openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

nestjs-s3

by Sviatoslav
1.0.1 (see all)

S3 module for Nest

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NestJS S3

NPM Version Package License

Table of Contents

Description

Integrates S3 with Nest

Installation

npm install nestjs-s3 aws-sdk

You can also use the interactive CLI

npx nestjs-modules

Examples

docker run \
-p 9000:9000 \
-e MINIO_ACCESS_KEY=minio \
-e MINIO_SECRET_KEY=password \
minio/minio server /data

S3Module.forRoot(options, connection?)

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { S3Module } from 'nestjs-s3';
import { AppController } from './app.controller';

@Module({
  imports: [
    S3Module.forRoot({
      config: {
        accessKeyId: 'minio',
        secretAccessKey: 'password',
        endpoint: 'http://127.0.0.1:9000',
        s3ForcePathStyle: true,
        signatureVersion: 'v4',
      },
    }),
  ],
  controllers: [AppController],
})
export class AppModule {}

S3Module.forRootAsync(options, connection?)

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { S3Module } from 'nestjs-s3';
import { AppController } from './app.controller';

@Module({
  imports: [
    S3Module.forRootAsync({
      useFactory: () => ({
        config: {
          accessKeyId: 'minio',
          secretAccessKey: 'password',
          endpoint: 'http://localhost:9000',
          s3ForcePathStyle: true,
          signatureVersion: 'v4',
        },
      }),
    }),
  ],
  controllers: [AppController],
})
export class AppModule {}

InjectS3(connection?)

import { Controller, Get, } from '@nestjs/common';
import { InjectS3, S3 } from 'nestjs-s3';

@Controller()
export class AppController {
  constructor(
    @InjectS3() private readonly s3: S3,
  ) {}

  @Get()
  async getHello() {
    try {
      await this.s3.createBucket({ Bucket: 'bucket' }).promise();
    } catch (e) {}

    try {
      const list = await this.s3.listBuckets().promise();
      return list.Buckets;
    } catch (e) {
      console.log(e);
    }
  }
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial