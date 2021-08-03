ReDoc powered frontend for your NestJS API spec

📒 This is a ReDoc powered frontend for your NestJS API spec.

⚡ Features

Customizable theme

It's almost a drop in replacement for you current swagger UI, you only need to import this package and modify any settings you may want to change (e.g: Page title, ReDoc options)

🗿 Installation

Using npm: npm i nestjs-redoc

Using yarn: yarn add nestjs-redoc

❓ How to use

You need to install the Swagger Module first if you want to get definitions updated with your project.

In future versions you will be able to pass a URL parameter as document, but for the moment you need this document object from the swagger module

const options = new DocumentBuilder() .setTitle( 'Look, i have a title' ) .setDescription( 'A very nice description' ) .setBasePath( '/api/v1' ) .build(); const document = SwaggerModule.createDocument(app, options);

Then add the following example code.

Note: All properties are optional, if you don't specify a title we will fallback to the one you used in your DocumentBuilder instance.

const redocOptions: RedocOptions = { title: 'Hello Nest' , logo: { url: 'https://redocly.github.io/redoc/petstore-logo.png' , backgroundColor: '#F0F0F0' , altText: 'PetStore logo' }, sortPropsAlphabetically: true , hideDownloadButton: false , hideHostname: false , auth: { enabled: true , user: 'admin' , password: '123' }, tagGroups: [ { name: 'Core resources' , tags: [ 'cats' ], }, ], }; await RedocModule.setup( '/docs' , app, document , redocOptions);

Available options

Redoc Options

Option Description Type Note title Web site title (e.g: ReDoc documentation) string favicon Web site favicon URL string Fallbacks to the document title if not set logo Logo options LogoOptions See LogoOptions table theme Theme options ThemeOptions See ThemeOptions info untrustedSpec If set, the spec is considered untrusted and all HTML/markdown is sanitized to prevent XSS, by default is false boolean supressWarnings If set, warnings are not rendered at the top of documentation (they are still logged to the console) boolean hideHostname If set, the protocol and hostname won't be shown in the operation definition boolean expandResponses Specify which responses to expand by default by response codes, values should be passed as comma-separated list without spaces (e.g: 200, 201, "all") string requiredPropsFirst If set, show required properties first ordered in the same order as in required array boolean sortPropsAlphabetically If set, propeties will be sorted alphabetically boolean showExtensions If set the fields starting with "x-" will be shown, can be a boolean or a string with names of extensions to display boolean noAutoAuth If set, redoc won't inject authentication section automatically boolean pathInMiddlePanel If set, path link and HTTP verb will be shown in the middle panel instead of the right one boolean hideLoading If set, loading spinner animation won't be shown boolean nativeScrollbars If set, a native scrollbar will be used instead of perfect-scroll, this can improve performance of the frontend for big specs boolean hideDownloadButton This will hide the "Download spec" button, it only hides the button boolean disableSearch If set, the search bar will be disabled boolean onlyRequiredInSamples Shows only required fileds in request samples boolean auth Auth options AuthOptions See AuthOptions info AuthOptions info enabled If enabled, a prompt will pop out asking for authentication details, default: false boolean user User name, default: admin string password User password, default: 123 string tagGroups Tag groups options TagGroupOptions[] See Tag Group options Tag Group options info name Tag name string tags Tag collection string[] redocVersion Set an specific redoc version string,number By default it's "latest"

Note: If you want to change your ReDoc theme settings, take a look at the official ReDoc documentation: https://github.com/Redocly/redoc/blob/master/src/theme.ts

Apply the properties defined in ResolvedThemeInterface to the key called "theme" in the redoc options

Logo options

Option Description Type Example url The URL pointing to the spec Logo, must be in the format of a URL and an absolute URL string backgroundColor Background color to be used, must be RGB color in hexadecimal format (e.g: #008080) string #F0F0F0 altText Alt tag for Logo string PetStore href href tag for Logo, it defaults to the host used for your API spec string

👨‍💻👩‍💻 Contributors

Special thanks to Jay McDoniel (jmcdo29) who helped with code refactoring and unit tests! 👏

@joemaidman

📜 Changelog

Bellow are a list of changes, some might go undocumented

1.0.0 - First release

1.1.0 - Minor changes, nothing too important

1.2.0 - Added unit tests, refactored code

1.2.1 - Updated to work with the latest version of nest swagger module

1.2.2 - Fixed issue with URL on windows

1.3.0 - Added favicon option (by @joemaidman)

2.0.0 - Added authentication option, fixed issues with CSP and nestjs version compatibility issues

2.1.0 - Added x-tagGroups extension property

2.1.1 - Fixed CSP issue on Safari browser

2.2.0 - Added version property, this way you can pin redoc to a specific version

2.2.2 - Updated to support Nest 8

📋 ToDo