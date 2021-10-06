Injectable Twilio client for Nestjs.

Implementing the TwilioModule from this package you gain access to Twilio client through dependency injection with minimal setup.

Instalation

$ npm install --save twilio nestjs-twilio

$ yarn add twilio nestjs-twilio

Getting Started

The simplest way to use nestjs-twilio is to use TwilioModule.forRoot

import { TwilioModule } from 'nestjs-twilio' ; ({ imports: [ TwilioModule.forRoot({ accountSid: process.env.TWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID, authToken: process.env.TWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN, }), ], }) export class AppModule {}

Utilizing asynchronous providers

import { TwilioModule } from 'nestjs-twilio' ; ({ imports: [ TwilioModule.forRootAsync({ imports: [ConfigModule], useFactory: async (cfg: ConfigService) => ({ accountSid: cfg.get( 'TWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID' ), authToken: cfg.get( 'TWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN' ), }), inject: [ConfigService], }), ], }) export class AppModule {}

You can then inject the Twilio client into any of your injectables by using a custom decorator

import { InjectTwilio, TwilioClient } from 'nestjs-twilio' ; () export class AppService { public constructor ( () private readonly client: TwilioClient ) {} async sendSMS() { try { return await this .client.messages.create({ body: 'SMS Body, sent to the phone!' , from : process.env.TWILIO_PHONE_NUMBER, to: TARGET_PHONE_NUMBER, }); } catch (e) { return e; } } }

Testing

Example of testing can be found here.