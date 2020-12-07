This module implements ICMP Echo (ping) support for Node.js.
This module is installed using node package manager (npm):
npm install net-ping
It is loaded using the
require() function:
var ping = require ("net-ping");
A ping session can then be created to ping or trace route to many hosts:
var session = ping.createSession ();
session.pingHost (target, function (error, target) {
if (error)
console.log (target + ": " + error.toString ());
else
console.log (target + ": Alive");
});
This module supports IPv4 using the ICMP, and IPv6 using the ICMPv6.
Each request exposed by this module requires one or more mandatory callback
functions. Callback functions are typically provided an
error argument.
All errors are sub-classes of the
Error class. For timed out errors the
error passed to the callback function will be an instance of the
ping.RequestTimedOutError class, with the exposed
message attribute set
to
Request timed out.
This makes it easy to determine if a host responded, a time out occurred, or whether an error response was received:
session.pingHost ("1.2.3.4", function (error, target) {
if (error)
if (error instanceof ping.RequestTimedOutError)
console.log (target + ": Not alive");
else
console.log (target + ": " + error.toString ());
else
console.log (target + ": Alive");
});
In addition to the the
ping.RequestTimedOutError class, the following errors
are also exported by this module to wrap ICMP error responses:
DestinationUnreachableError
PacketTooBigError
ParameterProblemError
RedirectReceivedError
SourceQuenchError
TimeExceededError
These errors are typically reported by hosts other than the intended target.
In all cases each class exposes a
source attribute which will specify the
host who reported the error (which could be the intended target). This will
also be included in the errors
message attribute, i.e.:
$ sudo node example/ping-ttl.js 1 192.168.2.10 192.168.2.20 192.168.2.30
192.168.2.10: Alive
192.168.2.20: TimeExceededError: Time exceeded (source=192.168.1.1)
192.168.2.30: Not alive
The
Session class will emit an
error event for any other error not
directly associated with a request. This is typically an instance of the
Error class with the errors
message attribute specifying the reason.
By default ICMP echo request packets sent by this module are 16 bytes in size. Some implementations cannot cope with such small ICMP echo requests. For example, some implementations will return an ICMP echo reply, but will include an incorrect ICMP checksum.
This module exposes a
packetSize option to the
createSession() method which
specifies how big ICMP echo request packets should be:
var session = ping.createSession ({packetSize: 64});
Some callbacks used by methods exposed by this module provide two instances of
the JavaScript
Date class specifying when the first ping was sent for a
request, and when a request completed.
These parameters are typically named
sent and
rcvd, and are provided to
help round trip time calculation.
A request can complete in one of two ways. In the first, a ping response is
received and
rcvd - sent will yield the round trip time for the request in
milliseconds.
In the second, no ping response is received resulting in a request time out.
In this case
rcvd - sent will yield the total time spent waiting for each
retry to timeout if any. For example, if the
retries option to the
createSession() method was specified as
2 and
timeout as
2000 then
rcvd - sent will yield more than
6000 milliseconds.
Although this module provides instances of the
Date class to help round trip
time calculation the dates and times represented in each instance should not be
considered 100% accurate.
Environmental conditions can affect when a date and time is actually calculated, e.g. garbage collection introducing a delay or the receipt of many packets at once. There are also a number of functions through which received packets must pass, which can also introduce a slight variable delay.
Throughout development experience has shown that, in general the smaller the round trip time the less accurate it will be - but the information is still useful nonetheless.
The following sections describe constants exported and used by this module.
This object contains constants which can be used for the
networkProtocol
option to the
createSession() function exposed by this module. This option
specifies the IP protocol version to use when creating the raw socket.
The following constants are defined in this object:
IPv4 - IPv4 protocol
IPv6 - IPv6 protocol
The
Session class is used to issue ping and trace route requests to many
hosts. This module exports the
createSession() function which is used to
create instances of the
Session class.
