This module implements versions 1, 2c and 3 of the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP).
This module is installed using node package manager (npm):
npm install net-snmp
It is loaded using the
require() function:
var snmp = require ("net-snmp");
Sessions to remote hosts can then be created and used to perform SNMP requests and send SNMP traps or informs:
var session = snmp.createSession ("127.0.0.1", "public");
var oids = ["1.3.6.1.2.1.1.5.0", "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.6.0"];
session.get (oids, function (error, varbinds) {
if (error) {
console.error (error);
} else {
for (var i = 0; i < varbinds.length; i++) {
if (snmp.isVarbindError (varbinds[i])) {
console.error (snmp.varbindError (varbinds[i]));
} else {
console.log (varbinds[i].oid + " = " + varbinds[i].value);
}
}
}
session.close ();
});
session.trap (snmp.TrapType.LinkDown, function (error) {
if (error) {
console.error (error);
}
});
RFC 3413 describes five types of SNMP applications:
This library provides support for all of the above applications, with the documentation for each shown in this table:
|Application
|Common Use
|Documentation
|Command Generator
|NMS / SNMP tools
|Using This Module: Command & Notification Generator
|Command Responder
|SNMP agents
|Using This Module: SNMP Agent
|Notification Originator
|SNMP agents / NMS-to-NMS notifications
|Using This Module: Command & Notification Generator
|Notification Receiver
|NMS
|Using This Module: Notification Receiver
|Proxy Forwarder
|SNMP agents
|Forwarder Module
This module aims to be fully compliant with the following RFCs:
The following sections describe constants exported and used by this module.
These constants are used to specify which of version supported by this module should be used.
This object contains constants for all valid values the error-status field in
response PDUs can hold. If when parsing a PDU the error-index field contains
a value not defined in this object the constant
snmp.ErrorStatus.GeneralError
will be used instead of the value in the error-status field. The following
constants are defined in this object:
NoError
TooBig
NoSuchName
BadValue
ReadOnly
GeneralError
NoAccess
WrongType
WrongLength
WrongEncoding
WrongValue
NoCreation
InconsistentValue
ResourceUnavailable
CommitFailed
UndoFailed
AuthorizationError
NotWritable
InconsistentName
This object contains constants used to specify syntax for varbind objects, e.g.:
var varbind = {
oid: "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.4.0",
type: snmp.ObjectType.OctetString,
value: "user.name@domain.name"
};
The following constants are defined in this object:
Boolean
Integer
OctetString
Null
OID
IpAddress
Counter
Gauge
TimeTicks
Opaque
Integer32
Counter32
Gauge32
Unsigned32
Counter64
NoSuchObject
NoSuchInstance
EndOfMibView
This object contains constants used to specify a type of SNMP trap. These
constants are passed to the
trap() and
inform() methods exposed by the
Session class. The following constants are defined in this object:
ColdStart
WarmStart
LinkDown
LinkUp
AuthenticationFailure
EgpNeighborLoss
EnterpriseSpecific
This object contains constants used to identify the SNMP PDU types specified in RFC 3416. The values, along with their numeric codes, are:
160 - GetRequest
161 - GetNextRequest
162 - GetResponse
163 - SetRequest
164 - Trap
165 - GetBulkRequest
166 - InformRequest
167 - TrapV2
168 - Report
This object contains constants to specify the security of an SNMPv3 message as per RFC 3414:
noAuthNoPriv - for no message authentication or encryption
authNoPriv - for message authentication and no encryption
authPriv - for message authentication and encryption
This object contains constants to select a supported digest algorithm for SNMPv3 messages that require authentication:
md5 - for MD5 message authentication (HMAC-MD5-96)
sha - for SHA message authentication (HMAC-SHA-96)
These are the two hash algorithms specified in RFC 3414. Other digest algorithms are not supported.
This object contains constants to select a supported encryption algorithm for SNMPv3 messages that require privacy:
des - for DES encryption (CBC-DES)
aes - for 128-bit AES encryption (CFB-AES-128)
aes256b - for 256-bit AES encryption (CFB-AES-256) with "Blumenthal" key localiztaion
aes256r - for 256-bit AES encryption (CFB-AES-256) with "Reeder" key localiztaion
DES is the sole encryption algorithm specified in the original SNMPv3 User-Based Security Model RFC (RFC 3414); 128-bit AES for SNMPv3 was added later in RFC 3826. 256-bit AES has not been standardized, and as such comes with two varieties of key localization. Cisco and a number of other vendors commonly use the "Reeder" key localization variant. Other encryption algorithms are not supported.
The Agent Extensibility (AgentX) Protocol specifies these PDUs in RFC 2741:
1 - Open
2 - Close
3 - Register
4 - Unregister
5 - Get
6 - GetNext
7 - GetBulk
8 - TestSet
9 - CommitSet
10 - UndoSet
11 - CleanupSet
12 - Notify
13 - Ping
14 - IndexAllocate
15 - IndexDeallocate
16 - AddAgentCaps
17 - RemoveAgentCaps
18 - Response
None - no access control for defined communities and users
Simple - simple access control of levels "read-only" or "read-write" for defined communites and users
None - no access granted to the community or user
ReadOnly - read-only access granted to the community or user
ReadWrite - read-write access granted to the community or user
0 - not-accessible
1 - accessible-for-notify
2 - read-only
3 - read-write
4 - read-create
Status values
1 - active
2 - notInService
3 - notReady
Actions
4 - createAndGo
5 - createAndWait
6 - destroy
1 - EIp4AddressSize
2 - EUnknownObjectType
3 - EUnknownPduType
4 - ECouldNotDecrypt
5 - EAuthFailure
6 - EReqResOidNoMatch
7 - ENonRepeaterCountMismatch
8 - EOutOfOrder
9 - EVersionNoMatch
10 - ECommunityNoMatch
11 - EUnexpectedReport
12 - EResponseNotHandled
13 - EUnexpectedResponse
Some parts of this module accept simple OID strings, e.g.:
var oid = "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.5.0";
Other parts take an OID string, it's type and value. This is collectively referred to as a varbind, and is specified as an object, e.g.:
var varbind = {
oid: "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.5.0",
type: snmp.ObjectType.OctetString,
value: new Buffer ("host1")
};
The
type parameter is one of the constants defined in the
snmp.ObjectType
object.
The JavaScript
true and
false keywords are used for the values of varbinds
with type
Boolean.
All integer based types are specified as expected (this includes
Integer,
Counter,
Gauge,
TimeTicks,
Integer32,
Counter32,
Gauge32, and
Unsigned32), e.g.
-128 or
100.
Since JavaScript does not offer full 64 bit integer support objects with type
Counter64 cannot be supported in the same way as other integer types,
instead Node.js
Buffer objects are used. Users are responsible for
producing (i.e. for
set() requests) and consuming (i.e. the varbinds passed
to callback functions)
Buffer objects. That is, this module does not work
with 64 bit integers, it simply treats them as opaque
Buffer objects.
Dotted decimal strings are used for the values of varbinds with type
OID,
e.g.
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.5.0.
Dotted quad formatted strings are used for the values of varbinds with type
IpAddress, e.g.
192.168.1.1.
Node.js
Buffer objects are used for the values of varbinds with
type
Opaque and
OctetString. For varbinds with type
OctetString this
module will accept JavaScript strings, but will always give back
Buffer
objects.
The
NoSuchObject,
NoSuchInstance and
EndOfMibView types are used to
indicate an error condition. Currently there is no reason for users of this
module to to build varbinds using these types.
Most of the request methods exposed by this module require a mandatory callback function. This function is called once a request has been processed. This could be because an error occurred when processing the request, a trap has been dispatched or a successful response was received.
The first parameter to every callback is an error object. In the case no error occurred this parameter will be "null" indicating no error, e.g.:
function responseCb (error, varbinds) {
if (error) {
console.error (error);
} else {
// no error, do something with varbinds
}
}
When defined, the
error parameter is always an instance of the
Error class,
or a sub-class described in one of the sub-sections contained in this section.
The semantics of error handling is slightly different between SNMP version 1 and subsequent versions 2c and 3. In SNMP version 1 if an error occurs when calculating the value for one OID the request as a whole will fail, i.e. no OIDs will have a value.
This failure manifests itself within the error-status and error-index fields
of the response. When the error-status field in the response is non-zero,
i.e. not
snmp.ErrorStatus.NoError the
callback will be called with
error
defined detailing the error.
Requests made with SNMP version 1 can simply assume all OIDs have a value when
no error object is passed to the
callback, i.e.:
var oids = ["1.3.6.1.2.1.1.5.0", "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.6.0"];
session.get (oids, function (error, varbinds) {
if (error) {
console.error (error.toString ());
} else {
var sysName = varbinds[0].value; // this WILL have a value
}
});
In SNMP versions 2c and 3, instead of using the error-status and error-index
fields of the response to signal an error, the value for the varbind placed in the
response for an OID will have an object syntax describing an error. The
error-status and error-index fields of the response will indicate the request
was successul, i.e.
snmp.ErrorStatus.NoError.
This changes the way in which error checking is performed in the
callback.
When using SNMP version 2c each varbind must be checked to see if its value
was computed and returned successfully:
var oids = ["1.3.6.1.2.1.1.5.0", "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.6.0"];
session.get (oids, function (error, varbinds) {
if (error) {
console.error (error.toString ());
} else {
if (varbinds[0].type != snmp.ErrorStatus.NoSuchObject
&& varbinds[0].type != snmp.ErrorStatus.NoSuchInstance
&& varbinds[0].type != snmp.ErrorStatus.EndOfMibView) {
var sysName = varbinds[0].value;
} else {
console.error (snmp.ObjectType[varbinds[0].type] + ": "
+ varbinds[0].oid);
}
}
});
This module exports two functions and promotes a specifc pattern to make error
checking a little simpler. Firstly, regardless of version in use varbinds can
always be checked. This results in a generic
callback that can be used for
both versions.
The
isVarbindError() function can be used to determine if a varbind has an
error condition. This function takes a single
varbind parameter and returns
true if the varbind has an error condition, otherwise
false. The exported
varbindError() function can then be used to obtain the error string
describing the error, which will include the OID for the varbind:
session.get (oids, function (error, varbinds) {
if (error) {
console.error (error.toString ());
} else {
if (snmp.isVarbindError (varbinds[0])) {
console.error (snmp.varbindError (varbinds[0]));
} else {
var sysName = varbinds[0].value;
}
}
});
If the
varbindError function is called with a varbind for which
isVarbindError would return false, the string
NotAnError will be returned
appended with the related OID.
The sections following defines the error classes used by this module.
This error indicates a remote host failed to process a request. The exposed
message attribute will contain a detailed error message. This error also
exposes a
status attribute which contains the error-index value from a
response. This will be one of the constants defined in the
snmp.ErrorStatus object.
This error indicates a failure to render a request message before it could be
sent. The error can also indicate that a parameter provided was invalid.
The exposed
message attribute will contain a detailed error message.
This error states that no response was received for a particular request. The
exposed
message attribute will contain the value
Request timed out.
This error indicates a failure to parse a response message. The
exposed
message attribute will contain a detailed error message, and
as a sub-class of Error, its
toString() method will yield that
message attribute.
An error of this class will always additionally include a
code
attribute (one of the values in
ResponseInvalidCode); and in some
cases, also have an
info attribute which provides
code-specific
supplemental information. An authentication error, for example -- code
ResponseInvalidCode.EAuthFailure -- will contain a map in
info
with the attempted authentication data which failed to authenticate.
This library provides a
Session class to provide support for building
"Command Generator" and "Notification Originator" SNMP applications.
All SNMP requests are made using an instance of the
Session class. This
module exports two functions that are used to create instances of the
Session class:
createSession() - for v1 and v2c sessions
createV3Session() - for v3 sessions
The
createSession() function instantiates and returns an instance of the
Session class for SNMPv1 or SNMPv2c:
// Default options
var options = {
port: 161,
retries: 1,
timeout: 5000,
backoff: 1.0,
transport: "udp4",
trapPort: 162,
version: snmp.Version1,
backwardsGetNexts: true,
idBitsSize: 32
};
var session = snmp.createSession ("127.0.0.1", "public", options);
The optional
target parameter defaults to
127.0.0.1. The optional
community parameter defaults to
public. The optional
options parameter
is an object, and can contain the following items:
port - UDP port to send requests too, defaults to
161
retries - Number of times to re-send a request, defaults to
1
sourceAddress - IP address from which SNMP requests should originate,
there is no default for this option, the operating system will select an
appropriate source address when the SNMP request is sent
sourcePort - UDP port from which SNMP requests should originate, defaults
to an ephemeral port selected by the operation system
timeout - Number of milliseconds to wait for a response before re-trying
or failing, defaults to
5000
backoff - The factor by which to increase the
timeout for every retry, defaults to
1 for
no increase
transport - Specify the transport to use, can be either
udp4 or
udp6,
defaults to
udp4
trapPort - UDP port to send traps and informs too, defaults to
162
version - Either
snmp.Version1 or
snmp.Version2c, defaults to
snmp.Version1
backwardsGetNexts - boolean to allow GetNext operations to retrieve lexicographically
preceeding OIDs
idBitsSize - Either
16 or
32, defaults to
32. Used to reduce the size
of the generated id for compatibility with some older devices.
When a session has been finished with it should be closed:
session.close ();
The
createV3Session() function instantiates and returns an instance of the
same
Session class as
createSession(), only instead initialized for SNMPv3:
// Default options for v3
var options = {
port: 161,
retries: 1,
timeout: 5000,
transport: "udp4",
trapPort: 162,
version: snmp.Version3,
engineID: "8000B98380XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX", // where the X's are random hex digits
idBitsSize: 32,
context: ""
};
// Example user
var user = {
name: "blinkybill",
level: snmp.SecurityLevel.authPriv,
authProtocol: snmp.AuthProtocols.sha,
authKey: "madeahash",
privProtocol: snmp.PrivProtocols.des,
privKey: "privycouncil"
};
var session = snmp.createV3Session ("127.0.0.1", user, options);
The
target and
user parameters are mandatory. The optional
options parameter
has the same meaning as for the
createSession() call. The one additional field
in the options parameter is the
context field, which adds an SNMPv3 context to
the session.
The
user object must contain a
name and
level field. The
level field can
take these values from the
snmp.SecurityLevel object:
snmp.SecurityLevel.noAuthNoPriv - for no message authentication or encryption
snmp.SecurityLevel.authNoPriv - for message authentication and no encryption
snmp.SecurityLevel.authPriv - for message authentication and encryption
The meaning of these are as per RFC3414. If the
level supplied is
authNoPriv or
authPriv, then the
authProtocol and
authKey fields must also be present. The
authProtocol field can take values from the
snmp.AuthProtocols object:
snmp.AuthProtocols.md5 - for MD5 message authentication
snmp.AuthProtocols.sha - for SHA message authentication
If the
level supplied is
authPriv, then the
privProtocol and
privKey fields
must also be present. The
privProtocol field can take values from the
snmp.PrivProtocols object:
snmp.PrivProtocols.des - for DES encryption
snmp.PrivProtocols.aes - for AES encryption
Once a v3 session is created, the same set of
session methods are available as
for v1 and v2c.
The
close event is emitted by the session when the sessions underlying UDP
socket is closed.
No arguments are passed to the callback.
Before this event is emitted all outstanding requests are cancelled, resulting
in the failure of each outstanding request. The error passed back through to
each request will be an instance of the
Error class with the errors
message attribute set to
Socket forcibly closed.
The following example prints a message to the console when a sessions underlying UDP socket is closed:
session.on ("close", function () {
console.log ("socket closed");
});
The
error event is emitted by the session when the sessions underlying UDP
socket emits an error.
The following arguments will be passed to the
callback function:
error - An instance of the
Error class, the exposed
message attribute
will contain a detailed error message.
The following example prints a message to the console when an error occurs with a sessions underlying UDP socket, the session is then closed:
session.on ("error", function (error) {
console.log (error.toString ());
session.close ();
});
The
close() method closes the sessions underlying UDP socket. This will
result in the
close event being emitted by the sessions underlying UDP
socket which is passed through to the session, resulting in the session also
emitting a
close event.
The following example closes a sessions underlying UDP socket:
session.close ();
The
get() method fetches the value for one or more OIDs.
The
oids parameter is an array of OID strings. The
callback function is
called once the request is complete. The following arguments will be passed
to the
callback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class or a sub-class, or
null if no
error occurred
varbinds - Array of varbinds, will not be provided if an error occurred
The varbind in position N in the
varbinds array will correspond to the OID
in position N in the
oids array in the request.
Each varbind must be checked for an error condition using the
snmp.isVarbindError() function when using SNMP version 2c.
The following example fetches values for the sysName (
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.5.0) and
sysLocation (
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.6.0) OIDs:
var oids = ["1.3.6.1.2.1.1.5.0", "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.6.0"];
session.get (oids, function (error, varbinds) {
if (error) {
console.error (error.toString ());
} else {
for (var i = 0; i < varbinds.length; i++) {
// for version 1 we can assume all OIDs were successful
console.log (varbinds[i].oid + "|" + varbinds[i].value);
// for version 2c we must check each OID for an error condition
if (snmp.isVarbindError (varbinds[i]))
console.error (snmp.varbindError (varbinds[i]));
else
console.log (varbinds[i].oid + "|" + varbinds[i].value);
}
}
});
The
getBulk() method fetches the value for the OIDs lexicographically
following one or more OIDs in the MIB tree.
The
oids parameter is an array of OID strings. The optional
nonRepeaters
parameter specifies the number of OIDs in the
oids parameter for which only
1 varbind should be returned, and defaults to
0. For each remaining OID
in the
oids parameter the optional
maxRepetitions parameter specifies how
many OIDs lexicographically following an OID for which varbinds should be
fetched, and defaults to
20.
The
callback function is called once the request is complete. The following
arguments will be passed to the
callback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class or a sub-class, or
null if no
error occurred
varbinds - Array of varbinds, will not be provided if an error occurred
The varbind in position N in the
varbinds array will correspond to the OID
in position N in the
oids array in the request.
For for the first
nonRepeaters items in
varbinds each item will be a
single varbind. For all remaining items in
varbinds each item will be an
array of varbinds - this makes it easy to tie response varbinds with requested
OIDs since response varbinds are grouped and placed in the same position in
varbinds.
Each varbind must be checked for an error condition using the
snmp.isVarbindError() function when using SNMP version 2c.
