This package comes with a couple of goodies that should be mentioned, first is the
ThrottlerModule.
$ npm i --save @nestjs/throttler
@nestjs/throttler@^1 is compatible with Nest v7 while
@nestjs/throttler@^2 is compatible with Nest v7 and Nest v8, but it is suggested to be used with only v8 in case of breaking changes against v7 that are unseen.
The
ThrottleModule is the main entry point for this package, and can be used
in a synchronous or asynchronous manner. All the needs to be passed is the
ttl, the time to live in seconds for the request tracker, and the
limit, or
how many times an endpoint can be hit before returning a 429.
import { APP_GUARD } from '@nestjs/core';
import { ThrottlerGuard, ThrottlerModule } from '@nestjs/throttler';
@Module({
imports: [
ThrottlerModule.forRoot({
ttl: 60,
limit: 10,
}),
],
providers: [
{
provide: APP_GUARD,
useClass: ThrottlerGuard,
},
],
})
export class AppModule {}
The above would mean that 10 requests from the same IP can be made to a single endpoint in 1 minute.
@Module({
imports: [
ThrottlerModule.forRootAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule],
inject: [ConfigService],
useFactory: (config: ConfigService) => ({
ttl: config.get('THROTTLE_TTL'),
limit: config.get('THROTTLE_LIMIT'),
}),
}),
],
providers: [
{
provide: APP_GUARD,
useClass: ThrottlerGuard,
},
],
})
export class AppModule {}
The above is also a valid configuration for asynchronous registration of the module.
NOTE: If you add the
ThrottlerGuard to your
AppModule as a global guard
then all the incoming requests will be throttled by default. This can also be
omitted in favor of
@UseGuards(ThrottlerGuard). The global guard check can be
skipped using the
@SkipThrottle() decorator mentioned later.
Example with
@UseGuards(ThrottlerGuard):
// app.module.ts
@Module({
imports: [
ThrottlerModule.forRoot({
ttl: 60,
limit: 10,
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
// app.controller.ts
@Controller()
export class AppController {
@UseGuards(ThrottlerGuard)
@Throttle(5, 30)
normal() {}
}
@Throttle(limit: number = 30, ttl: number = 60)
This decorator will set
THROTTLER_LIMIT and
THROTTLER_TTL metadatas on the
route, for retrieval from the
Reflector class. Can be applied to controllers
and routes.
@SkipThrottle(skip = true)
This decorator can be used to skip a route or a class or to negate the skipping of a route in a class that is skipped.
@SkipThrottle()
@Controller()
export class AppController {
@SkipThrottle(false)
dontSkip() {}
doSkip() {}
}
In the above controller,
dontSkip would be counted against and rate-limited
while
doSkip would not be limited in any way.
You can use the
ignoreUserAgents key to ignore specific user agents.
@Module({
imports: [
ThrottlerModule.forRoot({
ttl: 60,
limit: 10,
ignoreUserAgents: [
// Don't throttle request that have 'googlebot' defined in them.
// Example user agent: Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Googlebot/2.1; +http://www.google.com/bot.html)
/googlebot/gi,
// Don't throttle request that have 'bingbot' defined in them.
// Example user agent: Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Bingbot/2.0; +http://www.bing.com/bingbot.htm)
new RegExp('bingbot', 'gi'),
],
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Interface to define the methods to handle the details when it comes to keeping track of the requests.
Currently the key is seen as an
MD5 hash of the
IP the
ClassName and the
MethodName, to ensure that no unsafe characters are used and to ensure that
the package works for contexts that don't have explicit routes (like Websockets
and GraphQL).
The interface looks like this:
export interface ThrottlerStorage {
getRecord(key: string): Promise<number[]>;
addRecord(key: string, ttl: number): Promise<void>;
}
So long as the Storage service implements this interface, it should be usable by the
ThrottlerGuard.
If you are working behind a proxy, check the specific HTTP adapter options (express and fastify) for the
trust proxy option and enable it. Doing so will allow you to get the original IP address from the
X-Forward-For header, and you can override the
getTracker() method to pull the value from the header rather than from
req.ip. The following example works with both express and fastify:
// throttler-behind-proxy.guard.ts
import { ThrottlerGuard } from '@nestjs/throttler';
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
@Injectable()
export class ThrottlerBehindProxyGuard extends ThrottlerGuard {
protected getTracker(req: Record<string, any>): string {
return req.ips.length ? req.ips[0] : req.ip; // individualize IP extraction to meet your own needs
}
}
// app.controller.ts
import { ThrottlerBehindProxyGuard } from './throttler-behind-proxy.guard';
@UseGuards(ThrottlerBehindProxyGuard)
To work with Websockets you can extend the
ThrottlerGuard and override the
handleRequest method with something like the following method
@Injectable()
export class WsThrottlerGuard extends ThrottlerGuard {
async handleRequest(context: ExecutionContext, limit: number, ttl: number): Promise<boolean> {
const client = context.switchToWs().getClient();
// this is a generic method to switch between `ws` and `socket.io`. You can choose what is appropriate for you
const ip = ['conn', '_socket']
.map((key) => client[key])
.filter((obj) => obj)
.shift().remoteAddress;
const key = this.generateKey(context, ip);
const ttls = await this.storageService.getRecord(key);
if (ttls.length >= limit) {
throw new ThrottlerException();
}
await this.storageService.addRecord(key, ttl);
return true;
}
}
There are some things to take keep in mind when working with websockets:
APP_GUARD or
app.useGlobalGuards() due to how Nest binds global guards.
exception event, so make sure there is a listener ready for this.
To get the
ThrottlerModule to work with the GraphQL context, a couple of things must happen.
Express and
apollo-server-express as your GraphQL server engine. This is
the default for Nest, but the
apollo-server-fastify package does not currently support passing
res to the
context, meaning headers cannot be properly set.
GraphQLModule, you need to pass an option for
context in the form
of
({ req, res}) => ({ req, res }). This will allow access to the Express Request and Response
objects, allowing for the reading and writing of headers.
ExecutionContext to pass back values correctly (or you can override the method entirely)
@Injectable()
export class GqlThrottlerGuard extends ThrottlerGuard {
getRequestResponse(context: ExecutionContext) {
const gqlCtx = GqlExecutionContext.create(context);
const ctx = gqlCtx.getContext();
return { req: ctx.req, res: ctx.res }; // ctx.request and ctx.reply for fastify
}
}