The
createSession() function instantiates and returns an instance of the
Session class:
// Default options
var options = {
networkProtocol: ping.NetworkProtocol.IPv4,
packetSize: 16,
retries: 1,
sessionId: (process.pid % 65535),
timeout: 2000,
ttl: 128
};
var session = ping.createSession (options);
The optional
options parameter is an object, and can contain the following
items:
networkProtocol - Either the constant
ping.NetworkProtocol.IPv4 or the
constant
ping.NetworkProtocol.IPv6, defaults to the constant
ping.NetworkProtocol.IPv4
packetSize - How many bytes each ICMP echo request packet should be,
defaults to
16, if the value specified is less that
12 then the value
12 will be used (8 bytes are required for the ICMP packet itself, then 4
bytes are required to encode a unique session ID in the request and response
packets)
retries - Number of times to re-send a ping requests, defaults to
1
sessionId - A unique ID used to identify request and response packets sent
by this instance of the
Session class, valid numbers are in the range of
1 to
65535, defaults to the value of
process.pid % 65535
timeout - Number of milliseconds to wait for a response before re-trying
or failing, defaults to
2000
ttl - Value to use for the IP header time to live field, defaults to
128
After creating the ping
Session object an underlying raw socket will be
created. If the underlying raw socket cannot be opened an exception with be
thrown. The error will be an instance of the
Error class.
Seperate instances of the
Session class must be created for IPv4 and IPv6.
The
close event is emitted by the session when the underlying raw socket
is closed.
No arguments are passed to the callback.
The following example prints a message to the console when the underlying raw socket is closed:
session.on ("close", function () {
console.log ("socket closed");
});
The
error event is emitted by the session when the underlying raw socket
emits an error.
The following arguments will be passed to the
callback function:
error - An instance of the
Error class, the exposed
message attribute
will contain a detailed error message.
The following example prints a message to the console when an error occurs with the underlying raw socket, the session is then closed:
session.on ("error", function (error) {
console.log (error.toString ());
session.close ();
});
The
close() method closes the underlying raw socket, and cancels all
outstanding requsts.
The calback function for each outstanding ping requests will be called. The
error parameter will be an instance of the
Error class, and the
message
attribute set to
Socket forcibly closed.
The sessoin can be re-used simply by submitting more ping requests, a new raw socket will be created to serve the new ping requests. This is a way in which to clear outstanding requests.
The following example submits a ping request and prints the target which successfully responded first, and then closes the session which will clear the other outstanding ping requests.
var targets = ["1.1.1.1", "2.2.2.2", "3.3.3.3"];
for (var i = 0; i < targets.length; i++) {
session.pingHost (targets[i], function (error, target) {
if (! error) {
console.log (target);
session.close ();
}
});
}
The
getSocket() method returns the underlying raw socket used by the session.
This class is an instance of the
Socket class exposed by the
raw-socket module. This can be used to modify properties of the
raw socket, such as specifying which network interface ICMP messages should be
sent from.
In the following example the network interface from which to send ICMP messages is set:
var raw = require("raw-socket") // Required for access to constants
var level = raw.SocketLevel.SOL_SOCKET
var option = raw.SocketOption.SO_BINDTODEVICE
var iface = Buffer.from("eth0")
session.getSocket().setOption(level, option, iface, iface.length)
The
pingHost() method sends a ping request to a remote host.
The
target parameter is the dotted quad formatted IP address of the target
host for IPv4 sessions, or the compressed formatted IP address of the target
host for IPv6 sessions.
The
callback function is called once the ping requests is complete. The
following arguments will be passed to the
callback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class or a sub-class, or
null if no
error occurred
target - The target parameter as specified in the request
still be the target host and NOT the responding gateway
sent - An instance of the
Date class specifying when the first ping
was sent for this request (refer to the Round Trip Time section for more
information)
rcvd - An instance of the
Date class specifying when the request
completed (refer to the Round Trip Time section for more information)
The following example sends a ping request to a remote host:
var target = "fe80::a00:27ff:fe2a:3427";
session.pingHost (target, function (error, target, sent, rcvd) {
var ms = rcvd - sent;
if (error)
console.log (target + ": " + error.toString ());
else
console.log (target + ": Alive (ms=" + ms + ")");
});
The
traceRoute() method provides similar functionality to the trace route
utility typically provided with most networked operating systems.
