netjet

by cloudflare
1.4.0 (see all)

Express middleware to generate preload headers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

netjet Travis-CI Status

netjet is a Node.js HTTP middleware to automatically insert Preload link headers in HTML responses. These Preload link headers allow for web browsers to initiate early resource fetching before being needed for execution.

Example usage

var express = require('express');
var netjet = require('netjet');
var root = '/path/to/static/folder';

express()
  .use(netjet())
  .use(express.static(root))
  .listen(1337);

Options

  • images, scripts, and styles: Boolean:

    If true the corresponding subresources are parsed and added as a Preload Link headers.

  • cache: Object:

    Object passed straight to lru-cache. It is highly recommended to set cache.max to an integer.

  • attributes: Array<String>

    List of custom attributes that should be added to the Preload Link headers.

License

MIT License see LICENSE.md.

