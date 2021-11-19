openbase logo
nestjs-roles

by Oleg Repin
0.5.0 (see all)

Type safe roles guard and decorator made easy

Readme

nestjs-roles

npm GitHub branch checks state Supported platforms: Express & Fastify

Snyk Vulnerabilities for npm package Dependencies status Dependabot Maintainability

Type safe roles guard with the decorator for controller made easy. Just specify how to get role from ExecutionContext. nestjs-roles will do the rest.

Install

npm i nestjs-roles

Example

First, let's define roles:

// role.enum.ts

export enum Role {
  ADMIN = 'ADMIN',
  USER = 'USER',
  MODERATOR = 'MODERATOR',
}

Let's say you use nestjs-session and keep role in session property object of request. So then create guard with getRole callback:

// roles.guard.ts

import { ExecutionContext } from '@nestjs/common';
import { createRolesGuard } from 'nestjs-roles';
import { Role } from './role.enum';

function getRole(context: ExecutionContext) {
  const { session } = context.switchToHttp().getRequest();
  if (!session) {
    return;
  }
  return (session as { role?: Role }).role;
}

export const Roles = createRolesGuard<Role>(getRole);

After that we can set Roles guard globally (don't forget to pass Reflector instance):

// bootstrap.ts

import { NestFactory, Reflector } from '@nestjs/core';
import { Roles } from './roles.guard';

const app = await NestFactory.create(AppModule);

const reflector = app.get<Reflector>(Reflector);
app.useGlobalGuards(new Roles(reflector));

All settings are done. Now you can set up access in your controllers:

// secrets.controller.ts

import { Roles } from './roles.guard';

@Controller('secrets')
@Roles.Params(true) // setup access on Controller for users with any existing role
export class SecretsController {

  @Get('my')
  async readMy() {
    // ...
  }

  @Patch(':id')
  @Roles.Params(Role.ADMIN) // override access on certain handler
  async update() {
    // ...
  }
}

