net-browserify

by Simon Ser
0.2.4 (see all)

net module for browserify, with a websocket server proxy

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

net-browserify

net module for browserify, with a websocket server proxy.

Supported methods:

  • net.connect(options, cb)
  • net.isIP(input), net.isIPv4(input), net.isIPv6(input)

Examples are available in examples/.

How to use

For the client

Just require this module or map this module to the net module with Browserify.

$ npm install net-browserify

You can set a custom proxy address if you want to:

var net = require('net');

// Optionaly, set a custom proxy address
// (defaults to the current host & port)
net.setProxy({
    hostname: 'example.org',
    port: 42
});

// Use the net module like on a server
var socket = net.connect({
    host: 'google.com',
    port: 80
});

socket.on('connect', function () {
    console.log('Connected to google.com!');
});

For the server

var express = require('express');
var netApi = require('net-browserify');

// Create our app
var app = express();

app.use(netApi());

// Start the server
var server = app.listen(3000, function() {
    console.log('Server listening on port ' + server.address().port);
});

You can also specify some options:

app.use(netApi({
    allowOrigin: '*', // Allow access from any origin
    to: [ // Restrict destination
        { host: 'example.org', port: 42 }, // Restrict to example.org:42
        { host: 'example.org' }, // Restrict to example.org, allow any port
        { port: 42 }, // Restrict to port 42 only, allow any host
        { host: 'bad.com', blacklist: true } // Blacklist bad.com
        // And so on...
    ]
}));

License

The MIT license.

