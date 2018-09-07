Netflux

Isomorphic Javascript peer to peer transport API for client and server.

Secure and fault tolerant full mesh peer to peer network based on RTCDataChannel and WebSocket.

Send/receive String and Uint8Array data types.

Documentation: https://coast-team.github.io/netflux

Features

Peer to peer full mesh network tolerant to connection failures.

Same API for clients (Chrome, Firefox) and servers (NodeJS).

Send private or broadcast messages with String, Uint8Array data types.

Send large amounts of data (over the limit of ~16kb used in RTCDataChannel).

Automatic rejoin the group when connection lost.

Hide the connection nature ( WebSocket or RTCDataChannel) from API consumer.

All connections are encrypted.

Full control over WebRTC servers: Signaling, STUN and TURN. Deploy your own Signaling server (Sigver) or use the one provided by default. Configure STUN and TURN servers.

Small Signaling server payload.

Signaling server is only used to establish connection between two peers, no user data is passing through it.

TypeScript declaration files are included.

Simple and familiar API usage.

Multiple bundles to suit your workflow: For NodeJS dist/netflux.node.es5.cjs.js commonjs format, es5 code (see package.json#main). dist/netflux.node.es5.esm.js ES module format, es5 code (see package.json#module). For browsers dist/netflux.browser.es5.umd.js UMD format, es5 code dist/netflux.browser.es5.esm.js ES module format, es5 code (see package.json#browser). dist/netflux.browser.es2015.esm.js ES module format, es2015 code (see package.json#es2015). dist/netflux.browser.esnext.esm.js ES module format, esnext code (see package.json#esnext).



Install

npm install netflux

3 peer dependencies to be installed in some cases:

rxjs is necessary for both NodeJS and browsers if you want to take advantage of EcmaScript modules, tree-shaking etc. Otherwise it is already included into dist/netflux.browser.es5.umd.js and dist/netflux.node.es5.cjs.js bundles.

npm install rxjs

uws and text-encoding if you target NodeJS (developing a bot):

npm install uws text-encoding

Why peer dependencies?

Reduce the installation size by omitting unused dependencies.

Take advantage of new standards and techniques: EcmaScript modules, bundle tools like Webpack, Rollup etc.

Usage

Here is a basic usage example for client and server (checkout the documenation for more details).

Bot server is not mandatory. The group may completely be composed of clients only, as well as be composed of servers only or may also be mixed.

Client example

import { WebGroup, WebGroupState } from 'netflux' const wg = new WebGroup() wg.onMemberJoin = ( id ) => { console .log( `Member ${id} has joined. Current members list is: ` , wg.members) wg.sendTo(id, 'Hello, my name is Bob' ) } wg.onMemberLeave = ( id ) => { console .log( `Member ${id} has left. Remained members are: ` , wg.members) } wg.onMessage = ( id, data ) => { console .log( `Message from ${id} group member` , data) } wg.onStateChange = ( state ) => { console .log( 'The new Group state is ' , state) switch (state) { case WebGroupState.JOINING: break case WebGroupState.JOINED: wg.invite( 'BOT_SERVER_WEB_SOCKET_URL' ) wg.send( 'Hello everybody. I have just joined the group.' ) break case WebGroupState.LEFT: break } } wg.join( 'MY_UNIQUE_KEY_FOR_THE_GROUP' )

Bot example

import { Bot, WebGroupState } from 'netflux' const http = require ( 'http' ) const server = http.createServer() const bot = new Bot({ server : server, webGroupOptions : { }, }) bot.onWebGroup = ( wg ) => { console .log( 'The current state is JOINING: ' , wg.state === WebGroupState.JOINING) } server.listen(BOT_PORT, _BOT_HOST)

Demo

Netflux used as a transport layer for Multi User Text Editor (MUTE repo) developed by our team. The demo version is available on: https://coedit.re.