The following example fetches values for the OIDs following the sysContact
(
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.4.0) and sysName (
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.5.0) OIDs, and up to the
first 20 OIDs in the ifDescr (
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1.2) and ifType
(
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1.3) columns from the ifTable (
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2) table:
var oids = [
"1.3.6.1.2.1.1.4.0",
"1.3.6.1.2.1.1.5.0",
"1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1.2",
"1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1.3"
];
var nonRepeaters = 2;
session.getBulk (oids, nonRepeaters, function (error, varbinds) {
if (error) {
console.error (error.toString ());
} else {
// step through the non-repeaters which are single varbinds
for (var i = 0; i < nonRepeaters; i++) {
if (i >= varbinds.length)
break;
if (snmp.isVarbindError (varbinds[i]))
console.error (snmp.varbindError (varbinds[i]));
else
console.log (varbinds[i].oid + "|" + varbinds[i].value);
}
// then step through the repeaters which are varbind arrays
for (var i = nonRepeaters; i < varbinds.length; i++) {
for (var j = 0; j < varbinds[i].length; j++) {
if (snmp.isVarbindError (varbinds[i][j]))
console.error (snmp.varbindError (varbinds[i][j]));
else
console.log (varbinds[i][j].oid + "|"
+ varbinds[i][j].value);
}
}
}
});
The
getNext() method fetches the value for the OIDs lexicographically
following one or more OIDs in the MIB tree.
The
oids parameter is an array of OID strings. The
callback function is
called once the request is complete. The following arguments will be passed
to the
callback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class or a sub-class, or
null if no
error occurred
varbinds - Array of varbinds, will not be provided if an error occurred
The varbind in position N in the
varbinds array will correspond to the OID
in position N in the
oids array in the request.
Each varbind must be checked for an error condition using the
snmp.isVarbindError() function when using SNMP version 2c.
The following example fetches values for the next OIDs following the
sysObjectID (
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.1.0) and sysName (
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.4.0) OIDs:
var oids = [
"1.3.6.1.2.1.1.1.0",
"1.3.6.1.2.1.1.4.0"
];
session.getNext (oids, function (error, varbinds) {
if (error) {
console.error (error.toString ());
} else {
for (var i = 0; i < varbinds.length; i++) {
// for version 1 we can assume all OIDs were successful
console.log (varbinds[i].oid + "|" + varbinds[i].value);
// for version 2c we must check each OID for an error condition
if (snmp.isVarbindError (varbinds[i]))
console.error (snmp.varbindError (varbinds[i]));
else
console.log (varbinds[i].oid + "|" + varbinds[i].value);
}
}
});
The
inform() method sends a SNMP inform.
The
typeOrOid parameter can be one of two types; one of the constants
defined in the
snmp.TrapType object (excluding the
snmp.TrapType.EnterpriseSpecific constant), or an OID string.
The first varbind to be placed in the request message will be for the
sysUptime.0 OID (
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.3.0). The value for this varbind will
be the value returned by the
process.uptime () function multiplied by 100
(this can be overridden by providing
upTime in the optional
options
parameter, as documented below).
This will be followed by a second varbind for the
snmpTrapOID.0 OID
(
1.3.6.1.6.3.1.1.4.1.0). The value for this will depend on the
typeOrOid
parameter. If a constant is specified the trap OID for the constant will be
used as supplied for the varbinds value, otherwise the OID string specified
will be used as is for the value of the varbind.
The optional
varbinds parameter is an array of varbinds to include in the
inform request, and defaults to the empty array
[].
The optional
options parameter is an object, and can contain the following
items:
upTime - Value of the
sysUptime.0 OID (
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.3.0) in the
inform, defaults to the value returned by the
process.uptime () function
multiplied by 100
The
callback function is called once a response to the inform request has
been received, or an error occurred. The following arguments will be passed
to the
callback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class or a sub-class, or
null if no
error occurred
varbinds - Array of varbinds, will not be provided if an error occurred
The varbind in position N in the
varbinds array will correspond to the
varbind in position N in the
varbinds array in the request. The remote host
should echo back varbinds and their values as specified in the request, and
the
varbinds array will contain each varbind as sent back by the remote host.
Normally there is no reason to use the contents of the
varbinds parameter
since the varbinds are as they were sent in the request.
The following example sends a generic cold-start inform to a remote host, it does not include any varbinds:
session.inform (snmp.TrapType.ColdStart, function (error) {
if (error)
console.error (error);
});
The following example sends an enterprise specific inform to a remote host, and includes two enterprise specific varbinds:
var informOid = "1.3.6.1.4.1.2000.1";
var varbinds = [
{
oid: "1.3.6.1.4.1.2000.2",
type: snmp.ObjectType.OctetString,
value: "Periodic hardware self-check"
},
{
oid: "1.3.6.1.4.1.2000.3",
type: snmp.ObjectType.OctetString,
value: "hardware-ok"
}
];
// Override sysUpTime, specfiying it as 10 seconds...
var options = {upTime: 1000};
session.inform (informOid, varbinds, options, function (error) {
if (error)
console.error (error);
});
The
set() method sets the value of one or more OIDs.
The
varbinds parameter is an array of varbind objects. The
callback
function is called once the request is complete. The following arguments will
be passed to the
callback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class or a sub-class, or
null if no
error occurred
varbinds - Array of varbinds, will not be provided if an error occurred
The varbind in position N in the
varbinds array will correspond to the
varbind in position N in the
varbinds array in the request. The remote host
should echo back varbinds and their values as specified in the request unless
an error occurred. The
varbinds array will contain each varbind as sent
back by the remote host.
Each varbind must be checked for an error condition using the
snmp.isVarbindError() function when using SNMP version 2c.
The following example sets the value of the sysName (
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.4.0) and
sysLocation (
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.6.0) OIDs:
var varbinds = [
{
oid: "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.5.0",
type: snmp.ObjectType.OctetString,
value: "host1"
}, {
oid: "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.6.0",
type: snmp.ObjectType.OctetString,
value: "somewhere"
}
];
session.set (varbinds, function (error, varbinds) {
if (error) {
console.error (error.toString ());
} else {
for (var i = 0; i < varbinds.length; i++) {
// for version 1 we can assume all OIDs were successful
console.log (varbinds[i].oid + "|" + varbinds[i].value);
// for version 2c we must check each OID for an error condition
if (snmp.isVarbindError (varbinds[i]))
console.error (snmp.varbindError (varbinds[i]));
else
console.log (varbinds[i].oid + "|" + varbinds[i].value);
}
}
});
The
subtree() method fetches the value for all OIDs lexicographically
following a specified OID in the MIB tree which have the specified OID as
their base. For example, the OIDs sysName (
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.5.0) and
sysLocation (
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.6.0) both have the same base system
(
1.3.6.1.2.1.1) OID.
For SNMP version 1 repeated
get() calls are made until the one of the
returned OIDs does not use the specified OID as its base. For SNMP version
2c repeated
getBulk() calls are made until the one of the returned OIDs
does no used the specified OID as its base.
The
oid parameter is an OID string. The optional
maxRepetitions parameter
is passed to
getBulk() requests when SNMP version 2c is being used.
This method will not call a single callback once all OID values are fetched.
Instead the
feedCallback function will be called each time a response is
received from the remote host. The following arguments will be passed to the
feedCallback function:
varbinds - Array of varbinds, and will contain at least one varbind
Each varbind must be checked for an error condition using the
snmp.isVarbindError() function when using SNMP version 2c.
Once at least one of the returned OIDs does not use the specified OID as its
base, or an error has occurred, the
doneCallback function will be called.
The following arguments will be passed to the
doneCallback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class or a sub-class, or
null if no
error occurred
Once the
doneCallback function has been called the request is complete and
the
feedCallback function will no longer be called.
If the
feedCallback function returns a
true value when called no more
get() or
getBulk() method calls will be made and the
doneCallback will
be called.
The following example fetches all OIDS under the system (
1.3.6.1.2.1.1) OID:
var oid = "1.3.6.1.2.1.1";
function doneCb (error) {
if (error)
console.error (error.toString ());
}
function feedCb (varbinds) {
for (var i = 0; i < varbinds.length; i++) {
if (snmp.isVarbindError (varbinds[i]))
console.error (snmp.varbindError (varbinds[i]));
else
console.log (varbinds[i].oid + "|" + varbinds[i].value);
}
}
var maxRepetitions = 20;
// The maxRepetitions argument is optional, and will be ignored unless using
// SNMP verison 2c
session.subtree (oid, maxRepetitions, feedCb, doneCb);
The
table() method fetches the value for all OIDs lexicographically
following a specified OID in the MIB tree which have the specified OID as
their base, much like the
subtree() method.
This method is designed to fetch conceptial tables, for example the ifTable
(
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2) table. The values for returned varbinds will be structured
into objects to represent conceptual rows. Each row is then placed into an
object with the rows index being the key, e.g.:
var table = {
// Rows keyed by ifIndex (1 and 2 are shown)
1: {
// ifDescr (column 2) and ifType (columnd 3) are shown
2: "interface-1",
3: 6,
...
},
2: {
2: "interface-2",
3: 6,
...
},
...
}
Internally this method calls the
subtree() method to obtain the subtree of
the specified table.
The
oid parameter is an OID string. If an OID string is passed which does
not represent a table the resulting object produced to hold table data will be
empty, i.e. it will contain no indexes and rows. The optional
maxRepetitions parameter is passed to the
subtree() request.
The
callback function will be called once the entire table has been fetched.
