nestjs-throttler-storage-redis

by Kim 金可明
0.1.18 (see all)

Redis storage provider for the nestjs-throttler package.

Documentation
6.2K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

NestJS Throttler Redis Storage

Tests status

Installation

Yarn

  • yarn add nestjs-throttler-storage-redis ioredis

NPM

  • npm install --save nestjs-throttler-storage-redis ioredis

Usage

import { ThrottlerModule } from '@nestjs/throttler';
import { ThrottlerStorageRedisService } from 'nestjs-throttler-storage-redis';

@Module({
  imports: [
    ThrottlerModule.forRoot({
      ttl: 60,
      limit: 5,
      storage: new ThrottlerStorageRedisService(),
    }),
  ],
})
export class AppModule {}

import { ThrottlerModule } from '@nestjs/throttler';
import { ThrottlerStorageRedisService } from 'nestjs-throttler-storage-redis';

@Module({
  imports: [
    ThrottlerModule.forRootAsync({
      imports: [ConfigModule],
      inject: [ConfigService],
      useFactory: (config: ConfigService) => ({
        ttl: config.get('THROTTLE_TTL'),
        limit: config.get('THROTTLE_LIMIT'),
        storage: new ThrottlerStorageRedisService(),
      }),
    }),
  ],
})
export class AppModule {}

Issues

Bugs and features related to the redis implementation are welcome in this repository.

License

NestJS Throttler Redis Storage is licensed under the MIT license.

