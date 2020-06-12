netjet

netjet is a Node.js HTTP middleware to automatically insert Preload link headers in HTML responses. These Preload link headers allow for web browsers to initiate early resource fetching before being needed for execution.

Example usage

var express = require ( 'express' ); var netjet = require ( 'netjet' ); var root = '/path/to/static/folder' ; express() .use(netjet()) .use(express.static(root)) .listen( 1337 );

Options

images , scripts , and styles : Boolean : If true the corresponding subresources are parsed and added as a Preload Link headers.

cache : Object : Object passed straight to lru-cache . It is highly recommended to set cache.max to an integer.

attributes: Array<String> List of custom attributes that should be added to the Preload Link headers.

License