The following arguments will be passed to the
callback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class or a sub-class, or
null if no
error occurred
table - Object containing object references representing conceptual
rows keyed by index (e.g. for the ifTable table rows are keyed by ifIndex),
each row object will contain values keyed by column number, will not be
provided if an error occurred
If an error occurs with any varbind returned by
subtree() no table will be
passed to the
callback function. The reason for failure, and the related
OID string (as returned from a call to the
snmp.varbindError() function),
will be passed to the
callback function in the
error argument as an
instance of the
RequestFailedError class.
The following example fetches the ifTable (
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2) table:
var oid = "1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2";
function sortInt (a, b) {
if (a > b)
return 1;
else if (b > a)
return -1;
else
return 0;
}
function responseCb (error, table) {
if (error) {
console.error (error.toString ());
} else {
// This code is purely used to print rows out in index order,
// ifIndex's are integers so we'll sort them numerically using
// the sortInt() function above
var indexes = [];
for (index in table)
indexes.push (parseInt (index));
indexes.sort (sortInt);
// Use the sorted indexes we've calculated to walk through each
// row in order
for (var i = 0; i < indexes.length; i++) {
// Like indexes we sort by column, so use the same trick here,
// some rows may not have the same columns as other rows, so
// we calculate this per row
var columns = [];
for (column in table[indexes[i]])
columns.push (parseInt (column));
columns.sort (sortInt);
// Print index, then each column indented under the index
console.log ("row for index = " + indexes[i]);
for (var j = 0; j < columns.length; j++) {
console.log (" column " + columns[j] + " = "
+ table[indexes[i]][columns[j]]);
}
}
}
}
var maxRepetitions = 20;
// The maxRepetitions argument is optional, and will be ignored unless using
// SNMP verison 2c
session.table (oid, maxRepetitions, responseCb);
The
tableColumns() method implements the same interface as the
table()
method. However, only the columns specified in the
columns parameter will
be in the resulting table.
This method should be used when only selected columns are required, and
will be many times faster than the
table() method since a much smaller
amount of data will be fected.
The following example fetches the ifTable (
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2) table, and
specifies that only the ifDescr (
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1.2) and ifPhysAddress
(
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1.6) columns should actually be fetched:
var oid = "1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2";
var columns = [2, 6];
function sortInt (a, b) {
if (a > b)
return 1;
else if (b > a)
return -1;
else
return 0;
}
function responseCb (error, table) {
if (error) {
console.error (error.toString ());
} else {
// This code is purely used to print rows out in index order,
// ifIndex's are integers so we'll sort them numerically using
// the sortInt() function above
var indexes = [];
for (index in table)
indexes.push (parseInt (index));
indexes.sort (sortInt);
// Use the sorted indexes we've calculated to walk through each
// row in order
for (var i = 0; i < indexes.length; i++) {
// Like indexes we sort by column, so use the same trick here,
// some rows may not have the same columns as other rows, so
// we calculate this per row
var columns = [];
for (column in table[indexes[i]])
columns.push (parseInt (column));
columns.sort (sortInt);
// Print index, then each column indented under the index
console.log ("row for index = " + indexes[i]);
for (var j = 0; j < columns.length; j++) {
console.log (" column " + columns[j] + " = "
+ table[indexes[i]][columns[j]]);
}
}
}
}
var maxRepetitions = 20;
// The maxRepetitions argument is optional, and will be ignored unless using
// SNMP verison 2c
session.tableColumns (oid, columns, maxRepetitions, responseCb);
The
trap() method sends a SNMP trap.
The
typeOrOid parameter can be one of two types; one of the constants
defined in the
snmp.TrapType object (excluding the
snmp.TrapType.EnterpriseSpecific constant), or an OID string.
For SNMP version 1 when a constant is specified the following fields are set in the trap:
1.3.6.1.4.1
When an OID string is specified the following fields are set in the trap:
snmp.TrapType.EnterpriseSpecific
In both cases the time-stamp field in the trap PDU is set to the value
returned by the
process.uptime () function multiplied by
100.
SNMP version 2c messages are quite different in comparison with version 1.
The version 2c trap has a much simpler format, simply a sequence of varbinds.
The first varbind to be placed in the trap message will be for the
sysUptime.0 OID (
1.3.6.1.6.3.1.1.4.1.0). The value for this varbind will
be the value returned by the
process.uptime () function multiplied by 100
(this can be overridden by providing
upTime in the optional
options
parameter, as documented below).
This will be followed by a second varbind for the
snmpTrapOID.0 OID
(
1.3.6.1.6.3.1.1.4.1.0). The value for this will depend on the
typeOrOid
parameter. If a constant is specified the trap OID for the constant
will be used as supplied for the varbinds value, otherwise the OID string
specified will be used as is for the value of the varbind.
The optional
varbinds parameter is an array of varbinds to include in the
trap, and defaults to the empty array
[].
The optional
agentAddrOrOptions parameter can be one of two types; one is
the IP address used to populate the agent-addr field for SNMP version 1 type
traps, and defaults to
127.0.0.1, or an object, and can contain the
following items:
agentAddr - IP address used to populate the agent-addr field for SNMP
version 1 type traps, and defaults to
127.0.0.1
upTime - Value of the
sysUptime.0 OID (
1.3.6.1.6.3.1.1.4.1.0) in the
trap, defaults to the value returned by the
process.uptime () function
multiplied by 100
NOTE When using SNMP version 2c the
agentAddr parameter is ignored if
specified since version 2c trap messages do not have an agent-addr field.
The
callback function is called once the trap has been sent, or an error
occurred. The following arguments will be passed to the
callback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class or a sub-class, or
null if no
error occurred
The following example sends an enterprise specific trap to a remote host using
a SNMP version 1 trap, and includes the sysName (
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.5.0) varbind
in the trap. Before the trap is sent the
agentAddr field is calculated using
DNS to resolve the hostname of the local host:
var enterpriseOid = "1.3.6.1.4.1.2000.1"; // made up, but it may be valid
var varbinds = [
{
oid: "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.5.0",
type: snmp.ObjectType.OctetString,
value: "host1"
}
];
dns.lookup (os.hostname (), function (error, agentAddress) {
if (error) {
console.error (error);
} else {
// Override sysUpTime, specfiying it as 10 seconds...
var options = {agentAddr: agentAddress, upTime: 1000};
session.trap (enterpriseOid, varbinds, agentAddress,
function (error) {
if (error)
console.error (error);
});
}
});
The following example sends a generic link-down trap to a remote host using a
SNMP version 1 trap, it does not include any varbinds or specify the
agentAddr parameter:
session.trap (snmp.TrapType.LinkDown, function (error) {
if (error)
console.error (error);
});
The following example sends an enterprise specific trap to a remote host using a SNMP version 2c trap, and includes two enterprise specific varbinds:
var trapOid = "1.3.6.1.4.1.2000.1";
var varbinds = [
{
oid: "1.3.6.1.4.1.2000.2",
type: snmp.ObjectType.OctetString,
value: "Hardware health status changed"
},
{
oid: "1.3.6.1.4.1.2000.3",
type: snmp.ObjectType.OctetString,
value: "status-error"
}
];
// version 2c should have been specified when creating the session
session.trap (trapOid, varbinds, function (error) {
if (error)
console.error (error);
});
The
walk() method fetches the value for all OIDs lexicographically following
a specified OID in the MIB tree.
For SNMP version 1 repeated
get() calls are made until the end of the MIB
tree is reached. For SNMP version 2c repeated
getBulk() calls are made
until the end of the MIB tree is reached.
The
oid parameter is an OID string. The optional
maxRepetitions parameter
is passed to
getBulk() requests when SNMP version 2c is being used.
This method will not call a single callback once all OID values are fetched.
Instead the
feedCallback function will be called each time a response is
received from the remote host. The following arguments will be passed to the
feedCallback function:
varbinds - Array of varbinds, and will contain at least one varbind
Each varbind must be checked for an error condition using the
snmp.isVarbindError() function when using SNMP version 2c.
Once the end of the MIB tree has been reached, or an error has occurred, the
doneCallback function will be called. The following arguments will be
passed to the
doneCallback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class or a sub-class, or
null if no
error occurred
Once the
doneCallback function has been called the request is complete and
the
feedCallback function will no longer be called.
If the
feedCallback function returns a
true value when called no more
get() or
getBulk() method calls will be made and the
doneCallback will
be called.
The following example walks to the end of the MIB tree starting from the
ifTable (
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2) OID:
var oid = "1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2";
function doneCb (error) {
if (error)
console.error (error.toString ());
}
function feedCb (varbinds) {
for (var i = 0; i < varbinds.length; i++) {
if (snmp.isVarbindError (varbinds[i]))
console.error (snmp.varbindError (varbinds[i]));
else
console.log (varbinds[i].oid + "|" + varbinds[i].value);
}
}
var maxRepetitions = 20;
// The maxRepetitions argument is optional, and will be ignored unless using
// SNMP verison 2c
session.walk (oid, maxRepetitions, feedCb, doneCb);
RFC 3413 classifies a "Notification Receiver" SNMP application that receives "Notification-Class" PDUs. Notifications include both SNMP traps and informs. This library is able to receive all types of notification PDU:
Trap-PDU (original v1 trap PDUs, which are now considered obselete)
Trapv2-PDU (unacknowledged notifications)
InformRequest-PDU (same format as
Trapv2-PDU but with message acknowledgement)
The library provides a
Receiver class for receiving SNMP notifications. This
module exports the
createReceiver() function, which creates a new
Receiver
instance.
