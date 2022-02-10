Azure DevOps CI Code Gen: CI dev packages:
Nethereum is the .Net integration library for Ethereum, simplifying the access and smart contract interaction with Ethereum nodes both public or permissioned like Geth, Parity or Quorum.
Nethereum is developed targeting netstandard 1.1, netstandard 2.0, netcore 2.1, netcore 3.1, net451 and also as a portable library, hence it is compatible with all the operating systems (Windows, Linux, MacOS, Android and OSX) and has been tested on cloud, mobile, desktop, Xbox, hololens and windows IoT.
Go to http://playground.nethereum.com to browse and execute all the different samples on how to use Nethereum directly in your browser. The same version is hosted in IPFS at http://playground.nethereum.eth.link/ or the same https://gateway.pinata.cloud/ipfs/QmPgWmX3HsxCBCDVv8adEhLzeJd2VstcyGh1T9ipKrvU4Y/
Please join the Discord server using this link: https://discord.gg/u3Ej2BReNn We should be able to answer there any simple queries, general comments or requests, everyone is welcome. If you want to help or have any ideas for a pull request just come and chat.
The documentation and guides can be found at Read the docs.
Nethereum provides two types of packages. Standalone packages targeting Netstandard 1.1, net451 and where possible net351 to support Unity3d. There is also a Nethereum.Portable library which combines all the packages into a single portable library. As netstandard evolves and is more widely supported, the portable library might be eventually deprecated.
To install the latest version:
To install the main packages you can either:
PM > Install-Package Nethereum.Web3
or
PM > Install-Package Nethereum.Portable
dotnet add package Nethereum.Web3
or
dotnet add package Nethereum.Portable
If you are working with smart contracts, you can quickly code generate contract definitions using the vscode solidity extension (please check the documentation for other options)
|Project Source
|Nuget_Package
|Description
|Nethereum.Portable
|Portable class library combining all the different libraries in one package
|Nethereum.Web3
|Ethereum Web3 Class Library simplifying the interaction via RPC. Includes contract interaction, deployment, transaction, encoding / decoding and event filters
|Nethereum.Unity
|Unity3d integration, libraries can be found in the Nethereum releases
|Nethereum.Geth
|Nethereum.Geth is the extended Web3 library for Geth. This includes the non-generic RPC API client methods to interact with the Go Ethereum Client (Geth) like Admin, Debug, Miner
|Nethereum.Quorum
|Extension to interact with Quorum, the permissioned implementation of Ethereum supporting data privacy created by JP Morgan
|Nethereum.Parity
|Nethereum.Parity is the extended Web3 library for Parity. Including the non-generic RPC API client methods to interact with Parity. (WIP)
|Project Source
|Nuget_Package
|Description
|Nethereum.ABI
|Encoding and decoding of ABI Types, functions, events of Ethereum contracts
|Nethereum.EVM
|Ethereum Virtual Machine API
|Nethereum.Hex
|HexTypes for encoding and decoding String, BigInteger and different Hex helper functions
|Nethereum.RPC
|Core RPC Class Library to interact via RCP with an Ethereum client
|Nethereum.JsonRpc.Client
|Nethereum JsonRpc.Client core library to use in conjunction with either the JsonRpc.RpcClient, the JsonRpc.IpcClient or other custom Rpc provider
|Nethereum.JsonRpc.RpcClient
|JsonRpc Rpc Client using Http
|Nethereum JsonRpc IpcClient
|JsonRpc IpcClient provider for Windows, Linux and Unix
|Nethereum.RLP
|RLP encoding and decoding
|Nethereum.KeyStore
|Keystore generation, encryption and decryption for Ethereum key files using the Web3 Secret Storage definition, https://github.com/ethereum/wiki/wiki/Web3-Secret-Storage-Definition
|Nethereum.Signer
|Nethereum signer library to sign and verify messages, RLP and transactions using an Ethereum account private key
|Nethereum.Contracts
|Core library to interact via RPC with Smart contracts in Ethereum
|Nethereum.IntegrationTesting
|Integration testing module
|Nethereum.HDWallet
|Generates an HD tree of Ethereum compatible addresses from a randomly generated seed phrase (using BIP32 and BIP39)
Note: IPC is supported for Windows, Unix and Linux but is only available using Nethereum.Web3 not Nethereum.Portable
|Project Source
|Nuget_Package
|Description
|Nethereum.StandardTokenEIP20
Nethereum.StandardTokenEIP20 Ethereum Service to interact with ERC20 compliant contracts
|Nethereum.Uport
|Uport registry library
|Nethereum.ENS
|Ethereum Name service library (original ENS) WIP to upgrade to latest ENS
|Project Source
|Description
|Nethereum.Generator.Console
|Nethereum.Console
|A collection of command line utilities to interact with Ethereum and account management
|Testchains
|Pre-configured devchains for fast response (PoA)
|DappHybrid
|A cross-platform hybrid hosting mechanism for web based decentralised applications
|Project Source
|Description
|Nethereum.Workbooks
|Xamarin Workbook tutorials including executable code
|Nethereum.Tutorials
|Tutorials to run on VS Studio
|Source
|Description
|Keystore generator
|Keystore file generator
|Faucet
|Web application template for an Ether faucet
|Nethereum Flappy
|The source code files for the Unity3d game integrating with Ethereum
|Nethereum Game Sample
|Sample game demonstrating how to integrate Nethereum with UrhoSharp's SamplyGame to build a cross-platform game interacting with Ethereum
|Nethereum UI wallet sample
|Cross platform wallet example using Nethereum, Xamarin.Forms and MvvmCross, targeting: Android, iOS, Windows Mobile, Desktop (windows 10 uwp), IoT with the Raspberry PI and Xbox.
|Nethereum Windows wallet sample
|Windows forms wallet sample providing the core functionality for Loading accounts from different mediums, Ether transfer, Standard token interaction. This is going to be the basis for the future cross-platform wallet / dapp
|Blazor/Blockchain Explorer
|Wasm blockchain explorer based on Blazor and ReactiveUI
There are a few video guides, which might be helpful to get started. NOTE: These videos are for version 1.0, so some areas have changed.
Please use the Nethereum playground for the latest samples.
These are two videos that can take you through all the initial steps from creating a contract to deployment, one in the classic windows, visual studio environment and another in a cross platform mac and visual studio code.
This video takes you through the steps of creating a smart contract, compiling it, starting a private chain and deploying it using Nethereum.
This hands on demo provides an introduction to calls, transactions, events filters and topics
This video provides an introduction on how to store and retrieve data from structs, mappings and arrays decoding multiple output parameters to Data Transfer Objects