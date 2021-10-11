Redis component for NestJs.
Yarn
yarn add nestjs-redis
NPM
npm install nestjs-redis --save
Let's register the RedisModule in
app.module.ts
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common'
import { RedisModule} from 'nestjs-redis'
@Module({
imports: [
RedisModule.register(options)
],
})
export class AppModule {}
With Async
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { RedisModule} from 'nestjs-redis'
@Module({
imports: [
RedisModule.forRootAsync({
useFactory: (configService: ConfigService) => configService.get('redis'), // or use async method
//useFactory: async (configService: ConfigService) => configService.get('redis'),
inject:[ConfigService]
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
And the config file look like this With single client
export default {
host: process.env.REDIS_HOST,
port: parseInt(process.env.REDIS_PORT),
db: parseInt(process.env.REDIS_DB),
password: process.env.REDIS_PASSWORD,
keyPrefix: process.env.REDIS_PRIFIX,
}
Or
export default {
url: 'redis://:authpassword@127.0.0.1:6380/4',
}
With custom error handler
export default {
url: 'redis://:authpassword@127.0.0.1:6380/4',
onClientReady: (client) => {
client.on('error', (err) => {}
)},
}
With multi client
export default [
{
name:'test1',
url: 'redis://:authpassword@127.0.0.1:6380/4',
},
{
name:'test2',
host: process.env.REDIS_HOST,
port: parseInt(process.env.REDIS_PORT),
db: parseInt(process.env.REDIS_DB),
password: process.env.REDIS_PASSWORD,
keyPrefix: process.env.REDIS_PRIFIX,
},
]
And use in your service
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { RedisService } from 'nestjs-redis';
@Injectable()
export class TestService {
constructor(
private readonly redisService: RedisService,
) { }
async root(): Promise<boolean> {
const client = await this.redisService.getClient('test')
return true
}
}
Options
interface RedisOptions {
/**
* client name. default is a uuid, unique.
*/
name?: string;
url?: string;
port?: number;
host?: string;
/**
* 4 (IPv4) or 6 (IPv6), Defaults to 4.
*/
family?: number;
/**
* Local domain socket path. If set the port, host and family will be ignored.
*/
path?: string;
/**
* TCP KeepAlive on the socket with a X ms delay before start. Set to a non-number value to disable keepAlive.
*/
keepAlive?: number;
connectionName?: string;
/**
* If set, client will send AUTH command with the value of this option when connected.
*/
password?: string;
/**
* Database index to use.
*/
db?: number;
/**
* When a connection is established to the Redis server, the server might still be loading
* the database from disk. While loading, the server not respond to any commands.
* To work around this, when this option is true, ioredis will check the status of the Redis server,
* and when the Redis server is able to process commands, a ready event will be emitted.
*/
enableReadyCheck?: boolean;
keyPrefix?: string;
/**
* When the return value isn't a number, ioredis will stop trying to reconnect.
* Fixed in: https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped/pull/15858
*/
retryStrategy?(times: number): number | false;
/**
* By default, all pending commands will be flushed with an error every
* 20 retry attempts. That makes sure commands won't wait forever when
* the connection is down. You can change this behavior by setting
* `maxRetriesPerRequest`.
*
* Set maxRetriesPerRequest to `null` to disable this behavior, and
* every command will wait forever until the connection is alive again
* (which is the default behavior before ioredis v4).
*/
maxRetriesPerRequest?: number | null;
/**
* 1/true means reconnect, 2 means reconnect and resend failed command. Returning false will ignore
* the error and do nothing.
*/
reconnectOnError?(error: Error): boolean | 1 | 2;
/**
* By default, if there is no active connection to the Redis server, commands are added to a queue
* and are executed once the connection is "ready" (when enableReadyCheck is true, "ready" means
* the Redis server has loaded the database from disk, otherwise means the connection to the Redis
* server has been established). If this option is false, when execute the command when the connection
* isn't ready, an error will be returned.
*/
enableOfflineQueue?: boolean;
/**
* The milliseconds before a timeout occurs during the initial connection to the Redis server.
* default: 10000.
*/
connectTimeout?: number;
/**
* After reconnected, if the previous connection was in the subscriber mode, client will auto re-subscribe these channels.
* default: true.
*/
autoResubscribe?: boolean;
/**
* If true, client will resend unfulfilled commands(e.g. block commands) in the previous connection when reconnected.
* default: true.
*/
autoResendUnfulfilledCommands?: boolean;
lazyConnect?: boolean;
tls?: tls.ConnectionOptions;
sentinels?: Array<{ host: string; port: number; }>;
name?: string;
/**
* Enable READONLY mode for the connection. Only available for cluster mode.
* default: false.
*/
readOnly?: boolean;
/**
* If you are using the hiredis parser, it's highly recommended to enable this option.
* Create another instance with dropBufferSupport disabled for other commands that you want to return binary instead of string
*/
dropBufferSupport?: boolean;
/**
* Whether to show a friendly error stack. Will decrease the performance significantly.
*/
showFriendlyErrorStack?: boolean;
}
That's it!