The receiver creates an
Authorizer instance to control incoming access. More
detail on this is found below in the Authorizer Module section
below.
The
createReceiver() function instantiates and returns an instance of the
Receiver
class:
// Default options
var options = {
port: 162,
disableAuthorization: false,
accessControlModelType: snmp.AccessControlModelType.None,
engineID: "8000B98380XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX", // where the X's are random hex digits
address: null,
transport: "udp4"
};
var callback = function (error, notification) {
if ( error ) {
console.error (error);
} else {
console.log (JSON.stringify(notification, null, 2));
}
};
receiver = snmp.createReceiver (options, callback);
The
options and
callback parameters are mandatory. The
options parameter is
an object, possibly empty, and can contain the following fields:
port - the port to listen for notifications on - defaults to 162. Note that binding to
port 162 on some systems requires the receiver process to be run with administrative
privilege. If this is not possible then choose a port greater than 1024.
disableAuthorization - disables local authorization for all community-based
notifications received and for those user-based notifications received with no
message authentication or privacy (noAuthNoPriv) - defaults to false
engineID - the engineID used for SNMPv3 communications, given as a hex string -
defaults to a system-generated engineID containing elements of random
transport - the transport family to use - defaults to
udp4
address - the IP address to bind to - default to
null, which means bind to all IP
addresses
The
callback parameter is a callback function of the form
function (error, notification). On an error condition, the
notification
parameter is set to
null. On successful reception of a notification, the error
parameter is set to
null, and the
notification parameter is set as an object
with the notification PDU details in the
pdu field and the sender socket details
in the
rinfo field. For example:
{
"pdu": {
"type": 166,
"id": 45385686,
"varbinds": [
{
"oid": "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.3.0",
"type": 67,
"value": 5
},
{
"oid": "1.3.6.1.6.3.1.1.4.1.0",
"type": 6,
"value": "1.3.6.1.6.3.1.1.5.2"
}
],
"scoped": false
},
"rinfo": {
"address": "127.0.0.1",
"family": "IPv4",
"port": 43162,
"size": 72
}
}
Returns the receiver's
Authorizer instance, used to control access
to the receiver. See the
Authorizer section for further details.
Closes the receiver's listening socket, ending the operation of the receiver.
The SNMP agent responds to all four "request class" PDUs relevant to a Command Responder application:
The agent sends a GetResponse PDU to all four request PDU types, in conformance to RFC 3416.
The agent - like the notification receiver - maintains an
Authorizer instance
to control access to the agent, details of which are in the Authorizer Module
section below.
The central data structure that the agent maintains is a
Mib instance, the API of which is
detailed in the Mib Module section below. The agent allows the MIB to be queried
and manipulated through the API, as well as queried and manipulated through the SNMP interface with
the above four request-class PDUs.
The agent also supports SNMP proxy forwarder applications with its singleton
Forwarder instance,
which is documented in the Forwarder Module section below.
The
createAgent() function instantiates and returns an instance of the
Agent
class:
// Default options
var options = {
port: 161,
disableAuthorization: false,
accessControlModelType: snmp.AccessControlModelType.None,
engineID: "8000B98380XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX", // where the X's are random hex digits
address: null,
transport: "udp4"
};
var callback = function (error, data) {
if ( error ) {
console.error (error);
} else {
console.log (JSON.stringify(data, null, 2));
}
};
agent = snmp.createAgent (options, callback);
The
options and
callback parameters are mandatory. The
options parameter is
an object, possibly empty, and can contain the following fields:
port - the port for the agent to listen on - defaults to 161. Note that
binding to port 161 on some systems requires the receiver process to be run with
administrative privilege. If this is not possible, then choose a port greater
than 1024.
disableAuthorization - disables local authorization for all community-based
notifications received and for those user-based notifications received with no
message authentication or privacy (noAuthNoPriv) - defaults to false
accessControlModelType - specifies which access control model to use. Defaults
to
snmp.AccessControlModelType.None, but can be set to
snmp.AccessControlModelType.Simple
for further access control capabilities. See the
Authorization class description
for more information.
engineID - the engineID used for SNMPv3 communications, given as a hex string -
defaults to a system-generated engineID containing elements of random
transport - the transport family to use - defaults to
udp4
address - the IP address to bind to - default to
null, which means bind to all IP
addresses
The
mib parameter is optional, and sets the agent's singleton
Mib instance.
If not supplied, the agent creates itself a new empty
Mib singleton. If supplied,
the
Mib instance needs to be created and populated as per the Mib Module
section below.
Returns the agent's singleton
Authorizer instance, used to control access
to the agent. See the
Authorizer section for further details.
Returns the agent's singleton
Mib instance, which holds all of the management data
for the agent.
Sets the agent's singleton
Mib instance to the supplied one. The agent discards
its existing
Mib instance.
Returns the agent's singleton
Forwarder instance, which holds a list of registered
proxies that specify context-based forwarding to remote hosts.
Closes the agent's listening socket, ending the operation of the agent.
Both the receiver and agent maintain an singleton
Authorizer instance, which is
responsible for maintaining an authorization list of SNMP communities (for v1 and
v2c notifications) and also an authorization list of SNMP users (for v3 notifications).
These lists are used to authorize notification access to the receiver, and to store
security protocol and key settings. RFC 3414 terms the user list as the the
"usmUserTable" stored in the receiver's "Local Configuration Database".
If a v1 or v2c notification is received with a community that is not in the
receiver's community authorization list, the receiver will not accept the notification,
instead returning a error of class
RequestFailedError to the supplied callback
function. Similarly, if a v3 notification is received with a user whose name is
not in the receiver's user authorization list, the receiver will return a
RequestFailedError. If the
disableAuthorization option is supplied for the
receiver on start-up, then these local authorization list checks are disabled for
community notifications and noAuthNoPriv user notifications. Note that even with
this setting, the user list is still checked for authNoPriv and authPriv notifications,
as the library still requires access to the correct keys for the message authentication
and encryption operations, and these keys are stored against a user in the user
authorization list.
The API allows the receiver's / agent's community authorization and user authorization lists to be managed with adds, queries and deletes.
For an agent, there is a further optional access control check, that can limit the
access for a given community or user according to the
AccessControlModelType supplied
as an option to the agent. The default model type is
snmp.AccessControlModelType.None,
which means that - after the authorization list checks described in the preceding paragraphs -
there is no further access control restrictions i.e. all requests are granted access by
the agent. A second access control model type
snmp.AccessControlModelType.Simple can
be selected, which creates a
SimpleAccessControlModel object that can be manipulated
to specify that a community or user has one of three levels of access to agent information:
More information on how to configure access with the
SimpleAccessControlModel class is
provided below under the description of that class.
The authorizer instance can be obtained by using the
getAuthorizer()
call, for both the receiver and the agent. For example:
receiver.getAuthorizer ().getCommunities ();
Adds a community string to the receiver's community authorization list. Does nothing if the community is already in the list, ensuring there is only one occurence of any given community string in the list.
Returns a community string if it is stored in the receiver's community authorization
list, otherwise returns
null.
Returns the receiver's community authorization list.
Deletes a community string from the receiver's community authorization list. Does nothing if the community is not in the list.
Adds a user to the receiver's user authorization list. If a user of the same name
is in the list, this call deletes the existing user, and replaces it with the supplied
user, ensuring that only one user with a given name will exist in the list. The user
object is in the same format as that used for the
session.createV3Session() call.
var user = {
name: "elsa",
level: snmp.SecurityLevel.authPriv,
authProtocol: snmp.AuthProtocols.sha,
authKey: "imlettingitgo",
privProtocol: snmp.PrivProtocols.des,
privKey: "intotheunknown"
};
receiver.getAuthorizer ().addUser (elsa);
Returns a user object if a user with the supplied name is stored in the receiver's
user authorization list, otherwise returns
null.
Returns the receiver's user authorization list.
Deletes a user from the receiver's user authorization list. Does nothing if the user with the supplied name is not in the list.
Returns the
snmp.AccessControlModelType of this authorizer, which is one of:
snmp.AccessControlModelType.None
snmp.AccessControlModelType.Simple
Returns the access control model object:
snmp.AccessControlModelType.None - returns null (as the access control check returns positive every time)
snmp.AccessControlModelType.Simple - returns a
SimpleAccessControlModel object
The
SimpleAccessControlModel class can be optionally selected as the access control model used by an
Agent. The
SimpleAccessControlModel provides basic three-level access control for a given community or user.
The access levels are specified in the snmp.AccessLevel constant:
snmp.AccessLevel.None - no access is granted to the community or user
snmp.AccessLevel.ReadOnly - access is granted for the community or user for Get, GetNext and GetBulk requests but not Set requests
snmp.AccessLevel.ReadWrite - access is granted for the community or user for Get, GetNext, GetBulk and Set requests
The
SimpleAccessControlModel is not created via a direct API call, but is created internally by an
Agent's
Authorizer singleton.
So an agent's access control model can be accessed with:
var acm = agent.getAuthorizer ().getAccessControlModel ();
Note that any community or user that is used in any of the API calls in this section must first be created in the agent's
Authorizer,
otherwise the agent will fail the initial community/user list check that the authorizer performs.
When using the Simple Access Control Model, the default access level for a newly created community or user in the
Authorizer is read-only.
