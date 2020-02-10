net module for browserify, with a websocket server proxy.
Supported methods:
net.connect(options, cb)
net.isIP(input),
net.isIPv4(input),
net.isIPv6(input)
Examples are available in
examples/.
Just require this module or map this module to the
net module with Browserify.
$ npm install net-browserify
You can set a custom proxy address if you want to:
var net = require('net');
// Optionaly, set a custom proxy address
// (defaults to the current host & port)
net.setProxy({
hostname: 'example.org',
port: 42
});
// Use the net module like on a server
var socket = net.connect({
host: 'google.com',
port: 80
});
socket.on('connect', function () {
console.log('Connected to google.com!');
});
var express = require('express');
var netApi = require('net-browserify');
// Create our app
var app = express();
app.use(netApi());
// Start the server
var server = app.listen(3000, function() {
console.log('Server listening on port ' + server.address().port);
});
You can also specify some options:
app.use(netApi({
allowOrigin: '*', // Allow access from any origin
to: [ // Restrict destination
{ host: 'example.org', port: 42 }, // Restrict to example.org:42
{ host: 'example.org' }, // Restrict to example.org, allow any port
{ port: 42 }, // Restrict to port 42 only, allow any host
{ host: 'bad.com', blacklist: true } // Blacklist bad.com
// And so on...
]
}));
The MIT license.