessToken(ticket, [opts])

Pass in a ticket and get back an accessToken . Call this with the response from a client.createTicket({ client_id }) call. Automatically sets the accessToken to this.accessToken and returns accessToken for the consumer to save for later.

Optional opts include:

const opts = { poll : 1000 , timeout : 3.6e6 , }

See the authenticating docs for more context.

import open from 'open' const ticket = await client.createTicket({ clientId : CLIENT_ID }) await open( `https://app.netlify.com/authorize?response_type=ticket&ticket= ${ticket.id} ` ) const accessToken = await client.getAccessToken(ticket)

Proxy support

Node.js only: If this client is used behind a corporate proxy, you can pass an HttpsProxyAgent or any other http.Agent that can handle your situation as agent option:

import HttpsProxyAgent from 'https-proxy-agent' const proxyUri = 'http(s)://[user:password@]proxyhost:port' const agent = new HttpsProxyAgent(proxyUri) const client = new NetlifyAPI( '1234myAccessToken' , { agent })

Site deployment

Support for site deployment has been removed from this package in version 7.0.0. You should consider using the deploy command of Netlify CLI.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for more info on how to make contributions to this project.

License

MIT. See LICENSE for more details.