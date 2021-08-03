📒 This is a ReDoc powered frontend for your NestJS API spec.
Using npm:
npm i nestjs-redoc
Using yarn:
yarn add nestjs-redoc
You need to install the Swagger Module first if you want to get definitions updated with your project.
In future versions you will be able to pass a URL parameter as document, but for the moment you need this document object from the swagger module
const options = new DocumentBuilder()
.setTitle('Look, i have a title')
.setDescription('A very nice description')
.setBasePath('/api/v1')
.build();
const document = SwaggerModule.createDocument(app, options);
Then add the following example code.
Note: All properties are optional, if you don't specify a title we will fallback to the one you used in your DocumentBuilder instance.
const redocOptions: RedocOptions = {
title: 'Hello Nest',
logo: {
url: 'https://redocly.github.io/redoc/petstore-logo.png',
backgroundColor: '#F0F0F0',
altText: 'PetStore logo'
},
sortPropsAlphabetically: true,
hideDownloadButton: false,
hideHostname: false,
auth: {
enabled: true,
user: 'admin',
password: '123'
},
tagGroups: [
{
name: 'Core resources',
tags: ['cats'],
},
],
};
// Instead of using SwaggerModule.setup() you call this module
await RedocModule.setup('/docs', app, document, redocOptions);
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Note
|title
|Web site title (e.g: ReDoc documentation)
|string
|favicon
|Web site favicon URL
|string
|Fallbacks to the document title if not set
|logo
|Logo options
|LogoOptions
|See LogoOptions table
|theme
|Theme options
|ThemeOptions
|See ThemeOptions info
|untrustedSpec
|If set, the spec is considered untrusted and all HTML/markdown is sanitized to prevent XSS, by default is false
|boolean
|supressWarnings
|If set, warnings are not rendered at the top of documentation (they are still logged to the console)
|boolean
|hideHostname
|If set, the protocol and hostname won't be shown in the operation definition
|boolean
|expandResponses
|Specify which responses to expand by default by response codes, values should be passed as comma-separated list without spaces (e.g: 200, 201, "all")
|string
|requiredPropsFirst
|If set, show required properties first ordered in the same order as in required array
|boolean
|sortPropsAlphabetically
|If set, propeties will be sorted alphabetically
|boolean
|showExtensions
|If set the fields starting with "x-" will be shown, can be a boolean or a string with names of extensions to display
|boolean
|noAutoAuth
|If set, redoc won't inject authentication section automatically
|boolean
|pathInMiddlePanel
|If set, path link and HTTP verb will be shown in the middle panel instead of the right one
|boolean
|hideLoading
|If set, loading spinner animation won't be shown
|boolean
|nativeScrollbars
|If set, a native scrollbar will be used instead of perfect-scroll, this can improve performance of the frontend for big specs
|boolean
|hideDownloadButton
|This will hide the "Download spec" button, it only hides the button
|boolean
|disableSearch
|If set, the search bar will be disabled
|boolean
|onlyRequiredInSamples
|Shows only required fileds in request samples
|boolean
|auth
|Auth options
|AuthOptions
|See AuthOptions info
|AuthOptions info
|enabled
|If enabled, a prompt will pop out asking for authentication details, default:
false
|boolean
|user
|User name, default:
admin
|string
|password
|User password, default:
123
|string
|tagGroups
|Tag groups options
|TagGroupOptions[]
|See Tag Group options
|Tag Group options info
|name
|Tag name
|string
|tags
|Tag collection
|string[]
|redocVersion
|Set an specific redoc version
|string,number
|By default it's "latest"
Note: If you want to change your ReDoc theme settings, take a look at the official ReDoc documentation: https://github.com/Redocly/redoc/blob/master/src/theme.ts
Apply the properties defined in ResolvedThemeInterface to the key called "theme" in the redoc options
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Example
|url
|The URL pointing to the spec Logo, must be in the format of a URL and an absolute URL
|string
|backgroundColor
|Background color to be used, must be RGB color in hexadecimal format (e.g: #008080)
|string
|#F0F0F0
|altText
|Alt tag for Logo
|string
|PetStore
|href
|href tag for Logo, it defaults to the host used for your API spec
|string
Bellow are a list of changes, some might go undocumented