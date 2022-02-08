NestJS Telegraf – powerful solution for creating Telegram bots.
This package uses the best of the NodeJS world under the hood. Telegraf is the most powerful library for creating bots and NestJS is a progressive framework for creating well-architectured applications. This module provides fast and easy way for creating Telegram bots and deep integration with your NestJS application.
Features
If you want to dive fully into NestJS Telegraf then don't waste your time in this dump, check out the documentation site.
$ npm i nestjs-telegraf telegraf
Once the installation process is complete, we can import the
TelegrafModule into the root
AppModule:
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { TelegrafModule } from 'nestjs-telegraf';
@Module({
imports: [
TelegrafModule.forRoot({
token: 'TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN',
})
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Then create
app.update.ts file and add some decorators for handling Telegram bot API updates:
import {
Update,
Start,
Help,
On,
Hears,
Context,
} from 'nestjs-telegraf';
import { AppService } from './app.service';
import { Context } from './context.interface';
@Update()
export class AppUpdate {
constructor(private readonly appService: AppService)
@Start()
async startCommand(ctx: Context) {
await ctx.reply('Welcome');
}
@Help()
async helpCommand(ctx: Context) {
await ctx.reply('Send me a sticker');
}
@On('sticker')
async onSticker(ctx: Context) {
await ctx.reply('👍');
}
@Hears('hi')
async hearsHi(ctx: Context) {
await ctx.reply('Hey there');
}
}
If you want to use
Telegraf instance directly, you can use
@InjectBot for that.
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { InjectBot } from 'nestjs-telegraf';
import { Telegraf } from 'telegraf';
import { TelegrafContext } from '../common/interfaces/telegraf-context.interface.ts';
@Injectable()
export class EchoService {
constructor(@InjectBot() private bot: Telegraf<TelegrafContext>) {}
...
}
See more on a docs page: https://nestjs-telegraf.vercel.app/extras/bot-injection