Injectable Stripe client for your nestjs projects
nestjs-stripe implements a module,
StripeModule, which when imported into
your nestjs project provides a Stripe client to any class that injects it. This
lets Stripe be worked into your dependency injection workflow without having to
do any extra work outside of the initial setup.
npm install --save nestjs-stripe
The simplest way to use
nestjs-stripe is to use
StripeModule.forRoot
import { Module } from '@nestjs-common';
import { StripeModule } from 'nestjs-stripe';
@Module({
imports: [
StripeModule.forRoot({
apiKey: 'my_secret_key',
apiVersion: '2020-08-27',
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
You can then inject the Stripe client into any of your injectables by using a custom decorator
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { InjectStripe } from 'nestjs-stripe';
import Stripe from 'stripe';
@Injectable()
export class AppService {
public constructor(@InjectStripe() private readonly stripeClient: Stripe) {}
}
Asynchronous setup is also supported
import { Module } from '@nestjs-common';
import { StripeModule } from 'nestjs-stripe';
@Module({
imports: [
StripeModule.forRootAsync({
inject: [ConfigService],
useFactory: (configService: ConfigService) => ({
apiKey: configService.get('stripe_key'),
apiVersion: '2020-08-27',
}),
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Read up on the
stripe-node caveats
here. Due to the
way
stripe-node works you can only use the latest version of the Stripe API
that was published at the time the module version was published. If you wish to
use an older version of the Stripe API, follow the steps in the above link.
Because of this, the
apiVersion field is now required along with the
apiKey
field.
In order to run the example run the following commands in your terminal. The
expected output of the example is to show that the Stripe client was
successfully injected into the
AppService.
cd example
yarn install
yarn start
I would greatly appreciate any contributions to make this project better. Please make sure to follow the below guidelines before getting your hands dirty.
git checkout -b my-branch)
Distributed under the MIT License. See
LICENSE for more information.
Copyright © 2021 Dylan Aspden