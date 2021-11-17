NestJS S3

Table of Contents

Description

Integrates S3 with Nest

Installation

npm install nestjs-s3 aws-sdk

You can also use the interactive CLI

npx nestjs-modules

Examples

docker run \ -p 9000:9000 \ -e MINIO_ACCESS_KEY=minio \ -e MINIO_SECRET_KEY=password \ minio/minio server /data

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { S3Module } from 'nestjs-s3' ; import { AppController } from './app.controller' ; ({ imports: [ S3Module.forRoot({ config: { accessKeyId: 'minio' , secretAccessKey: 'password' , endpoint: 'http://127.0.0.1:9000' , s3ForcePathStyle: true , signatureVersion: 'v4' , }, }), ], controllers: [AppController], }) export class AppModule {}

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { S3Module } from 'nestjs-s3' ; import { AppController } from './app.controller' ; ({ imports: [ S3Module.forRootAsync({ useFactory: () => ({ config: { accessKeyId: 'minio' , secretAccessKey: 'password' , endpoint: 'http://localhost:9000' , s3ForcePathStyle: true , signatureVersion: 'v4' , }, }), }), ], controllers: [AppController], }) export class AppModule {}

import { Controller, Get, } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { InjectS3, S3 } from 'nestjs-s3' ; () export class AppController { constructor ( () private readonly s3: S3, ) {} () async getHello() { try { await this .s3.createBucket({ Bucket: 'bucket' }).promise(); } catch (e) {} try { const list = await this .s3.listBuckets().promise(); return list.Buckets; } catch (e) { console .log(e); } } }

License

MIT