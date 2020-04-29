Distributed lock with single redis instance, simple and easy to use for Nestjs

Installation

npm install nestjs-simple-redis-lock

Usage

You must install nestjs-redis, and use in Nest. This package use it to access redis:

import { RedisModule } from 'nestjs-redis' ; import { RedisLockModule } from 'nestjs-simple-redis-lock' ; @Module({ imports : [ ... RedisModule.forRootAsync({ imports : [ConfigModule], useFactory : ( config: ConfigService ) => ({ host : config.get( 'REDIS_HOST' ), port : config.get( 'REDIS_PORT' ), db : parseInt (config.get( 'REDIS_DB' ), 10 ), password : config.get( 'REDIS_PASSWORD' ), keyPrefix : config.get( 'REDIS_KEY_PREFIX' ), }), inject : [ConfigService], }), RedisLockModule.register({}), ] }) export class AppModule {}

1. Simple example

import { RedisLockService } from 'nestjs-simple-redis-lock' ; export class FooService { constructor ( protected readonly lockService: RedisLockService, ) {} async test1() { try { await this .lockService.lock( 'test1' ); } finally { this .lockService.unlock( 'test1' ); } } async test2() { await this .lockService.lock( 'test1' , 2 * 60 * 1000 , 50 , 100 ); await this .lockService.setTTL( 'test1' , 60000 ); this .lockService.unlock( 'test1' ); } }

2. Example by using decorator

Using nestjs-simple-redis-lock by decorator, the locking and unlocking will be very easy. Simple example with constant lock name:

import { RedisLockService, RedisLock } from 'nestjs-simple-redis-lock' ; export class FooService { constructor ( protected readonly lockService: RedisLockService, ) {} ( 'test2' ) async test1() { return 'some values' ; } ( 'test2' , 2 * 60 * 1000 , 50 , 100 ) async test2() { return 'some values' ; } }

The first parameter of this decorator is a powerful function. It can use to determinate lock name by many ways. Simple example with dynamic lock name:

import { RedisLockService, RedisLock } from 'nestjs-simple-redis-lock' ; export class FooService { lockName = 'test3' ; constructor ( protected readonly lockService: RedisLockService, ) {} ( ( target ) => target.lockName) async test1() { return 'some values' ; } ( ( target, param1, param2 ) => param1 + param2) async test2(param1, param2) { return 'some values' ; } }

Configuration

Register:*

({ imports: [ RedisLockModule.register({ clientName: 'client_name' , prefix: 'my_lock:' , }) ] })

Async register:

({ imports: [ RedisLockModule.registerAsync({ imports: [ConfigModule], useFactory: async (config: ConfigService) => ({ clientName: config.get( 'REDIS_LOCK_CLIENT_NAME' ) }), inject: [ConfigService], }), ] })

Debug

Add a environment variable DEBUG=nestjs-simple-redis-lock when start application to check log: