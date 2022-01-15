NestJS Throttler Redis Storage

Redis storage provider for the @nestjs/throttler package.

Installation

Yarn

yarn add nestjs-throttler-storage-redis ioredis

NPM

npm install --save nestjs-throttler-storage-redis ioredis

Usage

import { ThrottlerModule } from '@nestjs/throttler' ; import { ThrottlerStorageRedisService } from 'nestjs-throttler-storage-redis' ; ({ imports: [ ThrottlerModule.forRoot({ ttl: 60 , limit: 5 , storage: new ThrottlerStorageRedisService(), }), ], }) export class AppModule {}

import { ThrottlerModule } from '@nestjs/throttler' ; import { ThrottlerStorageRedisService } from 'nestjs-throttler-storage-redis' ; ({ imports: [ ThrottlerModule.forRootAsync({ imports: [ConfigModule], inject: [ConfigService], useFactory: ( config: ConfigService ) => ({ ttl: config.get( 'THROTTLE_TTL' ), limit: config.get( 'THROTTLE_LIMIT' ), storage: new ThrottlerStorageRedisService(), }), }), ], }) export class AppModule {}

Issues

Bugs and features related to the redis implementation are welcome in this repository.

License

NestJS Throttler Redis Storage is licensed under the MIT license.