Example use:
var agent = snmp.createAgent({
accessControlModelType: snmp.AccessControlModelType.Simple
}, function (error, data) {
// null callback for example brevity
});
var authorizer = agent.getAuthorizer ();
authorizer.addCommunity ("public");
authorizer.addCommunity ("private");
authorizer.addUser ({
name: "fred",
level: snmp.SecurityLevel.noAuthNoPriv
});
var acm = authorizer.getAccessControlModel ();
// Since read-only is the default, explicitly setting read-only access is not required - just shown here as an example
acm.setCommunityAccess ("public", snmp.AccessLevel.ReadOnly);
acm.setCommunityAccess ("private", snmp.AccessLevel.ReadWrite);
acm.setUserAccess ("fred", snmp.AccessLevel.ReadWrite);
Grant the given community the given access level.
Remove all access for the given community.
Return the access level for the given community.
Return a list of all community access control entries defined by this access control model.
Grant the given user the given access level.
Remove all access for the given user.
Return the access level for the given user.
Return a list of all user access control entries defined by this access control model.
An
Agent instance, when created, in turn creates an instance of the
Mib class.
An agent always has one and only one
Mib instance. The agent's
Mib instance is
accessed through the
agent.getMib () call.
The MIB is a tree structure that holds management information. Information is "addressed" in the tree by a series of integers, which form an Object ID (OID) from the root of the tree down.
There are only two kinds of data structures that hold data in a MIB:
scalar data - the scalar variable is stored at a node in the MIB tree, and the value of the variable is a single child node of the scalar variable node, always with address "0". For example, the sysDescr scalar variable is located at "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.1". The value of the sysDescr variable is stored at "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.1.0"
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.1 <= sysDescr (scalar variable)
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.1.0 = OctetString: MyAwesomeHost <= sysDescr.0 (scalar variable value)
table data - the SNMP table stores data in columns and rows. Typically, if a table is stored at a node in the MIB, it has an "entry" object addressed as "1" directly below the table OID. Directly below the "entry" is a list of columns, which are typically numbered from "1" upwards. Directly below each column are a series of rows. In the simplest case a row is "indexed" by a single column in the table, but a row index can be a series of columns, or columns that give multiple integers (e.g. an IPv4 address has four integers to its index), or both. Here is an example of the hierarchy of an SNMP table for part of the ifTable:
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2 <= ifTable (table)
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1 <= ifEntry (table entry)
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1.1 <= ifIndex (column 1)
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1.1.1 = Integer: 1 <= ifIndex row 1 value = 1
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1.1.2 = Integer: 2 <= ifIndex row 2 value = 2
On creation, an
Agent instance creates a singleton instance of the
Mib module. You can
then register a "provider" to the agent's
Mib instance that gives an interface to either a scalar
data instance, or a table.
var myScalarProvider = {
name: "sysDescr",
type: snmp.MibProviderType.Scalar,
oid: "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.1",
scalarType: snmp.ObjectType.OctetString,
maxAccess: snmp.MaxAccess["read-write"],
handler: function (mibRequest) {
// e.g. can update the MIB data before responding to the request here
mibRequest.done ();
}
};
var mib = agent.getMib ();
mib.registerProvider (myScalarProvider);
mib.setScalarValue ("sysDescr", "MyAwesomeHost");
This code first gives the definition of a scalar "provider". A further explanation of
these fields is given in the
mib.registerProvider() section. Importantly, the
name
field is the unique identifier of the provider, and is used to select the specific
provider in subsequent API calls.
The
registerProvider() call adds the provider to the list of providers that the MIB holds.
Note that this call does not add the "oid" node to the MIB tree. The first call of
setScalarValue() will add the instance OID "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.1.0" to the MIB tree,
along with its value.
At this point, the agent will serve up the value of this MIB node when the instance OID "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.1.0" is queried via SNMP.
A table provider has a similar definition:
var myTableProvider = {
name: "smallIfTable",
type: snmp.MibProviderType.Table,
oid: "1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1",
maxAccess: snmp.MaxAccess["not-accessible"],
tableColumns: [
{
number: 1,
name: "ifIndex",
type: snmp.ObjectType.Integer,
maxAccess: snmp.MaxAccess["read-only"]
},
{
number: 2,
name: "ifDescr",
type: snmp.ObjectType.OctetString,
maxAccess: snmp.MaxAccess["read-write"],
},
{
number: 3,
name: "ifType",
type: snmp.ObjectType.Integer,
maxAccess: snmp.MaxAccess["read-only"],
constraints: {
enumeration: {
"1": "goodif",
"2": "averageif",
"3": "badif"
}
}
}
],
tableIndex: [
{
columnName: "ifIndex"
}
]
};
var mib = agent.getMib ();
mib.registerProvider (myTableProvider);
mib.addTableRow ("smallIfTable", [1, "eth0", 6]);
Here, the provider definition takes two additions fields:
tableColumns for the column defintions,
and
tableIndex for the columns used for row indexes. In the example the
tableIndex is the
ifIndex column. The
mib.registerProvider() section has further details on the fields that
make up the provider definition.
The
oid must be that of the "table entry" node, not its parent "table" node e.g. for
ifTable, the
oid in the provider is "1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1" (the OID for
ifEntry).
Note that there is no
handler callback function in this particular example, so any interaction
is directly between SNMP requests and MIB values with no other intervention.
Three types of constraints are supported: enumerations, integer
ranges, and string sizes. These can be specified in a handler's
constraints map, with keys
enumeration,
ranges, or
sizes.
Any SetRequest protocol operations are checked against the defined constraints, and are not actioned if the value in the SetRequest would violate the constraints e.g. the value is not a member of the defined enumeration.
The MIB parser converts definitions such as this to
enumeration constraints (see RFC 2578 Section 7.1.1):
SYNTAX INTEGER { cont(0), alt(1) }
It converts definitions such as these to
ranges constraints (see RFC 2578 Appendix A):
SYNTAX Integer32 (172..184)
And it converts definitions like these to
sizes constraints (see RFC 2578 Appendix A):
SYNTAX OCTET STRING (SIZE (0..31))
Enumerations identify each of the valid values of an object of type Integer, like this:
constraints: {
enumeration: {
"1": "goodif",
"2": "averageif",
"3": "badif"
}
Ranges are used in Integer types, to limit the object's allowable
values. They are specified using an array of maps. Each map optionally
contains
min and/or
max values, specifying a single range.
Mutliple ranges allow the union of values specified by those ranges.
Specifying only
min in a range allows all values greater than or
equal to the specified one to be valid. Specifying only
max in a
range allows all values less than or equal to the specified one to be
valid. This example shows that any value between 1 and 3 (inclusive)
or 5 or greater is allowed, i.e., all integers greater than or equal
to 1, except 4:
constraints: {
ranges: [
{ min: 1, max: 3 },
{ min: 5 }
]
},
Sizes are used to limit the lengths of strings. The syntax is similar
to
ranges, allowing multiple ranges of sizes each potentially
providing
min and
max values. A constraint that allows a string to
be any length 1 or greater, except length 4, would look like this:
constraints: {
sizes: [
{ min: 1, max: 3 },
{ min: 5 }
]
}
The
createMib() function instantiates and returns an instance of the
Mib class. The new Mib does not have any nodes (except for a single
root node) and does not have any registered providers.
Note that this is only usable for an agent, not an AgentX subagent. Since an agent instanciates
a
Mib instance on creation, this call is not needed in many scenarios. Two scenarios where it
might be useful are:
Mib instance with providers and scalar/tabular data
before creating the
Agent instance itself.
Mib instance for an entirely new one.
Registers a provider definition with the MIB. Doesn't add anything to the MIB tree.
A provider definition has these fields:
name (mandatory) - the name of the provider, which serves as a unique key to reference the
provider for getting and setting values
type (mandatory) - must be either
snmp.MibProviderType.Scalar or
snmp.MibProviderType.Table
(mandatory)
oid (mandatory) - the OID where the provider is registered in the MIB tree. Note that this
is not the "instance node" (the ".0" node), but the one above it. In this case, the
provider registers at "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.1", to provide the value at "1.3.6.1.2.1.1.1.0".
scalarType (mandatory for scalar types) - only relevant to scalar provider type, this
give the type of the variable, selected from
snmp.ObjectType
tableColumns (mandatory for table types) - gives any array of column definition objects for the
table. Each column object must have a unique
number, a
name, a
type from
snmp.ObjectType, and
a
maxAccess value from
snmp.MaxAccess. A column object with type
ObjectType.Integer can optionally
contain a
constraints object, the format and meaning of which is identical to that defined on a single
scalar provider (see the "Constraints" section above for further details on this).
tableIndex (optional for table types) - gives an array of index entry objects used for row indexes.
Use a single-element array for a single-column index, and multiple values for a composite index.
An index entry object has a
columnName field, and if the entry is in another provider's table, then
include a
foreign field with the name of the foreign table's provider.
If the
tableAugments field is absent,
tableIndex is mandatory.
tableAugments (optional for table types) - gives the name of another registered provider that
this table "augments". This means that the index information is taken from the given provider's
table, and doesn't exist in the local table's column definitions. If the
tableIndex field is
absent,
tableAugments is mandatory i.e. one of
tableIndex and
tableAugments needs to be
present to define the table index.
maxAccess (mandatory) - specifies the maximum allowed access
level provided by this provider. The allowable values are the
numeric values from the MaxAccess export. If a
maxAccess value is
specified, a
get request to the agent will return a
noAccess
error if
maxAccess is not at least "read-only" (2).
maxAccess
must be at least "read-write" (3) for a
set request to succeed.
defVal (optional) - the default value to assign for scalar
objects automatically created, when
maxAccess is set to
"read-create" (4). Note that table columns can specify such
defVal
default values in an identical way, to be used when a new row is to be
automatically created, except that these are stored under the column
object definition for each column. See
Automatic creation of objects, below, for details.
handler (optional) - an optional callback function, which is called before the request to the
MIB is made. This could update the MIB value(s) handled by this provider. If not given,
the values are simply returned from (or set in) the MIB without any other processing.
