Idiomatic Session Module for NestJS. Built on top of express-session😎
This module implements a session with storing data in one of external stores and passing ID of session to client via
Cookie/
Set-Cookie headers.
If you want to store data directly in
Cookie, you can look at nestjs-cookie-session.
Register module:
// app.module.ts
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { NestSessionOptions, SessionModule } from 'nestjs-session';
import { ViewsController } from './views.controller';
@Module({
imports: [
// sync params:
SessionModule.forRoot({
session: { secret: 'keyboard cat' },
}),
// or async:
SessionModule.forRootAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule],
inject: [Config],
// TIP: to get autocomplete in return object
// add `NestSessionOptions` here ↓↓↓
useFactory: async (config: Config): Promise<NestSessionOptions> => {
return {
session: { secret: config.secret },
};
},
}),
],
controllers: [ViewsController],
})
export class AppModule {}
In controllers use NestJS built-in
Session decorator:
// views.controller.ts
import { Controller, Get, Session } from '@nestjs/common';
@Controller('views')
export class ViewsController {
@Get()
getViews(@Session() session: { views?: number }) {
session.views = (session.views || 0) + 1;
return session.views;
}
}
BE AWARE THAT THIS EXAMPLE IS NOT FOR PRODUCTION! IT USES IN-MEMORY STORE, SO YOUR DATA WILL BE LOST ON RESTART. USE OTHER STORES
See redis-store example in
examples folder.
To run examples:
git clone https://github.com/iamolegga/nestjs-session.git
cd nestjs-session
npm i
npm run build
cd examples/in-memory # or `cd examples/redis-store`
npm i
npm start
For Redis example, you should start Redis on localhost:6379.
If you have Docker installed you can start Redis image by
npm run redis from
redis-store directory.
npm i nestjs-session express-session @types/express-session
SessionModule class has two static methods, that returns
DynamicModule, that you need to import:
SessionModule.forRoot for sync configuration without dependencies
SessionModule.forRootAsync for sync/async configuration with dependencies
Accept
NestSessionOptions. Returns NestJS
DynamicModule for import.
Accept
NestSessionAsyncOptions. Returns NestJS
DynamicModule for import.
NestSessionOptions is the interface of all options. It has next properties:
session - required - express-session options.
forRoutes - optional - same as NestJS buil-in
MiddlewareConfigProxy['forRoutes'] See examples in official docs. Specify routes, that should have access to session. If
forRoutes and
exclude will not be set, then sessions will be set to all routes.
exclude - optional - same as NestJS buil-in
MiddlewareConfigProxy['exclude'] See examples in official docs. Specify routes, that should not have access to session. If
forRoutes and
exclude will not be set, then sessions will be set to all routes.
retries - optional -
number - by default if your session store lost connection to database it will return session as
undefined, and no errors will be thrown, and then you need to check session in controller. But you can set this property how many times it should retry to get session, and on fail
InternalServerErrorException will be thrown. If you don't want retries, but just want to
InternalServerErrorException to be throw, then set to
0. Set this option, if you dont't want manualy check session inside controllers.
retriesStrategy - optional -
(attempt: number) => number - function that returns number of ms to wait between next attempt. Not calls on first attempt.
NestSessionAsyncOptions is the interface of options to create session module, that depends on other modules. It has next properties:
imports - optional - modules, that session module depends on. See official docs.
inject - optional - providers from
imports-property modules, that will be passed as arguments to
useFactory method.
useFactory - required - method, that returns
NestSessionOptions.
express-session and
@types/express-session are moved to peer dependencies, so you can update them independently.
