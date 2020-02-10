net module for browserify, with a websocket server proxy.

Supported methods:

net.connect(options, cb)

net.isIP(input) , net.isIPv4(input) , net.isIPv6(input)

Examples are available in examples/ .

How to use

For the client

Just require this module or map this module to the net module with Browserify.

npm install net-browserify

You can set a custom proxy address if you want to:

var net = require ( 'net' ); net.setProxy({ hostname : 'example.org' , port : 42 }); var socket = net.connect({ host : 'google.com' , port : 80 }); socket.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Connected to google.com!' ); });

For the server

var express = require ( 'express' ); var netApi = require ( 'net-browserify' ); var app = express(); app.use(netApi()); var server = app.listen( 3000 , function ( ) { console .log( 'Server listening on port ' + server.address().port); });

You can also specify some options:

app.use(netApi({ allowOrigin : '*' , to : [ { host : 'example.org' , port : 42 }, { host : 'example.org' }, { port : 42 }, { host : 'bad.com' , blacklist : true } ] }));

License

The MIT license.