The callback function takes a
MibRequest instance, which has a
done() function. This
must be called when finished processing the request. To signal an error, give a single error object
in the form of
{errorStatus: <status>}, where
<status> is a value from ErrorStatus e.g.
{errorStatus: snmp.ErrorStatus.GeneralError}. The
MibRequest also has an
oid field
with the instance OID being operated on, and an
operation field with the request type from
snmp.PduType. If the
MibRequest is for a
SetRequest PDU, then variables
setValue and
setType contain the value and type received in the
SetRequest varbind.
constraints (optional for scalar types) - an optional object to specify constraints for
integer-based enumerated types, integer range restrictions and string size restrictions. Note that
table columns can specify such
constraints in an identical way, except that these are stored under
the column object definition for each column. See the "Constraints" section above for further details.
After registering the provider with the MIB, the provider is referenced by its
name in other API calls.
While this call registers the provider to the MIB, it does not alter the MIB tree.
Convenience method to register an array of providers in one call. Simply calls
registerProvider()
for each provider definition in the array.
Unregisters a provider from the MIB. This also deletes all MIB nodes from the provider's
oid down
the tree. It will also do upstream MIB tree pruning of any interior MIB nodes that only existed for
the MIB tree to reach the provider
oid node.
Returns an object of provider definitions registered with the MIB, indexed by provider name.
Returns a single registered provider object for the given name.
Retrieves the value from a scalar provider.
Sets the value for a scalar provider. If this is the first time the scalar is set since the provider has registered with the MIB, it will also add the instance (".0") node and all required ancestors to the MIB tree.
Adds a table row - in the form of an array of values - to a table provider. If
the table is empty, this instantiates the provider's
oid node and ancestors,
its columns, before adding the row of values. Note that the row is an array of
elements in the order of the table columns. If the table has any foreign index
columns (i.e. those not belonging to this table), then values for these must be
included the at the start of the row array, in the order they appear in the
MIB INDEX clause.
Returns a list of column definition objects for the provider.
Returns a two-dimensional array of the table data. If
byRow is false (the default),
then the table data is given in a list of column arrays i.e. by column. If
byRow
is
true, then the data is instead a list of row arrays. If
includeInstances is
true, then, for the column view there will be an extra first column with instance
index information. If
includeInstances is
true for the row view, then there is
an addition element at the start of each row with index information.
Returns a single column of table data for the given column number. If
includeInstances
is
true, then two arrays are returned: the first with instance index information,
and the second with the column data.
Returns a single row of table data for the given row index. The row index is an array of index values built from the node immediately under the column down to the node at the end of the row instance, which will be a leaf node in the MIB tree. Ultimately, non-integer values need to be converted to a sequence of integers that form the instance part of the OID. Here are the details of the conversions from index values to row instance OID sequences:
Returns a single cell value from the column and row specified. The row index array is specified
in the same way as for the
getTableRowCells() call.
Sets a single cell value at the column and row specified. The row index array is specified
in the same way as for the
getTableRowCells() call.
Deletes a table row at the row index specified. The row index array is specified
in the same way as for the
getTableRowCells() call. If this was the last row in the table,
the table is pruned from the MIB, although the provider still remains registered with the MIB.
Meaning that on the addition of another row, the table will be instantiated again.
Adds a default value, called
defVal, to a scalar provider. This
default value will be used for automatic creation of the scalar's
object instance, when its
maxAccess value is "read-create". This
method is of primary usefulness when providers are automatically
created, e.g., via
store.getProvidersForModule. See
Automatic creation of objects for details.
Add default values, called
defVal, to each table column in a table
provider. These default values will be used for automatic creation of
a table row.
defaultValues must be an array of values of length
equal to the length of the tableColumns array in the provider. When a
specific column need not be given a default value, that element of the
array should be set to
undefined. This method is of primary
usefulness when providers are automatically created, e.g., via
store.getProvidersForModule. See
Automatic creation of objects for
details.
Dumps the MIB in text format. The
options object controls the display of the dump with these
options fields (all are booleans that default to
true):
leavesOnly - don't show interior nodes separately - only as prefix parts of leaf nodes
(instance nodes)
showProviders - show nodes where providers are attached to the MIB
showTypes - show instance value types
showValues - show instance values
For example:
mib.dump ();
produces this sort of output:
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.1 [Scalar: sysDescr]
1.3.6.1.2.1.1.1.0 = OctetString: Rage inside the machine!
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1 [Table: ifTable]
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1.1.1 = Integer: 1
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1.1.2 = Integer: 2
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1.2.1 = OctetString: lo
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1.2.2 = OctetString: eth0
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1.3.1 = Integer: 24
1.3.6.1.2.1.2.2.1.3.2 = Integer: 6
When a provider's
maxAccess is set to "read-create" (4), then an
agent request to access the object's instance will result in the
instance being automatically created, if
defVal is also defined in
the provider. The new instance's value will be set to the default
value specified in
defVal. If
defVal is not specified in the
provider, then the instance will not, by default, be automatically
created.
The default handling of instance creation can be overridden by
providing a handler in a provider, called,
createHandler. The
handler is passed a
createRequest object, containing a singe
field
provider - the provider for the scalar. The
method must return either the value to be assigned to the
newly-created instance; or
undefined to indicate that the instance
should not be created.
An example handler method, accomplishing the default behavior, looks like this:
function scalarReadCreateHandler (createRequest) {
let provider = createRequest.provider;
// If there's a default value specified...
if ( typeof provider.defVal != "undefined" ) {
// ... then use it
return provider.defVal;
}
// We don't have enough information to auto-create the scalar
return undefined;
}
Automatic instance creation of table rows can be disabled entirely by
setting
createHandler to null.
Table rows may be added to a table, or deleted from it, if the table
has a column defined with
rowStatus: true in the provider.
The semantics of adding and deleting rows is described beginning on
page 5 of RFC 2579, and in
SNMPv2-TC.mib.
The row status column is typically referred to, simply, as the Status
column.
When a row does not exist and its Status column's value is set to
"createAndGo" (4) or "createAndWait" (5), the specified row will be
created, by default, using the default values specified in each
non-index and non-Status column's
defVal member. If
defVal is not
specified in any column other than index or Status columns, the row
will not be automatically created.
The default handling of row creation can be overridden by providing a
handler in a provider, called,
createHandler. The handler is
passed a
createRequest object with three fields:
provider - the provider for the table
action - the action invoking the row creation: one of "createAndGo" or "createAndWait"
row - an array of columns forming the table index, where each element of
the array is an index into the
tableColumns array of the provider
The handler must return either an array of column values for the new
row, with exactly one value corresponding to each column specified in
tableColumns; or
undefined to indicate that the row should not be
created.
An example handler method, accomplishing the default behavior, looks like this:
function tableRowStatusHandler(createRequest) {
let provider = createRequest.provider;
let action = createRequest.action;
let row = createRequest.row;
let values = [];
let missingDefVal = false;
let rowIndexValues = Array.isArray( row ) ? row.slice(0) : [ row ];
const tc = provider.tableColumns;
tc.forEach(
(columnInfo, index) => {
let entries;
// Index columns get successive values from the rowIndexValues array.
// RowStatus columns get either "active" or "notInService" values.
// Every other column requires a defVal.
entries = provider.tableIndex.filter( entry => columnInfo.number === entry.columnNumber );
if (entries.length > 0 ) {
// It's an index column. Use the next index value
values.push(rowIndexValues.shift());
} else if ( columnInfo.rowStatus ) {
// It's the RowStatus column. Replace the action with the appropriate state
values.push( RowStatus[action] );
} else if ( "defVal" in columnInfo] ) {
// Neither index nor RowStatus column, so use the default value
values.push( columnInfo.defVal );
} else {
// Default value was required but not found
console.log("No defVal defined for column:", columnInfo);
missingDefVal = true;
values.push( undefined ); // just for debugging; never gets returned
}
}
);
// If a default value was missing, we can't auto-create the table row.
// Otherwise, we're good to go: give 'em the column values.
return missingDefVal ? undefined : values;
}
Automatic instance creation of table rows can be disabled entirely by
setting
createHandler to null.
When a MIB is read from a file using
ModuleStore's
loadFromFile
method, and the providers for that module automatically created via a
call to the store's
getProvidersForModule method, default values
specified as
DEFVAL in the MIB are mapped to
defVal within the
provider, both from scalar definitions and from table columns
definitions.
If the MIB files do not contain some or all of the default values
needed for automatic creation of scalar objects or table rows, the
methods
Mib.setScalarDefaultValue and
Mib.setTableRowDefaultValues
may be used to conveniently add defaults after the MIB files are
loaded.
The library supports MIB parsing by providing an interface to a
ModuleStore instance into which
you can load MIB modules from files, and fetch the resulting JSON MIB module representations.
Additionally, once a MIB is loaded into the module store, you can produce a list of MIB "provider"
definitions that an
Agent can register (see the
Agent documentation for more details), so
that you can start manipulating all the values defined in your MIB file right away.
// Create a module store, load a MIB module, and fetch its JSON representation
var store = snmp.createModuleStore ();
store.loadFromFile ("/path/to/your/mibs/SNMPv2-MIB.mib");
var jsonModule = store.getModule ("SNMPv2-MIB");
// Fetch MIB providers, create an agent, and register the providers with your agent
var providers = store.getProvidersForModule ("SNMPv2-MIB");
// Not recommended - but authorization and callback turned off for example brevity
var agent = snmp.createAgent ({disableAuthorization: true}, function (error, data) {});
var mib = agent.getMib ();
mib.registerProviders (providers);
// Start manipulating the MIB through the registered providers using the `Mib` API calls
mib.setScalarValue ("sysDescr", "The most powerful system you can think of");
mib.setScalarValue ("sysName", "multiplied-by-six");
mib.addTableRow ("sysOREntry", [1, "1.3.6.1.4.1.47491.42.43.44.45", "I've dreamed up this MIB", 20]);
Then hit those bad boys with your favourite SNMP tools (or library ;-), e.g.
snmpwalk -v 2c -c public localhost 1.3.6.1
Meaning you can get right to the implementation of your MIB functionality with a minimum of boilerplate code.
Creates a new
ModuleStore instance, which comes pre-loaded with some "base" MIB modules that
that provide MIB definitions that other MIB modules commonly refer to ("import"). The list of
pre-loaded "base" modules is:
Loads all MIB modules in the given file into the module store. By convention, there is
typically only a single MIB module per file, but there can be multiple module definitions
stored in a single file. Loaded MIB modules are then referred to by this API by their
MIB module name, not the source file name. The MIB module name is the name preceding the
DEFINITIONS ::= BEGIN in the MIB file, and is often the very first thing present in
a MIB file.
Note that if your MIB depends on ("imports") definitions from other MIB files, these must be loaded first e.g. the popular IF-MIB uses definitions from the IANAifType-MIB, which therefore must be loaded first. These dependencies are listed in the IMPORTS section of a MIB module, usually near the top of a MIB file. The pre-loaded "base" MIB modules contain many of the commonly used imports.
Retrieves the named MIB module from the store as a JSON object.
Retrieves all MIB modules from the store. If the
includeBase boolean is set to true,
then the base MIB modules are included in the list. The modules are returned as a single
JSON "object of objects", keyed on the module name, with the values being entire JSON
module represenations.
Retrieves a list of the names of all MIB modules loaded in the store. If the
includeBase
boolean is set to true, then the base MIB modules names are included in the list.
Returns an array of
Mib "provider" definitions corresponding to all scalar and table instance
objects contained in the named MIB module. The list of provider definitions are then
ready to be registered to an agent's MIB by using the
agent.getMib().registerProviders()
call.
An
Agent instance, when created, in turn creates an instance of the
Forwarder class.
There is no direct API call to create a
Forwarder instance; this creation is the
responsibility of the agent. An agent always has one and only one
Forwarder instance.
The agent's
Forwarder instance is accessed through the
agent.getForwarder () call.
A
Forwader is what RFC 3413 terms a "Proxy Forwarder Application". It maintains a list
of "proxy" entries, each of which configures a named SNMPv3 context name to enable access
to a given target host with the given user credentials. The
Forwarder supports proxying
of SNMPv3 sessions only.
var forwarder = agent.getForwarder ();
forwarder.addProxy({
context: "slatescontext",
host: "bedrock",
user: {
name: "slate",
level: snmp.SecurityLevel.authNoPriv,
authProtocol: snmp.AuthProtocols.sha,
authKey: "quarryandgravel"
},
});
Now requests to the agent with the context "slatescontext" supplied will be forwarded to host "bedrock", with the supplied credentials for user "slate".
You can query the proxy with a local agent user (added with the agent's
Authorizer instance).
Assuming your proxy runs on localhost, port 161, you could add local user "fred", and access the proxy
with the new "fred" user.
var authorizer = agent.getAuthorizer();
authorizer.addUser ({
name: "fred",
level: snmp.SecurityLevel.noAuthNoPriv
});
// Test access using Net-SNMP tools (-n is the context option):
snmpget -v 3 -u fred -l noAuthNoPriv -n slatescontext localhost 1.3.6.1.2.1.1.1.0
This proxies requests through to "bedrock" as per the proxy definition.
Adds a new proxy to the forwarder. The proxy is an object with these fields.
context (mandatory) - the name of the SNMPv3 context for this proxy entry. This is the unique key
for proxy entries i.e. there cannot be two proxies with the same context name.
transport (optional) - specifies the transport to use to reach the remote target. Can be either
udp4 or
udp6, defaults to
udp4.
target (mandatory) - the remote host that will receive proxied requests.
port (optional) - the port of the SNMP agent on the remote host. Defaults to 161.
user (mandatory) - the SNMPv3 user. The format for the user is described in the
createV3Session()
call documentation.
Delete the proxy for the given context from the forwarder.
Returns the forwarder's proxy for the given context.
Returns an object containing a list of all registered proxies, keyed by context name.
Prints a dump of all proxy definitions to the console.
The AgentX subagent implements the functionality specified in RFC 2741 to become a "subagent" of an AgentX "master agent". The goal of AgentX is to extend the functionality of an existing "master" SNMP agent by a separate "subagent" registering parts of the MIB tree that it would like to manage for the master agent.
The AgentX subagent supports the generation of all but two of the "administrative" PDU types, all of which are sent from the subagent to the master agent:
The two unsupported "administrative" PDU types are:
These are unsupported as they do not fit the current MIB provider registration model, which only supports registering scalars and entire tables. These could be supported in the future by further generalizing the registration model to support table row registration.
The subagent responds to all "request processing" PDU types relevant to a Command Responder application, which are received from the master agent:
As per RFC 2741, all of these except the CleanupSet PDU return a Response PDU to the master agent.
Like the SNMP agent, the AgentX subagent maintains is a
Mib instance, the API of which is
detailed in the Mib Module section above. The subagent allows the MIB to be queried
and manipulated through the API, as well as queried and manipulated through the AgentX interface with
the above "request processing" PDUs (which are produced by the master agent when its SNMP interface
is invoked).
It is important that MIB providers are registered using the subagent's
subagent.registerProvider ()
call (outlined below), and not using
subagent.getMib ().registerProvider (), as the subagent needs
to both register the provider on its internal
Mib object, and send a Register PDU to the master
agent for the provider's MIB region. The latter step is skipped if registering the provider directly
on the MIB object.
The
createSubagent () function instantiates and returns an instance of the
Subagent
class:
// Default options
var options = {
master: "localhost",
masterPort: 705,
timeout: 0,
description: "Node net-snmp AgentX sub-agent"
};
subagent = snmp.createSubagent (options);
The
options parameter is a mandatory object, possibly empty, and can contain the following fields:
master - the host name or IP address of the master agent, which the subagent
connects to.
masterPort - the TCP port for the subagent to connect to the master agent on -
defaults to 705.
timeout - set the session-wide timeout on the master agent - defaults to 0, which
means no session-wide timeout is set.
description - a textual description of the subagent.
Returns the agent's singleton
Mib instance, which is automatically created on creation
of the subagent, and which holds all of the management data for the subagent.
Sends an
Open PDU to the master agent to open a new session, invoking the callback on
response from the master.
Sends a
Close PDU to the master agent to close the subagent's session to the master,
invoking the callback on response from the master.
See the
Mib class
registerProvider() call for the definition of a provider. The format
and meaning of the
provider object is the same for this call. This sends a
Register PDU to
the master to register a region of the MIB for which the master will send "request processing"
PDUs to the subagent. The supplied
callback is used only once, on reception of the
subsequent
Response PDU from the master to the
Register PDU. This is not to be confused
with the
handler optional callback on the provider definition, which is invoked for any
"request processing" PDU received by the subagent for MIB objects in the registered MIB region.
Unregisters a previously registered MIB region by the supplied name of the provider. Sends
an
Unregister PDU to the master agent to do this. The supplied
callback is used only
once, on reception of the subsequent
Response PDU from the master to the
Unregister PDU.
Convenience method to register an array of providers in one call. Simply calls
registerProvider()
for each provider definition in the array. The
callback function is called once for each
provider registered.
Returns an object of provider definitions registered with the MIB, indexed by provider name.
Returns a single registered provider object for the given name.
Adds an agent capability - consisting of
oid and
descr - to the master agent's sysORTable.
Sends an
AddAgentCaps PDU to the master to do this. The supplied
callback is called on
reception of the subsequent
Response PDU from the master to the
AddAgentCaps PDU.
Remove an previously added capability from the master agent's sysORTable. Sends a
RemoveAgentCaps
PDU to the master to do this. The supplied
callback is called on reception of the subsequent
Response PDU from the master to the
RemoveAgentCaps PDU.
Sends a notification to the master agent using a
Notify PDU. The notification takes the same
form as outlined in the
session.inform() section above and also in RFC 2741 Section 6.2.10,
which is creating two varbinds that are always included in the notification:
snmp.TrapType value)
The optional
varbinds list is an additional list of varbind objects to append to the above
two varbinds. The supplied
callback is called on reception of the subsequent
Response PDU from the master to the
Notify PDU.
Sends a "ping" to the master agent using a
Ping PDU, to confirm that the master agent is still
responsive. The supplied
callback is called on reception of the subsequent
Response PDU from the master to the
Ping PDU.
