Distributed lock with single redis instance, simple and easy to use for Nestjs
npm install nestjs-simple-redis-lock
You must install nestjs-redis, and use in Nest. This package use it to access redis:
// app.ts
import { RedisModule } from 'nestjs-redis';
import { RedisLockModule } from 'nestjs-simple-redis-lock';
@Module({
imports: [
...
RedisModule.forRootAsync({ // import RedisModule before RedisLockModule
imports: [ConfigModule],
useFactory: (config: ConfigService) => ({
host: config.get('REDIS_HOST'),
port: config.get('REDIS_PORT'),
db: parseInt(config.get('REDIS_DB'), 10),
password: config.get('REDIS_PASSWORD'),
keyPrefix: config.get('REDIS_KEY_PREFIX'),
}),
inject: [ConfigService],
}),
RedisLockModule.register({}), // import RedisLockModule, use default configuration
]
})
export class AppModule {}
import { RedisLockService } from 'nestjs-simple-redis-lock';
export class FooService {
constructor(
protected readonly lockService: RedisLockService, // inject RedisLockService
) {}
async test1() {
try {
/**
* Get a lock by name
* Automatically unlock after 1min
* Try again after 100ms
* The max times to retry is 36000, about 1h
*/
await this.lockService.lock('test1');
// Do somethings
} finally { // use 'finally' to ensure unlocking
this.lockService.unlock('test1'); // unlock
// Or: await this.lockService.unlock('test1'); wait for the unlocking
}
}
async test2() {
/**
* Automatically unlock after 2min
* Try again after 50ms if failed
* The max times to retry is 100
*/
await this.lockService.lock('test1', 2 * 60 * 1000, 50, 100);
// Do somethings
await this.lockService.setTTL('test1', 60000); // Renewal the lock when the program is very time consuming, avoiding automatically unlock
this.lockService.unlock('test1');
}
}
Using
nestjs-simple-redis-lock by decorator, the locking and unlocking will be very easy.
Simple example with constant lock name:
import { RedisLockService, RedisLock } from 'nestjs-simple-redis-lock';
export class FooService {
constructor(
protected readonly lockService: RedisLockService, // inject RedisLockService
) {}
/**
* Wrap the method, starting with getting a lock, ending with unlocking
* The first parameter is lock name
* By default, automatically unlock after 1min.
* By default, try again after 100ms if failed
* By default, the max times to retry is 36000, about 1h
*/
@RedisLock('test2')
async test1() {
// Do somethings
return 'some values';
}
/**
* Automatically unlock after 2min
* Try again after 50ms if failed
* The max times to retry is 100
*/
@RedisLock('test2', 2 * 60 * 1000, 50, 100)
async test2() {
// Do somethings
return 'some values';
}
}
The first parameter of this decorator is a powerful function. It can use to determinate lock name by many ways. Simple example with dynamic lock name:
import { RedisLockService, RedisLock } from 'nestjs-simple-redis-lock';
export class FooService {
lockName = 'test3';
constructor(
protected readonly lockService: RedisLockService, // inject RedisLockService
) {}
/**
* Determinate lock name from 'this'
* The first parameter is 'this', so you can access any member in 'this' for create a dynamic lock name.
*/
@RedisLock((target) => target.lockName)
async test1() {
// Do somethings
return 'some values';
}
/**
* Determinate lock name from the parameters of the method
* The original parameters also pass to the function, so you can determinate the lock name by the parameters.
*/
@RedisLock((target, param1, param2) => param1 + param2)
async test2(param1, param2) {
// Do somethings
return 'some values';
}
}
@Module({
imports: [
RedisLockModule.register({
clientName: 'client_name', // the Redis client name in nestjs-redis, to use specific Redis client. Default to use default client
prefix: 'my_lock:', // By default, the prefix is 'lock:'
})
]
})
Async register:
@Module({
imports: [
RedisLockModule.registerAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule],
useFactory: async (config: ConfigService) => ({
clientName: config.get('REDIS_LOCK_CLIENT_NAME')
}),
inject: [ConfigService],
}),
]
})
Add a environment variable
DEBUG=nestjs-simple-redis-lock when start application to check log:
// package.json
{
"scripts": {
"start:dev": "DEBUG=nestjs-simple-redis-lock tsc-watch -p tsconfig.build.json --onSuccess \"node dist/main.js\"",
}
}