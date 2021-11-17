Integrates S3 with Nest
npm install nestjs-s3 aws-sdk
You can also use the interactive CLI
npx nestjs-modules
docker run \
-p 9000:9000 \
-e MINIO_ACCESS_KEY=minio \
-e MINIO_SECRET_KEY=password \
minio/minio server /data
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { S3Module } from 'nestjs-s3';
import { AppController } from './app.controller';
@Module({
imports: [
S3Module.forRoot({
config: {
accessKeyId: 'minio',
secretAccessKey: 'password',
endpoint: 'http://127.0.0.1:9000',
s3ForcePathStyle: true,
signatureVersion: 'v4',
},
}),
],
controllers: [AppController],
})
export class AppModule {}
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { S3Module } from 'nestjs-s3';
import { AppController } from './app.controller';
@Module({
imports: [
S3Module.forRootAsync({
useFactory: () => ({
config: {
accessKeyId: 'minio',
secretAccessKey: 'password',
endpoint: 'http://localhost:9000',
s3ForcePathStyle: true,
signatureVersion: 'v4',
},
}),
}),
],
controllers: [AppController],
})
export class AppModule {}
import { Controller, Get, } from '@nestjs/common';
import { InjectS3, S3 } from 'nestjs-s3';
@Controller()
export class AppController {
constructor(
@InjectS3() private readonly s3: S3,
) {}
@Get()
async getHello() {
try {
await this.s3.createBucket({ Bucket: 'bucket' }).promise();
} catch (e) {}
try {
const list = await this.s3.listBuckets().promise();
return list.Buckets;
} catch (e) {
console.log(e);
}
}
}
MIT