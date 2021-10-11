Injectable Stripe client for your nestjs projects

Table Of Contents

About

nestjs-stripe implements a module, StripeModule , which when imported into your nestjs project provides a Stripe client to any class that injects it. This lets Stripe be worked into your dependency injection workflow without having to do any extra work outside of the initial setup.

Installation

npm install --save nestjs-stripe

Getting Started

The simplest way to use nestjs-stripe is to use StripeModule.forRoot

import { Module } from '@nestjs-common' ; import { StripeModule } from 'nestjs-stripe' ; ({ imports: [ StripeModule.forRoot({ apiKey: 'my_secret_key' , apiVersion: '2020-08-27' , }), ], }) export class AppModule {}

You can then inject the Stripe client into any of your injectables by using a custom decorator

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { InjectStripe } from 'nestjs-stripe' ; import Stripe from 'stripe' ; () export class AppService { public constructor ( () private readonly stripeClient: Stripe ) {} }

Asynchronous setup is also supported

import { Module } from '@nestjs-common' ; import { StripeModule } from 'nestjs-stripe' ; ({ imports: [ StripeModule.forRootAsync({ inject: [ConfigService], useFactory: ( configService: ConfigService ) => ({ apiKey: configService.get( 'stripe_key' ), apiVersion: '2020-08-27' , }), }), ], }) export class AppModule {}

Read up on the stripe-node caveats here. Due to the way stripe-node works you can only use the latest version of the Stripe API that was published at the time the module version was published. If you wish to use an older version of the Stripe API, follow the steps in the above link. Because of this, the apiVersion field is now required along with the apiKey field.

Example

In order to run the example run the following commands in your terminal. The expected output of the example is to show that the Stripe client was successfully injected into the AppService .

cd example yarn install yarn start

Contributing

I would greatly appreciate any contributions to make this project better. Please make sure to follow the below guidelines before getting your hands dirty.

Fork the repository Create your branch ( git checkout -b my-branch ) Commit any changes to your branch Push your changes to your remote branch Open a pull request

License

Distributed under the MIT License. See LICENSE for more information.

Acknowledgements

Copyright © 2021 Dylan Aspden