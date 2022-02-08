openbase logo
nestjs-telegraf

by Aleksandr Bukhalo
2.4.0 (see all)

🤖 Powerful Nest module for easy and fast creation Telegram bots

Popularity

Downloads/wk

587

GitHub Stars

182

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NestJS Telegraf npm GitHub last commit NPM

NestJS Telegraf – powerful solution for creating Telegram bots.

This package uses the best of the NodeJS world under the hood. Telegraf is the most powerful library for creating bots and NestJS is a progressive framework for creating well-architectured applications. This module provides fast and easy way for creating Telegram bots and deep integration with your NestJS application.

Features

  • Simple. Easy to use.
  • Ton of decorators available out of the box for handling bot actions.
  • Ability to create custom decorators.
  • Scenes support.
  • Telegraf plugins and custom plugins support.
  • Ability to run multiple bots simultaneously.
  • Full support of NestJS guards, interceptors, filters and pipes!

Documentation

If you want to dive fully into NestJS Telegraf then don't waste your time in this dump, check out the documentation site.

Installation

$ npm i nestjs-telegraf telegraf

Usage

Once the installation process is complete, we can import the TelegrafModule into the root AppModule:

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { TelegrafModule } from 'nestjs-telegraf';

@Module({
  imports: [
    TelegrafModule.forRoot({
      token: 'TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN',
    })
  ],
})
export class AppModule {}

Then create app.update.ts file and add some decorators for handling Telegram bot API updates:

import {
  Update,
  Start,
  Help,
  On,
  Hears,
  Context,
} from 'nestjs-telegraf';
import { AppService } from './app.service';
import { Context } from './context.interface';

@Update()
export class AppUpdate {
  constructor(private readonly appService: AppService)

  @Start()
  async startCommand(ctx: Context) {
    await ctx.reply('Welcome');
  }

  @Help()
  async helpCommand(ctx: Context) {
    await ctx.reply('Send me a sticker');
  }

  @On('sticker')
  async onSticker(ctx: Context) {
    await ctx.reply('👍');
  }

  @Hears('hi')
  async hearsHi(ctx: Context) {
    await ctx.reply('Hey there');
  }
}

Telegraf instance access

If you want to use Telegraf instance directly, you can use @InjectBot for that.

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { InjectBot } from 'nestjs-telegraf';
import { Telegraf } from 'telegraf';
import { TelegrafContext } from '../common/interfaces/telegraf-context.interface.ts';

@Injectable()
export class EchoService {
  constructor(@InjectBot() private bot: Telegraf<TelegrafContext>) {}
  ...
}

See more on a docs page: https://nestjs-telegraf.vercel.app/extras/bot-injection