The
target parameter is the dotted quad formatted IP address of the target
host for IPv4 sessions, or the compressed formatted IP address of the target
host for IPv6 sessions. The optional
ttlOrOptions parameter can be either a
number which specifies the maximum number of hops used by the trace route,
which defaults to the
ttl options parameter as defined by the
createSession() method, or an object which can contain the following
parameters:
ttl - The maximum number of hops used by the trace route, defaults to the
ttl options parameter as defined by the
createSession() method
maxHopTimeouts - The maximum number of hop timeouts that should occur,
defaults to
3
startTtl - Starting ttl for the trace route, defaults to
1
Some hosts do not respond to ping requests when the time to live is
0, that
is they will not send back an time exceeded error response. Instead of
stopping the trace route at the first time out this method will move on to the
next hop, by increasing the time to live by 1. It will do this 2 times by
default, meaning that a trace route will continue until the target host
responds or at most 3 request time outs are experienced. The
maxHopTimeouts
option above can be used to control how many hop timeouts can occur.
Each requst is subject to the
retries and
timeout option parameters to the
createSession() method. That is, requests will be retried per hop as per
these parameters.
This method will not call a single callback once the trace route is complete.
Instead the
feedCallback function will be called each time a ping response is
received or a time out occurs. The following arguments will be passed to the
feedCallback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class or a sub-class, or
null if no
error occurred
target - The target parameter as specified in the request
ttl - The time to live used in the request which triggered this respinse
sent - An instance of the
Date class specifying when the first ping
was sent for this request (refer to the Round Trip Time section for more
information)
rcvd - An instance of the
Date class specifying when the request
completed (refer to the Round Trip Time section for more information)
Once a ping response has been received from the target, or more than three
request timed out errors are experienced, the
doneCallback function will be
called. The following arguments will be passed to the
doneCallback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class or a sub-class, or
null if no
error occurred
target - The target parameter as specified in the request
Once the
doneCallback function has been called the request is complete and
the
requestCallback function will no longer be called.
If the
feedCallback function returns a true value when called the trace route
will stop and the
doneCallback will be called.
The following example initiates a trace route to a remote host:
function doneCb (error, target) {
if (error)
console.log (target + ": " + error.toString ());
else
console.log (target + ": Done");
}
function feedCb (error, target, ttl, sent, rcvd) {
var ms = rcvd - sent;
if (error) {
if (error instanceof ping.TimeExceededError) {
console.log (target + ": " + error.source + " (ttl="
+ ttl + " ms=" + ms +")");
} else {
console.log (target + ": " + error.toString ()
+ " (ttl=" + ttl + " ms=" + ms +")");
}
} else {
console.log (target + ": " + target + " (ttl=" + ttl
+ " ms=" + ms +")");
}
}
session.traceRoute ("192.168.10.10", 10, feedCb, doneCb);
Example programs are included under the modules
example directory.
ping.RequestTimedOutError
object
ping.Session.close() method was not undefining the sessions raw
socket after closing
pingHost() method to chain method calls
raw.Socket.pauseRecv() and
raw.Socket.resumeRecv() methods
instead of closing a socket when there are no more outstanding requests
packetSize option to the
createSession() method to specify how
many bytes each ICMP echo request packet should be
Session class to identify
requests and responses sent by a session
_debugRequest() and
_debugResponse() methods, and
the
_debug option to the
createSession() method
ping-ttl.js and
ping6-ttl.js
Time exceeded response maps onto the
ping.TimeExceededError class)
traceRoute() method
ttl option parameter to the
createSession() method, and
updated the example programs
ping-ttl.js and
ping6-ttl.js to use it
pingHost() now includes two instances of the
Date class to specify when a request was sent and a response received
raw.Socket.createChecksum() instead of automatic checksum generation
raw.Socket.writeChecksum() instead of manually rendering checksums
127.0.0.1 and
::1 addresses
retries parameter for the
Session class as
0
ping-retries-0.js
traceRoute() method when a session ID cannot
be generated
ttl parameter to the
traceRoute() method to
ttlOrOptions, and it is still optional
traceRoute() method, added the
maxHopTimeouts parameter to the
traceRoute() methods options
traceRoute() method can start its trace at a higher ttl, added the
startTtl parameter to the
traceRoute() methods options
_expandConstantObject() function was declaring variables with global
scope
Socket.getSocket() method
Copyright (c) 2018 NoSpaceships Ltd hello@nospaceships.com
Copyright (c) 2013 Stephen Vickers stephen.vickers.sv@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.