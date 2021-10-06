openbase logo
nestjs-twilio

by Lazar Karić
2.1.0 (see all)

Injectable Twilio client for Nestjs.

Documentation
5.2K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

nestjs-twilio

Injectable Twilio client for Nestjs.

Implementing the TwilioModule from this package you gain access to Twilio client through dependency injection with minimal setup.

Instalation

$ npm install --save twilio nestjs-twilio

$ yarn add twilio nestjs-twilio

Getting Started

The simplest way to use nestjs-twilio is to use TwilioModule.forRoot

import { TwilioModule } from 'nestjs-twilio';

@Module({
  imports: [
    TwilioModule.forRoot({
      accountSid: process.env.TWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID,
      authToken: process.env.TWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN,
    }),
  ],
})
export class AppModule {}

Utilizing asynchronous providers

import { TwilioModule } from 'nestjs-twilio';

@Module({
  imports: [
    TwilioModule.forRootAsync({
      imports: [ConfigModule],
      useFactory: async (cfg: ConfigService) => ({
        accountSid: cfg.get('TWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID'),
        authToken: cfg.get('TWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN'),
      }),
      inject: [ConfigService],
    }),
  ],
})
export class AppModule {}

You can then inject the Twilio client into any of your injectables by using a custom decorator

import { InjectTwilio, TwilioClient } from 'nestjs-twilio';

@Injectable()
export class AppService {
  public constructor(@InjectTwilio() private readonly client: TwilioClient) {}

  async sendSMS() {
    try {
      return await this.client.messages.create({
        body: 'SMS Body, sent to the phone!',
        from: process.env.TWILIO_PHONE_NUMBER,
        to: TARGET_PHONE_NUMBER,
      });
    } catch (e) {
      return e;
    }
  }
}

Testing

Example of testing can be found here.

