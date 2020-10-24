An extension library for NestJS to perform seeding.
npm install nestjs-seeder --save-dev
In this example, we'll use
@nestjs/mongoose to define our model. But you could use any class that you want. It's not tied to any database type. The only requirement is that you use ES2015 class.
import { Prop, Schema, SchemaFactory } from "@nestjs/mongoose";
import { Document } from "mongoose";
import { Factory } from "nestjs-seeder";
@Schema()
export class User extends Document {
@Factory(faker => faker.name.findName())
@Prop()
name: string;
}
export const userSchema = SchemaFactory.createForClass(User);
Notice that we use
@Factory decorator to specify the value for this property. This value will be used during the seeding process.
@Factory decorator supports multiple argument types, for example:
@Factory('male')
gender: string;
@Factory(faker => faker.address.streetAddress())
address: string;
@Factory(() => {
const minAge = 18;
const maxAge = 30;
return Math.round(Math.random() * (maxAge - minAge) + minAge);
})
age: number;
A seeder is a class that implements
Seeder interface. It requires you to implement two methods:
async seed(): Promise<any>
async drop(): Promise<any>
Use
seed method to insert data into the database, and use
drop method to clear the data in the database (collection / table).
To insert the data into the database, you could use the provided
DataFactory.createForClass method. Please see the example below:
import { Injectable } from "@nestjs/common";
import { InjectModel } from "@nestjs/mongoose";
import { Model } from "mongoose";
import { User } from "../schemas/user.schema";
import { Seeder, DataFactory } from "nestjs-seeder";
@Injectable()
export class UsersSeeder implements Seeder {
constructor(@InjectModel(User.name) private readonly user: Model<User>) {}
async seed(): Promise<any> {
// Generate 10 users.
const users = DataFactory.createForClass(User).generate(10);
// Insert into the database.
return this.user.insertMany(users);
}
async drop(): Promise<any> {
return this.user.deleteMany({});
}
}
Create a seeder file under
src folder in your NestJS project and name it
seeder.ts.
import { seeder } from "nestjs-seeder";
import { MongooseModule } from "@nestjs/mongoose";
import { User, userSchema } from "./schemas/user.schema";
import { UsersSeeder } from "./seeders/users.seeder";
seeder({
imports: [
MongooseModule.forRoot("mongodb://localhost/nestjs-seeder-sample"),
MongooseModule.forFeature([{ name: User.name, schema: userSchema }]),
],
}).run([UsersSeeder]);
Notice that
seeder function accepts NestJS
@Module() decorator metadata such as
imports and
providers.
This will allow you to use NestJS dependency injection and later inject it in your seeder file.
Finally, we call
run method and pass any number of seeders that you want to run. In this case we want to run
UsersSeeder.
If you want to run multiple seeders, you could do:
.run([UsersSeeder, ProductsSeeder])
Add these two script (
seed and
seed:refresh) under the
scripts property in your
package.json file:
"scripts": {
"seed": "node dist/seeder",
"seed:refresh": "node dist/seeder --refresh"
}
NOTE: Don't replace the
scripts. Add both
seed and
seed:refresh scripts after your existing scripts.
With the scripts integrated in the
package.json file, now you could run 2 different commands:
npm run seed
npm run seed:refresh
@Schema()
export class User extends Document {
@Factory(faker => faker.random.arrayElement(["male", "female"]))
@Prop({ required: true })
gender: string;
@Factory((faker, ctx) => faker.name.firstName(ctx.gender === "male" ? 0 : 1))
@Prop({ required: true })
firstName: string;
}
const users = DataFactory.createForClass(User).generate(10, {
zipCode: "10153",
});
@Schema()
export class User extends Document {
// If you pass predefined values to the `generate` function, you will be
// able to access it in the context.
@Factory((faker, ctx) => `${faker.address.streetAddress()} ${ctx.zipCode}`)
@Prop({ required: true })
address: string;
}
nestjs-seeder is MIT licensed.