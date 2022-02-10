Nethereum

What is Nethereum ?

Nethereum is the .Net integration library for Ethereum, simplifying the access and smart contract interaction with Ethereum nodes both public or permissioned like Geth, Parity or Quorum.

Nethereum is developed targeting netstandard 1.1, netstandard 2.0, netcore 2.1, netcore 3.1, net451 and also as a portable library, hence it is compatible with all the operating systems (Windows, Linux, MacOS, Android and OSX) and has been tested on cloud, mobile, desktop, Xbox, hololens and windows IoT.

Nethereum Playground. Try Nethereum now in your browser.

Go to http://playground.nethereum.com to browse and execute all the different samples on how to use Nethereum directly in your browser. The same version is hosted in IPFS at http://playground.nethereum.eth.link/ or the same https://gateway.pinata.cloud/ipfs/QmPgWmX3HsxCBCDVv8adEhLzeJd2VstcyGh1T9ipKrvU4Y/

Do you need support, want to have a chat, or want to help?

Please join the Discord server using this link: https://discord.gg/u3Ej2BReNn We should be able to answer there any simple queries, general comments or requests, everyone is welcome. If you want to help or have any ideas for a pull request just come and chat.

Documentation

The documentation and guides can be found at Read the docs.

Features

JSON RPC / IPC Ethereum core methods.

Geth management API (admin, personal, debugging, miner).

Parity management API.

Quorum integration.

Simplified smart contract interaction for deployment, function calling, transaction and event filtering and decoding of topics.

Unity 3d Unity integration.

ABI to .Net type encoding and decoding, including attribute based for complex object deserialization.

Hd Wallet

Transaction, RLP and message signing, verification and recovery of accounts.

Libraries for standard contracts Token, ENS and Uport

Integrated TestRPC testing to simplify TDD and BDD (Specflow) development.

Key storage using Web3 storage standard, compatible with Geth and Parity.

Simplified account life cycle for both managed by third party client (personal) or stand alone (signed transactions).

Low level Interception of RPC calls.

Code generation of smart contracts services.

Quick installation

Nethereum provides two types of packages. Standalone packages targeting Netstandard 1.1, net451 and where possible net351 to support Unity3d. There is also a Nethereum.Portable library which combines all the packages into a single portable library. As netstandard evolves and is more widely supported, the portable library might be eventually deprecated.

To install the latest version:

Windows users

To install the main packages you can either:

PM > Install-Package Nethereum .Web3

or

PM > Install-Package Nethereum .Portable

Mac/Linux users

dotnet add package Nethereum .Web3

or

dotnet add package Nethereum .Portable

Simple Code generation of Contract definitions

If you are working with smart contracts, you can quickly code generate contract definitions using the vscode solidity extension (please check the documentation for other options)

Main Libraries

Project Source Nuget_Package Description Nethereum.Portable Portable class library combining all the different libraries in one package Nethereum.Web3 Ethereum Web3 Class Library simplifying the interaction via RPC. Includes contract interaction, deployment, transaction, encoding / decoding and event filters Nethereum.Unity Unity3d integration, libraries can be found in the Nethereum releases Nethereum.Geth Nethereum.Geth is the extended Web3 library for Geth. This includes the non-generic RPC API client methods to interact with the Go Ethereum Client (Geth) like Admin, Debug, Miner Nethereum.Quorum Extension to interact with Quorum, the permissioned implementation of Ethereum supporting data privacy created by JP Morgan Nethereum.Parity Nethereum.Parity is the extended Web3 library for Parity. Including the non-generic RPC API client methods to interact with Parity. (WIP)

Core Libraries

Project Source Nuget_Package Description Nethereum.ABI Encoding and decoding of ABI Types, functions, events of Ethereum contracts Nethereum.EVM Ethereum Virtual Machine API Nethereum.Hex HexTypes for encoding and decoding String, BigInteger and different Hex helper functions Nethereum.RPC Core RPC Class Library to interact via RCP with an Ethereum client Nethereum.JsonRpc.Client Nethereum JsonRpc.Client core library to use in conjunction with either the JsonRpc.RpcClient, the JsonRpc.IpcClient or other custom Rpc provider Nethereum.JsonRpc.RpcClient JsonRpc Rpc Client using Http Nethereum JsonRpc IpcClient JsonRpc IpcClient provider for Windows, Linux and Unix Nethereum.RLP RLP encoding and decoding Nethereum.KeyStore Keystore generation, encryption and decryption for Ethereum key files using the Web3 Secret Storage definition, https://github.com/ethereum/wiki/wiki/Web3-Secret-Storage-Definition Nethereum.Signer Nethereum signer library to sign and verify messages, RLP and transactions using an Ethereum account private key Nethereum.Contracts Core library to interact via RPC with Smart contracts in Ethereum Nethereum.IntegrationTesting Integration testing module Nethereum.HDWallet Generates an HD tree of Ethereum compatible addresses from a randomly generated seed phrase (using BIP32 and BIP39)

Note: IPC is supported for Windows, Unix and Linux but is only available using Nethereum.Web3 not Nethereum.Portable

Smart contract API Libraries

Project Source Nuget_Package Description Nethereum.StandardTokenEIP20 Nethereum.StandardTokenEIP20 Ethereum Service to interact with ERC20 compliant contracts Nethereum.Uport Uport registry library Nethereum.ENS Ethereum Name service library (original ENS) WIP to upgrade to latest ENS

Utilities

Project Source Description Nethereum.Generator.Console Nethereum.Console A collection of command line utilities to interact with Ethereum and account management Testchains Pre-configured devchains for fast response (PoA) DappHybrid A cross-platform hybrid hosting mechanism for web based decentralised applications

Training modules

Project Source Description Nethereum.Workbooks Xamarin Workbook tutorials including executable code Nethereum.Tutorials Tutorials to run on VS Studio

Code samples

Thanks and Credits