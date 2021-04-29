A command line utility to export and import your ratings.
npx netflix-migrate --email old@example.com --profile Lana --export netflixData.json
npx netflix-migrate --email new@example.com --profile Lana --import netflixData.json
You will be prompted for your email address, password, and/or profile name if not provided as a parameter. If you do not specify a file path for
--export or
--import,
stdout and
stdin will be used, respectively. If
--export or
--import are not provided,
--export is assumed (and
stdout will be used).
Your exported data will also contain your viewing history. Currently, the import function is only able to import the rating history, but that will hopefully change soon. However, you now already have your data and once the functionality is added you will be able to import your old viewing history too, even if you don't have any access to the old account anymore.
In case you're not so tech savvy, here's a short demo video
Use of this software may constitute a breach in the Netflix Terms of Use and/or the End User License Agreement. Use at your own risk.